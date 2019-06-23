You are here

  • Home
  • Robotic-assisted surgery at JHAH a first for Kingdom
﻿

Robotic-assisted surgery at JHAH a first for Kingdom

From left, Heba Al-Somali, Dr. Fahad Al-Mulhim, Anna Marie Gallero, Jini Varkey, Reji David, Rochelle Esther Cortes and Dr. Turky Al-Rujaib.
Updated 23 June 2019
Arab News
0

Robotic-assisted surgery at JHAH a first for Kingdom

Updated 23 June 2019
Arab News
0

Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) has become the first hospital in Saudi Arabia to perform a robotic-assisted hysterectomy using fluorescent dye.

“The precision achieved through the use of robotic-assisted surgery has multiple benefits for patients,” said Dr. Turky Al-Rujaib, JHAH gynecologic oncologist, who along with Dr. Fahad Al-Mulhim, gynecologist, performed the procedure for endometrial cancer. “Women whose hysterectomies are robotic-assisted surgeries have less pain and blood loss, shorter hospital stays, require fewer narcotics and recover more quickly.”

JHAH’s robotic surgery program began in December 2016 when Dr. Tareq M. Al-Tartir, JHAH sub-specialist surgeon, and his team collaborated with Dr. Mohamad Allaf, professor of urology, oncology and biomedical engineering at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (JHSoM) and director of minimally invasive urology, and his team. They jointly conducted the first surgeries in the Kingdom using the da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system. The program has since expanded and includes gynecological surgeries and bariatric surgery.

“This successful operation could not have been done without the support of the JHAH robotic team,” said Dr. Al-Mulhim. “We are pleased to report the patient is recovering well. This is a tremendous achievement that going forward will improve the outcomes for many of our patients here at JHAH.”

The robot’s “hands” have a high degree of dexterity, allowing surgeons the ability to operate in very tight spaces, for example the pelvis, that would otherwise only be accessible through open surgery with long incisions. Life after surgery is improved with this technique as there is minimal scarring, fewer postoperative complications and often a faster return to normal activities. 

JHAH is the result of a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, a world leader in energy, and Johns Hopkins Medicine, one of the world’s leading academic health systems. This health care organization is designed to drive and enhance the well-being of the community in an environment of growth and learning, by providing innovative, integrated and patient-centered care to Saudi Aramco’s employees and health care beneficiaries.

STC launches commercial 5G services in Saudi Arabia

Updated 23 June 2019
Arab News
0

STC launches commercial 5G services in Saudi Arabia

Updated 23 June 2019
Arab News
0

STC Group has officially launched commercial 5G services in Saudi Arabia, becoming the Kingdom’s first telecom operator to provide this service across a number of cities in the country.

STC Group CEO Nasser Sulaiman Al-Nasser said the launch of 5G services confirms the telecom operator’s leading position as a pioneer in the field of digital transformation and is a testament to the remarkable development of the ICT sector in the Kingdom. 

Viva Kuwait, one of the group’s subsidiaries, recently became the first operator in Kuwait to launch the commercial 5G services. Another subsidiary, Viva Bahrain, is all set to launch the same service soon.

Al-Nasser said STC has developed the infrastructure of wireless networks in the Kingdom, extended their range, provided the latest global technologies and accelerated the deployment of 5G networks, which provide the foundation for a range of innovative future applications, including the provision of high-speed mobile internet all over the Kingdom. 

At present, 5G networks in their first phase are available in select areas in a number of major cities by using home routers.

“This launch is a confirmation of STC’s commitment toward providing pioneering innovative technologies and services to its customers all over the Kingdom and the region as 5G technology aims to improve the speed and performance of wireless networks,” STC said.

“This development will not only enhance the efficiency of communication between humans and phones or computers, it will also inspire much sophisticated uses, such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and robotics.”

In May 2018, STC Group, in the presence of Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif launched its first live 5G network — a first in the MENA region — after completing the testing and trial phase.

Latest updates

Abandoned tents, human waste piling up on Mount Everest
0
More than half of young Arabs want to emigrate
0
Trust in Islamist parties plummets since Arab Spring
0
Hawaii crash claims 9 men, 2 women, most in their late 20s
0
What has changed since Saudi women started driving?
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.