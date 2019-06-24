You are here

Thai cave boys mark year since ordeal with Buddhist rites

Members of the Wild Boars football team who were rescued from a flooded cave offer foods to a Buddhist monk near the Tham Luang cave in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province of Thailand. (AP)
Members of the Wild Boars football team attend a news conference as they mark the one-year anniversary of being trapped in a cave, in Chiang Rai, Thailand on June 24, 2019. (Reuters)
Members of the Wild Boars football team who were rescued from a flooded cave, pray during a religious ceremony near the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province of Thailand. (AP)
Thai cave boys mark year since ordeal with Buddhist rites

  • The boys were lost in a flooded cave in northern Thailand for nine nights before being found
  • It took another eight days for all to make it out safe
MAE SAI, Thailand: The 12 young Thai football players and their coach who grabbed global attention last year when they were trapped in a flooded cave for more than two weeks have marked the anniversary of their ordeal start with a religious ceremony.
The members of the Wild Boars took part in a Buddhist ceremony Monday before attending a news conference to talk about their lives over the past year.
Many of the boys — now aged 12-17 — say they still dream of becoming professional football players, while others say they want to become Navy SEALs like those who took part in their rescue.
The boys were lost in a cave in northern Thailand for nine nights before being found. It took another eight days for all to make it out safe.

Bangladesh train derailment over canal kills five, injures 100: police

Bangladesh train derailment over canal kills five, injures 100: police

  • The train was heading to Dhaka from Sylhet
  • It derailed in a district 210km away from the capital
DHAKA: A passenger train derailed in Bangladesh on Monday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 100, and there could be more casualties inside two carriages that fell into a canal, a police officer said.
The train was crossing a bridge on its way to the capital, Dhaka, from the eastern city of Sylhet when it went off the rails, police superintendent Mohammad Shahjalal said.
He said there could be more bodies in the carriages that were submerged in the canal, he said.
The derailment occurred near the Moulavi Bazar district, 210 km east of Dhaka.
Railway accidents occur relatively frequently in Bangladesh, many of them at unsupervised crossings.

