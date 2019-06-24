You are here

  • Home
  • North Korea made $120 million a year from joint factory park: report
﻿

North Korea made $120 million a year from joint factory park: report

Around 55,000 North Korean workers churn out products ranging from watches to clothes for some 125 South Korean companies operating at the Kaesong Industrial Complex, above. (AFP)
Updated 24 June 2019
AFP
0

North Korea made $120 million a year from joint factory park: report

  • The Kaesong Industrial Complex was one of the most visible signs of reconciliation that followed the first inter-Korean summit in 2000
  • Around 55,000 North Korean workers churn out products ranging from watches to clothes for some 125 South Korean companies
Updated 24 June 2019
AFP
0

SEOUL: North Korea raked in more than $120 million a year from a symbolic cross-border industrial zone that Pyongyang and Seoul are pushing to re-open as part of nuclear negotiations, a report said Monday.
The Kaesong Industrial Complex — where around 55,000 North Korean workers churned out products ranging from watches to clothes for some 125 South Korean companies — was one of the most visible signs of reconciliation that followed the first inter-Korean summit in 2000.
But it was shuttered by the South’s then-conservative government in 2016 in response to a nuclear test and missile launches by the North, saying profits from Kaesong were funding Pyongyang’s provocations.
The South’s current President Moon Jae-in has dangled re-opening the complex as an incentive for Pyongyang to engage in denuclearization talks, but doing so is complicated by the web of international sanctions imposed on the North over its weapons programs.
At their Pyongyang summit in September, Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to “normalize” operations at Kaesong when conditions were “ripe,” but negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington are now deadlocked and Northern media have pressed the South to implement joint economic projects.
The International Crisis Group called on Monday for the complex to be reopened with “a modest deal involving sanctions relief.”
Doing so would create “much needed momentum for stalled peace talks and serve as a reminder to both North and South Korea of the benefits of building a sustainable peace on the peninsula,” it added in a statement.
The factory zone gave the North foreign investment in its infrastructure, employment for its people and “much-needed revenue in hard currency,” it said in a report, while the South Korean businesses involved enjoyed cheap but high-quality labor — wages in China were 2.9 times higher in 2014.
In 2015, the year before it closed, South Korean firms paid the North around $123 million for their workers, ICG calculated.
The North taxed the sums at 30 percent and paid the workers 70 percent of the remainder in essential foodstuffs and coupons for state-run shops, the report said, citing the firms in Kaesong and the South’s unification ministry.
The rest was paid “in local currency at an artificially low official exchange rate,” it added.
Currently the North’s official exchange rate is around 80 times lower than the market rate. If a similar ratio applied to the Kaesong workers, they will have received in cash only around one quarter of one percent of the value paid to the North for their services, AFP calculates.
Profits from Kaesong were equivalent to only about 10 percent of what the North made from coal exports to China, ICG said, but “were nevertheless important... to a regime that needed all the cash it could get.”
“In this sense, reopening Kaesong would unquestionably be a concession to the North,” it added.

Topics: trade economy South Korea North Korea

Related

0
World
South Korea allows businessmen to visit Kaesong factory park
0
Business & Economy
Pyongyang “restarts” operations at shuttered inter-Korean industrial complex

Lufthansa announces overhaul of budget carrier Eurowings

Updated 24 June 2019
Reuters
0

Lufthansa announces overhaul of budget carrier Eurowings

  • Lufthansa cited falling revenues at Eurowings as a major reason for its warning on full-year profits on June 16
  • Eurowings’ long-haul business would be managed by Lufthansa in the future
Updated 24 June 2019
Reuters
0

BERLIN: Lufthansa on Monday announced a turnaround plan for Eurowings in which the budget carrier will focus on short-haul flights and seek a 15 percent cut in costs by 2022 in the hope of returning to profit.
The German airline cited falling revenues at Eurowings as a major reason for its warning on full-year profits on June 16. Eurowings’ revenue was also forecast to fall sharply in the second quarter.
Lufthansa said its Eurowings fleet would be standardized on the Airbus A320 family and it would seek to boost productivity at Eurowings by limiting itself in Germany to one air operator’s certificate.
Brussels Airlines — the Belgian national flag carrier which Lufthansa took control of in 2016 — would not be integrated into Eurowings, Lufthansa said. A turnaround plan for Brussels Airlines will be announced in the third quarter.
Lufthansa also said it would start pegging its dividend payout ratio to net profit in the future to give the group more flexibility. It would pay out a regular dividend of 20 percent-40 percent of net profit, adjusted for one-off gains and losses.
Lufthansa said Eurowings’ long-haul business would be managed by Lufthansa in the future.
Carsten Spohr, Chief Executive Officer of Lufthansa, said Monday’s announcements sent “a clear signal that this company cares about its shareholders and tries to create value for them.”
Lufthansa said its Network Airlines — made up of Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines — would aim to use innovations in sales and distribution to make a contribution to increasing unit revenues by 3 percent by 2022.
Network Airlines will aim to reduce unit costs continuously by 1 to 2 percent annually, the airline said.

Topics: Lufthansa aviation Eurowings

Related

0
Business & Economy
Eurowings expansion holds back Lufthansa first-quarter profit
0
Business & Economy
Pressure on Lufthansa’s Eurowings as budget rivals eye Germany

Latest updates

US, Taliban aim to firm up date for foreign force exit from Afghanistan
0
World faces ‘climate apartheid’: UN expert
0
Lufthansa announces overhaul of budget carrier Eurowings
0
Saudia E-Prix returns to Ad Diriyah with double header
0
Russia to counter new US sanctions on Iran: reports
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.