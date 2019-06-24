You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysian court delays Goldman case on 1MDB fund theft
﻿

Malaysian court delays Goldman case on 1MDB fund theft

David Cope, the head of financial crime compliance for Goldman Sachs Asia, arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court for a pre-trial hearing for three Goldman Saches units over 1MDB scandal on Monday, June 24, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 7 min 29 sec ago
AFP
0

Malaysian court delays Goldman case on 1MDB fund theft

  • Malaysia filed criminal charges against three units and two ex-employees of the Wall Street titan in December
  • They are accused of misappropriating $2.7 billion and other crimes in relation to bond issues they arranged for 1MDB
Updated 7 min 29 sec ago
AFP
0
KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian case against Goldman Sachs on charges the US investment bank stole huge sums from the country’s 1MDB state fund was postponed Monday until September after defense lawyers argued there was a problem with paperwork.
Malaysia filed criminal charges against three units and two ex-employees of the Wall Street titan in December, accusing them of misappropriating $2.7 billion and other crimes in relation to bond issues they arranged for 1MDB.
Allegations that huge sums were looted from the investment vehicle — in a fraud that allegedly involved former Malaysian leader Najib Razak — contributed to the last government’s election defeat last year.
At a procedural hearing in Kuala Lumpur Monday, Goldman lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik said the Hong Kong unit of the bank received its summons just last week, while the summons sent to the Singapore unit only included three out of four charges.
The third Goldman unit in the case is based in London.
He asked for three months to get further instructions from his clients, and the judge set September 30 for another procedural hearing.
Prosecutor Aaron Paul Chelliah told reporters that the prosecution believed all documents had been properly served.
“Their clients have some reservations on whether they were properly served,” he said. “Our position is they have been served.”
Goldman helped arranged bonds totaling $6.5 billion on three occasions for 1MDB, for which they earned fees said to be well above typical rates.
The bank and its former employees are accused of making false and misleading statements to misappropriate huge sums from the 2012 and 2013 bond issuances.
Goldman has vowed to fight the charges, saying the former Malaysian government and 1MDB lied to the bank.
The former bankers accused in the case are Tim Leissner and Ng Chong Hwa, and both have also been charged in the US over the scandal.
Leissner pleaded guilty in America, while Ng was extradited to the US from Malaysia in May and pleaded not guilty.

Daimler warns on 2019 profit outlook as diesel issues bite

Updated 24 June 2019
Reuters
0

Daimler warns on 2019 profit outlook as diesel issues bite

  • Group earnings before interest and tax this year are now expected to be at last year’s level
  • Daimler must recall 60,000 Mercedes diesel cars in Germany after regulators found that they were fitted with software aimed at distorting emissions tests
Updated 24 June 2019
Reuters
0

FRANKFURT: Daimler cut its 2019 earnings outlook on Sunday after lifting provisions for issues related to its diesel vehicles by hundreds of millions of euros.
Group earnings before interest and tax this year are now expected to be at last year’s level, the carmaker said, against a previous estimate for a slight increase. Earnings will be affected in the second quarter, it said.
The revision is related to an expected increase in expenses linked to “various ongoing governmental proceedings and measures” with regard to Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles, the company said.
The increase in the provision is likely to be “a high three-digit million-euro amount,” it added.
A spokesman declined to be more specific on the size of the provision increase and would not elaborate on the nature of the diesel issues behind the decision.
However, Sunday’s profit warning follows news over the weekend that Daimler must recall 60,000 Mercedes diesel cars in Germany after regulators found that they were fitted with software aimed at distorting emissions tests.
The transportation ministry said it was expanding its investigation into further models.
The Stuttgart-based owner of Mercedes-Benz is being investigated for its diesel emissions in Europe and the United States. It issued a similar profit warning on diesel issues in October.
In April, EU antitrust regulators charged BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler with colluding to block the rollout of clean emissions technology.
While Daimler was a whistleblower in that case and said at the time that it expected to avoid fines, BMW booked a provision of more than $1.14 billion (€1 billion).
Daimler also said it was reducing its forecast for the return on sales for Mercedes-Benz vans.
It now sees a return between minus 2 percent and minus 4 percent, below its previous forecast of a return on sales of 0 percent to 2 percent.
On Monday, car executives are due to meet with government officials and experts at the chancellery in Berlin to talk about the future of the car industry.
Daimler is one of a number of German automakers massively expanding in electric vehicles as European regulators clamp down on toxic diesel emissions.

Topics: transport Daimler Mercedes-Benz Germany

Related

0
Business & Economy
China’s BAIC seeks to buy 5 percent Daimler stake -sources
0
Business & Economy
Daimler halts truck engine deliveries on emissions concerns

Latest updates

Malaysian court delays Goldman case on 1MDB fund theft
0
UK PM candidate Hunt: Boris Johnson is a ‘coward’ for avoiding debates on Brexit
0
UN’s Bachelet says 55,000 linked to Daesh in Syria and Iraq should be tried or freed
0
Catch the coastal chic of Biarritz
0
Taliban threaten Afghan media, say reporters to be targeted
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.