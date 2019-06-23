One dead, seven injured in Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport

RIYADH: Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said on Sunday that one person was killed and seven others injured in a Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport.

“A terrorist attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia took place at Abha international airport, through which thousands of civilian passengers pass daily. A Syrian national died and seven civilians were wounded,” the coalition said in a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency.

Al-Maliki did not say what type of weapon was used in the attack.

Earlier this month, at least 26 people were injured when a Houthi missile fired from Yemen hit the same airport.

After the attack, the coalition vowed a firm response and said the attack proved Tehran’s support for cross-border terrorism.

The coalition said the injured in the first attack were all civilians of different nationalities and included two Saudi children and three women - a Saudi, a Yemeni and an Indian.

Human Rights Watch denounced the June 12 strike as an apparent "war crime", urging the Houthis to immediately stop all attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

The attacks come amid heightened regional tensions with Iran, which Saudi Arabia has accused of supplying sophisticated weapons to the Houthis. Tehran denies the charge.

