﻿

Tous’ new jewelry collection is inspired by nature

The delicate jewelry pieces have been designed in different shades and colors.
Updated 23 June 2019
Arab News
Spanish jewelry and accessories brand Tous has unveiled a new collection inspired by the colors and vitality of nature.

The “Vita Collection” for spring/summer 2019 is made with gold and natural gemstones.

The delicate jewelry pieces have been designed by experts in different shades and colors.

The collection uses the buril engraving technique for personalizing medallions with initials, which allowed the designers to add details like tulips, butterflies, birds and roses to the gemstones.

“The bright colors, impressive art of jewelry making and precise designs reflect the meanings of beauty and delicacy of which every woman dreams,” Tous said.

“The collection is an important addition to Tous’ design portfolio, known for its creative philosophy that makes every woman fall in love with nature-inspired jewelry.”  

While the brand’s most recent fall-winter collection was based on the endless options there are for using the same item of jewelry, this season the brand is focusing on the origins of the jewelry profession and the creation of lasting pieces that are kept, restored, repaired or inherited and are enjoyed over and over again by generation after generation. 

“In a chaotic world where things are constantly changing, a jewel has a lasting and sustainable character that nothing else possesses. The SS19 collection will therefore showcase the elements that define a jewel,” Tous said.

“We want to emphasize that jewels are memories to be relived, reused and recycled because there is nothing more sustainable than the things we don’t throw away,” the jeweler said.

Robotic-assisted surgery at JHAH a first for Kingdom

Updated 23 June 2019
Arab News
Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) has become the first hospital in Saudi Arabia to perform a robotic-assisted hysterectomy using fluorescent dye.

“The precision achieved through the use of robotic-assisted surgery has multiple benefits for patients,” said Dr. Turky Al-Rujaib, JHAH gynecologic oncologist, who along with Dr. Fahad Al-Mulhim, gynecologist, performed the procedure for endometrial cancer. “Women whose hysterectomies are robotic-assisted surgeries have less pain and blood loss, shorter hospital stays, require fewer narcotics and recover more quickly.”

JHAH’s robotic surgery program began in December 2016 when Dr. Tareq M. Al-Tartir, JHAH sub-specialist surgeon, and his team collaborated with Dr. Mohamad Allaf, professor of urology, oncology and biomedical engineering at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (JHSoM) and director of minimally invasive urology, and his team. They jointly conducted the first surgeries in the Kingdom using the da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system. The program has since expanded and includes gynecological surgeries and bariatric surgery.

“This successful operation could not have been done without the support of the JHAH robotic team,” said Dr. Al-Mulhim. “We are pleased to report the patient is recovering well. This is a tremendous achievement that going forward will improve the outcomes for many of our patients here at JHAH.”

The robot’s “hands” have a high degree of dexterity, allowing surgeons the ability to operate in very tight spaces, for example the pelvis, that would otherwise only be accessible through open surgery with long incisions. Life after surgery is improved with this technique as there is minimal scarring, fewer postoperative complications and often a faster return to normal activities. 

JHAH is the result of a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, a world leader in energy, and Johns Hopkins Medicine, one of the world’s leading academic health systems. This health care organization is designed to drive and enhance the well-being of the community in an environment of growth and learning, by providing innovative, integrated and patient-centered care to Saudi Aramco’s employees and health care beneficiaries.

