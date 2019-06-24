You are here

Suspected mastermind of Ethiopia attacks shot dead

The front page of ‘The Reporter’ depicts the portraits of the assasinated Ambachew Mekonen, left, President of the Ahmara Region, and of Gen. Sere Mekonen, Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Forces. (AFP)
  • Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office had named Amhara security chief Asaminew Tsige as the chief suspect in an attempted coup in the region
  • While observers say there were no telltale signs of a concerted national coup, the unrest is a major blow for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed
ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian police have shot dead a security chief suspected of orchestrating a deadly bid to overthrow the regional Amhara government, with possible links to the murder of the army chief, state media reported Monday.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office had named Amhara security chief Asaminew Tsige as the chief suspect in an “attempted coup” in the region that left its president, top adviser and attorney general dead on Saturday.
A few hours later in what the government said appeared to be a “co-ordinated attack,” the army chief Seare Mekonnen was killed by his bodyguard at his home in Addis Ababa.
However details of links between the two attacks and their ultimate motive have not been made clear.
“Asaminew Tsige, who has been in hiding since the failed coup attempt over the weekend has been shot dead” in the regional capital Bahir Dar, state broadcaster EBC reported.
While observers say there were no telltale signs of a concerted national coup, the unrest is a major blow for Abiy, who has embarked on a series of reforms which have unleashed ethnic tensions and bitter political rivalries.
Asaminew was only last year released from almost a decade in prison over a 2009 coup plot, under a mass prisoner amnesty that began under former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and continued under his reformist successor Abiy.
Analysts describe him as a hard-line Amhara nationalist who was likely facing removal from his job over efforts to form a militia and rhetoric pushing for territory in neighboring Tigray to be reclaimed.
He recently appeared in a Facebook video calling for civilians to arm themselves in preparation for attack.
Amhara is one of Ethiopia’s nine autonomous states and its people are the second-largest ethnic grouping after the Oromo.
Both communities spearheaded two years of anti-government protests which led to the resignation of Hailemariam.
A statement read on state television on Sunday night from parliament speaker Tagesse Chafo called for the country to “stay together and united” as he announced a national day of mourning.
“All of us will remember the people who lost their lives for our togetherness and unity,” a television announcer said, reading a statement from speaker Tagesse Chafo.
“It is a sad day for the whole nation. We have lost people who were patriotic. They are martyrs of peace.”
The European Union in a statement urged “restraint from all sides of the Ethiopian political spectrum, both at national and regional levels.”
“The EU firmly reiterates the need for continued peaceful and democratic reforms in Ethiopia and its support to the efforts of the Prime Minister and his government in this context,” said the statement.
Minister of Defense Lemma Megresa described the army chief as “humble, a very good colleague, a brother,” on national television on Sunday night.
“The attack left the country in a difficult position. It is important for the army to remain united in this difficult time,” he said.
The Internet remained completely cut across the nation for the third consecutive day, after being severed for much of the prior week without explanation.
In the capital Addis Ababa it was a busy day as people went about their business as usual but security at the airport was beefed up with the presence of special forces.
In the Amhara capital Bahir Dar there was a significant presence of federal police officers around government offices, residents told AFP.
Observers have said that the killings underscore the tensions across Ethiopia sparked by Abiy’s efforts since he came to power in April 2018 to loosen the iron grip of a state long run by emperors and strongmen.
His efforts to transition from one-party state to democracy have seen him embarking on economic reforms. He has allowed dissident groups back into the country, sought to crack down on rights abuses and arrested dozens of top military and intelligence officials.
These moves have been lauded abroad, but have earned Abiy enemies at home. Exactly a year ago he survived a grenade attack at a rally which left two dead.
Long-simmering ethnic tensions along the borders of the autonomous regions — divided along ethnic lines — have burst into violence, leaving scores dead and more than a million displaced.
Meanwhile the prospect of elections in 2020 has shaken up local politics as longstanding regional parties find themselves facing challengers to their power, while observers say there has been a surge of ethno-nationalism.

Topics: Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed

Dharavi slum beats Taj Mahal as India’s top tourist destination

  • The squalid district was featured in Oscar-winning movie ‘Slumdog Millionaire’
  • Tour groups to Dharavi normally consist of around five to six people, with visitors guided through its cramped alleys
NEW DELHI: One of the world’s biggest slums, located in Mumbai, has pipped the famous Taj Mahal to become India’s favorite tourist destination.

Dharavi, where close to 1 million people live in an area of just over 2.1 square kilometers, was named by travel website TripAdvisor.com as the 2019 top visitor experience in India and among the 10 most favorite tourist sites in Asia.

The slum has grown up on swamp land in the center of the coastal city of Mumbai over the past 150 years and has poor infrastructure and a lack of basic sanitation and hygiene facilities.

The squalid district was featured in the 2008 Oscar-winning movie “Slumdog Millionaire,” which tells the story of a Mumbai teenager accused of cheating on the Indian version of TV gameshow “Who Wants to be a Millionaire.”

However, in 2012, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Katherine Boo portrayed a new side of life in the slum in her book “Behind the Beautiful Forevers: Life, Death and Hope in a Mumbai Slum,” which showed it bubbling with hope in a changing world.

The recent Bollywood movie “Gully Boy” also gives the slum a new look with a coming-of-age tale based on the lives of street rappers.

“Slum tourism started in 2003 for the first time but it picked up after the movie ‘Slumdog Millionaire,’” said Dinesh Bhurara, who runs travel agency Mumbai Dream Tours.

“Dharavi is not like a slum, but it is a city within the city. It is well-organized and people from all communities and religions coexist together. They work very hard. When tourists come, they see a new life in the slum which they don’t see in Mumbai and outside. This connects with foreigners,” Bhurara told Arab News.

Bhurara, 24, was born and brought up in Dharavi and started his travel business three years ago after gaining experience with other tour operators.

“People have lots of misconceptions about Dharavi. Movies like ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ stereotyped the slum by showing its poverty, underbelly and by typecasting characters. But it’s not like that. When tourists visit it’s an eye-opener for them,” he added.

Tour groups to Dharavi normally consist of around five to six people, with visitors guided through its cramped alleys, and shown around houses and businesses.

“For tourists this is an educational tour. They learn how business is done here, and how people survive with their sheer efforts and aspirations. They also go to business and industry areas,” said Bhurara.

The peak season to visit Dharavi is between November and May with travel agents recording an average of 200 foreigners touring the slum every day during the season.

Bhurara charges 700 rupees ($10) per person for a four-hour trip to Dharavi and has five partners who run the tours with him. “When we take tourists inside the slum, we not only take them into an area, but we also take them into our lives and show them how life can exist even in this space. Many get inspired and are awestruck by the sheer energy inside the slum.”

He said the tourist influx had encouraged many Dharavi youngsters to learn foreign languages as a way to earn a living and he himself had taken up Spanish.

According to Bhurara the majority of tourists are from Europe and China. “People in Dharavi are now attuned to foreigners visiting them and they really appreciate that. For youngsters it’s an extra opportunity to earn some more. So many college students pick up foreign languages to earn something extra,” he added.

Dharavi is a hub of small industries with exports of leather and recycled goods reportedly worth $1 billion a year. More than 4,000 businesses operate there alongside thousands of single-room factories where migrants workers from eastern and western India are employed.

“Many people, even in Mumbai, are not aware of this part of Dharavi,” Vinay Rawat, a tour operator, told Arab News. “In Mumbai people come to see the most expensive house of the industrialist Mukesh Ambani and they also want to see the cheapest place in Mumbai which is Dharavi.”

Rawat added that wealthy people lived in Dharavi where new high-rise buildings had been constructed. He said people had lived there for four generations but that there were fears that the prime land could fall into the hands of property developers.

Topics: Dharavi Mumbai India tourism slumdog millionaire Dharavi tourism Taj Mahal

