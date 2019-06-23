Tous’ new jewelry collection is inspired by nature

Spanish jewelry and accessories brand Tous has unveiled a new collection inspired by the colors and vitality of nature.

The “Vita Collection” for spring/summer 2019 is made with gold and natural gemstones.

The delicate jewelry pieces have been designed by experts in different shades and colors.

The collection uses the buril engraving technique for personalizing medallions with initials, which allowed the designers to add details like tulips, butterflies, birds and roses to the gemstones.

“The bright colors, impressive art of jewelry making and precise designs reflect the meanings of beauty and delicacy of which every woman dreams,” Tous said.

“The collection is an important addition to Tous’ design portfolio, known for its creative philosophy that makes every woman fall in love with nature-inspired jewelry.”

While the brand’s most recent fall-winter collection was based on the endless options there are for using the same item of jewelry, this season the brand is focusing on the origins of the jewelry profession and the creation of lasting pieces that are kept, restored, repaired or inherited and are enjoyed over and over again by generation after generation.

“In a chaotic world where things are constantly changing, a jewel has a lasting and sustainable character that nothing else possesses. The SS19 collection will therefore showcase the elements that define a jewel,” Tous said.

“We want to emphasize that jewels are memories to be relived, reused and recycled because there is nothing more sustainable than the things we don’t throw away,” the jeweler said.