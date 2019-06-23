Silk Road Fund buys 49% stake in ACWA Power RenewCo

You are here

ACWA Power RenewCo will own ACWA Power’s CSP, PV, and wind assets across the UAE, South Africa, Jordan, Egypt and Morocco, yielding an aggregate capacity of 1668 MW.
ACWA Power, a developer, owner and operator of power generation and water desalination plants, signed an agreement with Silk Road Fund, introducing it as a partner and shareholder in ACWA Power Renewable Energy Holding Ltd. (ACWA Power RenewCo) — ACWA Power’s renewable energy platform that currently owns a number of its existing renewable energy projects — with a 49 percent stake in the company.

ACWA Power RenewCo will own ACWA Power’s CSP, PV, and wind assets across the UAE, South Africa, Jordan, Egypt and Morocco, yielding an aggregate capacity of 1668 MW. 

Paddy Padmanathan, president and CEO of ACWA Power, said: “ACWA Power and Silk Road Fund’s further collaboration is a mirror image of the robust and strategic ties between Saudi Arabia and China that is strengthened year after year. The agreement signed today is a testament of the commendable goals we will achieve with Silk Road Fund that will enhance regional connectivity and embrace a brighter future in renewable energy deployment.” 

Rajit Nanda, chief investment officer at ACWA Power, said: “As a leading developer of power and water assets in the region, and being based in a Belt and Road country, welcoming Silk Road Fund on board as a shareholder further cements our position of being able to support both the economic transformation envisioned by the Belt and Road initiative as well as Saudi Arabia’s forward-looking Vision 2030. Our continual achievements with Silk Road Fund set an example of building strategic business ties, and making the best use of the competitive advantages of both companies.”

Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) has become the first hospital in Saudi Arabia to perform a robotic-assisted hysterectomy using fluorescent dye.

“The precision achieved through the use of robotic-assisted surgery has multiple benefits for patients,” said Dr. Turky Al-Rujaib, JHAH gynecologic oncologist, who along with Dr. Fahad Al-Mulhim, gynecologist, performed the procedure for endometrial cancer. “Women whose hysterectomies are robotic-assisted surgeries have less pain and blood loss, shorter hospital stays, require fewer narcotics and recover more quickly.”

JHAH’s robotic surgery program began in December 2016 when Dr. Tareq M. Al-Tartir, JHAH sub-specialist surgeon, and his team collaborated with Dr. Mohamad Allaf, professor of urology, oncology and biomedical engineering at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (JHSoM) and director of minimally invasive urology, and his team. They jointly conducted the first surgeries in the Kingdom using the da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system. The program has since expanded and includes gynecological surgeries and bariatric surgery.

“This successful operation could not have been done without the support of the JHAH robotic team,” said Dr. Al-Mulhim. “We are pleased to report the patient is recovering well. This is a tremendous achievement that going forward will improve the outcomes for many of our patients here at JHAH.”

The robot’s “hands” have a high degree of dexterity, allowing surgeons the ability to operate in very tight spaces, for example the pelvis, that would otherwise only be accessible through open surgery with long incisions. Life after surgery is improved with this technique as there is minimal scarring, fewer postoperative complications and often a faster return to normal activities. 

JHAH is the result of a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, a world leader in energy, and Johns Hopkins Medicine, one of the world’s leading academic health systems. This health care organization is designed to drive and enhance the well-being of the community in an environment of growth and learning, by providing innovative, integrated and patient-centered care to Saudi Aramco’s employees and health care beneficiaries.

