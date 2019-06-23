One dead, seven injured in Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport

You are here

Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said on Sunday that one person was killed and seven others injured in a Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport. (Screenshot/Al-Arabiya)
  • Coalition spokesman Al-Maliki did not say what type of weapon was used in the attack
  • Person killed was Syrian resident in the Kingdom
RIYADH: Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said on Sunday that one person was killed and seven others injured in a Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport.

“A terrorist attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia took place at Abha international airport, through which thousands of civilian passengers pass daily. A Syrian national died and seven civilians were wounded,” the coalition said in a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency.

Al-Maliki did not say what type of weapon was used in the attack.

Earlier this month, at least 26 people were injured when a Houthi missile fired from Yemen hit the same airport.

After the attack, the coalition vowed a firm response and said the attack proved Tehran’s support for cross-border terrorism.

The coalition said the injured in the first attack were all civilians of different nationalities and included two Saudi children and three women - a Saudi, a Yemeni and an Indian.

Human Rights Watch denounced the June 12 strike as an apparent "war crime", urging the Houthis to immediately stop all attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

The attacks come amid heightened regional tensions with Iran, which Saudi Arabia has accused of supplying sophisticated weapons to the Houthis. Tehran denies the charge.

With agencies

Topics: Iran tensions abha airport attack Saudi Arabia Yemen Iran Houthis

Key moments in the driving history of Saudi women

Key moments in the driving history of Saudi women

  • A Sept. 26, 2017, royal decree ordered the lifting of a ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia
  • Last April, Saudi racing car driver Reema Juffali made her Formula 4 British Championship debut in UK
Sept. 26, 2017: A royal decree orders the lifting of a ban on women driving in the Kingdom.

Jan. 11, 2018: The first car showroom for women only opens in a Jeddah shopping mall.

June 4,2018: The first driving licenses are issued to 10 Saudi women in the Kingdom, who exchange their foreign licenses for Saudi ones ahead of the historic day.

June 8, 2018: Laura Alho, otherwise known as Blue Abaya, is the first European woman to get a Saudi driver’s license.

June 24, 2018: The first day women are allowed to drive on the Kingdom’s roads. Many female drivers, including Shoura Council member Leena Almaeena, hit the roads after midnight. Traffic police hand out flowers to female motorists in the morning.

June 24, 2018: Aseel Al-Hamad becomes the first Saudi woman to drive an F1 car in a symbolic lap around the French Grand Prix circuit in Le Castellet.

June 27, 2018: Saramma Thomas, a nurse, becomes the first Indian woman to get a Saudi driving license.

April 6-7, 2019: Saudi racing car driver Reema Juffali makers her Formula 4 British Championship debut at Brands Hatch in the UK.

Topics: Saudi women driving

