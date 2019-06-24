You are here

Middle East stock markets fall as regional tensions worsen

The Tadawul All Share Index fell 1.5 percent extending losses from the previous two sessions. (Reuters)
Reuters
  • The Abu Dhabi index shed 1.1 percent, while Dubai lost 0.7 percent
  • Egypt’s blue-chip index lost 0.2 percent
Reuters
DUBAI: Middle Eastern stock markets fell on Sunday, as political tensions ramped up after US President Donald Trump announced new sanctions on Iran. 
Trump on Saturday said additional sanctions would be imposed on Monday but that he wanted to make a deal to bolster Iran’s flagging economy, an apparent move to defuse tensions following the shooting down of an unmanned US drone last week by Iran. 
The Tadawul All Share Index fell 1.5 percent extending losses from the previous two sessions, as banking shares slid. 
Al-Rajhi Bank lost 1.3 percent, Samba Financial Group dropped 3.6 percent, and National Commercial Bank fell 1.9 percent. 
The Abu Dhabi index shed 1.1 percent, hurt by a 1.7 percent drop in First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s biggest lender. 
On Wednesday, FAB said that it would close its sole branch in Qatar, citing Doha’s regulatory actions against the bank. 
Earlier in June, Qatar placed further restrictions on the bank as it continued an investigation into alleged currency manipulation, opened after the UAE and other Arab states began a boycott against Qatar in mid-2017. 
FAB said Qatari actions have no impact on its business outside Qatar and the Doha branch contributed less than 0.03 percent of its full-year 2018 net profit.
In Dubai, the index lost 0.7 percent as developer Emaar Properties fell 1.6 percent and budget carrier Air Arabia lost 1 percent.
The UAE’s aviation authority said on Saturday UAE-registered operators need to avoid areas that could jeopardize operations. Earlier, the US Federal Aviation Authority banned US operators from flying over some Iran-controlled airspace. 
Qatar’s index lost 1.3 percent, reversing gains from the previous session when it reached its highest since February, as Qatar National Bank (QNB) fell 1.9 percent and Industries Qatar fell 1.4 percent. QNB split its stocks this month, while Industries Qatar is due to follow suit on June 25.
A 10-to-one stock split for companies on the exchange is being phased in from June 9, aiming to boost liquidity by encouraging smaller investors to buy shares.
Egypt’s blue-chip index lost 0.2 percent, its fourth consecutive session of losses since closing higher on Monday.

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil trading is reflecting regional security concerns

Updated 23 June 2019
Faisal Faeq
0

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil trading is reflecting regional security concerns

  • Up until this week, Brent had been on a downward trajectory
  • As we move into the last week of June, Iranian oil exports remain at historic lows
Updated 23 June 2019
Faisal Faeq
0

RIYADH: It has taken a while but the oil market has finally responded to tensions in the Arabian Gulf. Brent crude and WTI prices rose to $65.20 and $57.43 per barrel respectively as oil traders were distracted from worries over supply to concerns about security.
Up until this week, Brent had been on a downward trajectory with the price unable to break out of the low $60’s since the end of May as the market focused on weaker demand projections, in part linked to escalating trade tensions and the fallout from the US-China trade war.
With the market now focused not only on the threat of military escalation in the Strait of Hormuz but also falling US crude oil and gasoline stockpiles, the bulls are once again on the rampage.
As we move into the last week of June, Iranian oil exports remain at historic lows as Tehran is shunned by global refiners. We are also seeing the resumption of stronger buying appetite as Asian refiners try to secure oil cargoes before the end of the month, after having waited so long to do so in the hope that prices would keep falling after persistent oil short-selling surges amid concerns of slowing oil demand.
Part of the downward movement in oil prices last month was attribute to weak refining margins for Naphtha. However, if oil prices continue to rise, this might end the weakest Naphtha refining margins in years.
Naphtha margins have been negative since early 2018 with Asia awash with light distillate amid plentiful supplies.
The ample supplies of light sweet crude which comes mainly from US shale also contributed to this bearishness as Asian refiners can’t absorb as much of this type of oil as the sour medium to heavy grades from the Arabian Gulf.
The light sweet crude grades are a shorthand for oil that has less than 0.5 percent sulfur content. These light sweet crude grades yield more naphtha and gasoline than medium and heavy sour alternatives.

Topics: business economy energy Middle East

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil markets jittery over lower demand forecasts
Special 0
Business & Economy
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Traders keep their heads amid increased risk to tankers

