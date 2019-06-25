In-N-Out Burger denies rumors of a Saudi branch

DUBAI: Don’t get your Double-Double hopes up – In-N-Out Burger is not coming to Saudi Arabia anytime soon.

Denying the social media buzz, the famous American burger chain said they don’t have plans to open a franchise in the Kingdom.

Entertainment page ETDose posted screengrabs of Samer Al-Reziza’s LinkedIn profile showing him starting a new position as Chairman and CEO of In-N-Out Burger in Saudi Arabia last month.

يبدو بأن الامر رسمي ! pic.twitter.com/wwTzcZeJCa — ETD (@ETDose) June 24, 2019

Saudi users immediately reacted to the post, excited at the news of the apparent opening, despite there being no sign of a confirmation of the rumors.

Finally In -N-Out Burger in KSA thank you sharqiyah trends #مطعم_إن_ان_اوت_برقر_بالسعودية pic.twitter.com/lAR0vTXolg — أروى خَ. العمـير (@Arwaalomair) June 24, 2019

لسى قبل كم يوم جا ببالي وانا اقلب بصور إنستقرامي واشتهيته مرررررررة

يارب يفتح بجدة جنبنا

فعلاً الذ برقر و افتكر آخر أيامنا بـ LA كل يوم نتعشى منه pic.twitter.com/GlvtFyHpdh — آلاء عبد العزيز (@ALosha4) June 25, 2019

Arab News contacted In-N-Out Burger’s offices in California, who said: “We are not opening any locations there (Saudi Arabia).”

Having started as a small drive-thru hamburger stand in Baldwin Park in 1948 by husband and wife team Harry and Esther Snyder, In-N-Out Burger shot to fame for their traditional yet creative menu – the famous Double-Double Burger and the Animal-Style Fries.

Now the popular chain has more than 300 locations in California, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Nevada, and Oregon.

And its popularity has moved beyond the US, with tourists making sure they get to try the most-talked-about chain.