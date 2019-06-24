You are here

Oil prices extend gains, US-Iran tensions in focus

Oil prices surged last week after Iran shot down a drone that the United States claimed was in international airspace and Tehran said was over its territory. (AP)
  • Oil prices surged last week after Iran shot down a US drone
  • Brent racked up a gain of about 5 percent last week and WTI jumped about 10 percent
TOKYO: Oil prices rose on Monday to extend gains from last week, bolstered as tensions remain high between Iran and the United States after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said “significant” sanctions would be announced on Tehran.
Brent futures were up 26 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $65.46 a barrel by 0544 GMT.
West Texas Intermediate crude was up 40 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $57.83 a barrel.
US President Donald Trump said last week that he called off a military strike to retaliate for Iran’s downing of an unmanned US drone, and he said on Sunday that he was not seeking war with Iran.
But Pompeo also said “significant” sanctions on Iran would be announced on Monday aimed at further choking off resources that Tehran uses to fund its activities in the region.
“There’s a very firm tone to trading on well above average volumes,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.
“We’ve got concerns about the sanctions against Iran, (but) we are seeing a better demand picture because of the actions of central banks, which is benefiting all commodities ... and we have got a weaker US dollar.”
Oil is usually priced in dollars, so a weaker greenback makes it cheaper for holders of other currencies.
The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates soon to bolster the US economy, while the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi last week called for additional stimulus to boost growth.
Oil prices surged last week after Iran shot down a drone that the United States claimed was in international airspace and Tehran said was over its territory.
Amid the escalating tensions, Brent racked up a gain of about 5 percent last week, its first weekly gain in five weeks, and WTI jumped about 10 percent, its biggest weekly percentage gain since December 2016.
Trump said he had aborted a military strike on Iran because such a response to Tehran’s downing of the unmanned US surveillance drone would have caused a disproportionate loss of life.
Iranian officials told Reuters that Tehran had received a message from Trump through Oman overnight warning that a US attack on Iran was imminent.
Meanwhile, US energy companies last week increased the number of oil rigs operating for the first time in three weeks.
Companies added one oil rig in the week to June 21, bringing the total count to 789, Baker Hughes said in a closely followed report on Friday.

North Korea made $120 million a year from joint factory park: report

  • The Kaesong Industrial Complex was one of the most visible signs of reconciliation that followed the first inter-Korean summit in 2000
  • Around 55,000 North Korean workers churn out products ranging from watches to clothes for some 125 South Korean companies
SEOUL: North Korea raked in more than $120 million a year from a symbolic cross-border industrial zone that Pyongyang and Seoul are pushing to re-open as part of nuclear negotiations, a report said Monday.
The Kaesong Industrial Complex — where around 55,000 North Korean workers churned out products ranging from watches to clothes for some 125 South Korean companies — was one of the most visible signs of reconciliation that followed the first inter-Korean summit in 2000.
But it was shuttered by the South’s then-conservative government in 2016 in response to a nuclear test and missile launches by the North, saying profits from Kaesong were funding Pyongyang’s provocations.
The South’s current President Moon Jae-in has dangled re-opening the complex as an incentive for Pyongyang to engage in denuclearization talks, but doing so is complicated by the web of international sanctions imposed on the North over its weapons programs.
At their Pyongyang summit in September, Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to “normalize” operations at Kaesong when conditions were “ripe,” but negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington are now deadlocked and Northern media have pressed the South to implement joint economic projects.
The International Crisis Group called on Monday for the complex to be reopened with “a modest deal involving sanctions relief.”
Doing so would create “much needed momentum for stalled peace talks and serve as a reminder to both North and South Korea of the benefits of building a sustainable peace on the peninsula,” it added in a statement.
The factory zone gave the North foreign investment in its infrastructure, employment for its people and “much-needed revenue in hard currency,” it said in a report, while the South Korean businesses involved enjoyed cheap but high-quality labor — wages in China were 2.9 times higher in 2014.
In 2015, the year before it closed, South Korean firms paid the North around $123 million for their workers, ICG calculated.
The North taxed the sums at 30 percent and paid the workers 70 percent of the remainder in essential foodstuffs and coupons for state-run shops, the report said, citing the firms in Kaesong and the South’s unification ministry.
The rest was paid “in local currency at an artificially low official exchange rate,” it added.
Currently the North’s official exchange rate is around 80 times lower than the market rate. If a similar ratio applied to the Kaesong workers, they will have received in cash only around one quarter of one percent of the value paid to the North for their services, AFP calculates.
Profits from Kaesong were equivalent to only about 10 percent of what the North made from coal exports to China, ICG said, but “were nevertheless important... to a regime that needed all the cash it could get.”
“In this sense, reopening Kaesong would unquestionably be a concession to the North,” it added.

