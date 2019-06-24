You are here

China eyes front against protectionism at G20

China's President Xi Jinping, right, meets US President Donald Trump during a business leaders event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in this November 9, 2017 photo. (AFP file)
Updated 24 June 2019
AFP
China eyes front against protectionism at G20

  • Negotiations to resolve the US-China trade war stalled last month
  • Both sides have imposed steep tariffs on hundreds of billions in each other’s exports
Updated 24 June 2019
AFP
BEIJING: China said Monday it would seek backing for free trade and multilateralism at the G20 summit this week as it denounced protectionism while it fights a tariffs war with the United States.
A meeting between Xi Jinping and his Donald Trump on the sidelines of the gathering in Osaka, Japan has fueled hopes for a truce in the increasingly damaging standoff between the world’s top two economies.
“Unilateralism and protectionism have damaged global growth ... undermined global value chains and dampened market sentiment,” Zhang Jun, the Chinese assistant minister of foreign affairs, said at a briefing to preview Xi’s attendance at the summit.
“China will work with others at the G20 to firmly uphold multilateralism and an open, rule-based global trading order,” Zhang said.
But Japan, the European Union and other trading partners have in the past echoed US complaints about the alleged theft of intellectual property and lack of a level playing field for foreign investors in China.
Any attempts to build a united front with China will be tempered by these concerns.
Negotiations to resolve the trade war stalled last month resulting in both sides exchanging steep tariffs on hundreds of billions in exports.
Chinese vice minister for commerce Wang Shouwen said teams from both sides are now “discussing the next step for communication” ahead of the Xi-Trump meeting.
The two should make compromises and any talks between China and the US have to be based on “mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit and comply with WTO rules,” Wang said.
The two leaders are also expected to discuss the fate of Chinese tech giant Huawei, which has suffered a heavy blow after the Trump administration banned US firms from working with it, citing espionage fears.
Wang urged the US to remove “inappropriate and discriminatory” barriers against Chinese companies, saying such moves jeopardize the interests of both Chinese and US companies.
The planned meeting comes a week after Xi visited nuclear-armed North Korea, and analysts said any influence he may have on Pyongyang’s isolated leader could be used as leverage to win concessions from Trump.
Zhang declined to confirm whether North Korea will be on the agenda for the Trump-Xi head-to-head, saying they were still “finalizing the details.”
He also said China will “not allow” a discussion on Hong Kong at the G20 even as Washington said Trump plans to raise the city’s mass protests in his meeting with Xi.

Lufthansa announces overhaul of budget carrier Eurowings

Updated 24 June 2019
Reuters
Lufthansa announces overhaul of budget carrier Eurowings

  • Lufthansa cited falling revenues at Eurowings as a major reason for its warning on full-year profits on June 16
  • Eurowings’ long-haul business would be managed by Lufthansa in the future
Updated 24 June 2019
Reuters
BERLIN: Lufthansa on Monday announced a turnaround plan for Eurowings in which the budget carrier will focus on short-haul flights and seek a 15 percent cut in costs by 2022 in the hope of returning to profit.
The German airline cited falling revenues at Eurowings as a major reason for its warning on full-year profits on June 16. Eurowings’ revenue was also forecast to fall sharply in the second quarter.
Lufthansa said its Eurowings fleet would be standardized on the Airbus A320 family and it would seek to boost productivity at Eurowings by limiting itself in Germany to one air operator’s certificate.
Brussels Airlines — the Belgian national flag carrier which Lufthansa took control of in 2016 — would not be integrated into Eurowings, Lufthansa said. A turnaround plan for Brussels Airlines will be announced in the third quarter.
Lufthansa also said it would start pegging its dividend payout ratio to net profit in the future to give the group more flexibility. It would pay out a regular dividend of 20 percent-40 percent of net profit, adjusted for one-off gains and losses.
Lufthansa said Eurowings’ long-haul business would be managed by Lufthansa in the future.
Carsten Spohr, Chief Executive Officer of Lufthansa, said Monday’s announcements sent “a clear signal that this company cares about its shareholders and tries to create value for them.”
Lufthansa said its Network Airlines — made up of Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines — would aim to use innovations in sales and distribution to make a contribution to increasing unit revenues by 3 percent by 2022.
Network Airlines will aim to reduce unit costs continuously by 1 to 2 percent annually, the airline said.

