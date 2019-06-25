You are here

In-N-Out Burger denies rumors of a Saudi branch

In-N-Out Burger originates from California, where most of its current locations are. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 June 2019
Arab News
In-N-Out Burger denies rumors of a Saudi branch

  • The famous American burger chain said they don’t have plans to open a franchise in the Kingdom
  • It has more than 300 locations in California, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Nevada, and Oregon
Updated 25 June 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Don’t get your Double-Double hopes up – In-N-Out Burger is not coming to Saudi Arabia anytime soon.

Denying the social media buzz, the famous American burger chain said they don’t have plans to open a franchise in the Kingdom.

Entertainment page ETDose posted screengrabs of Samer Al-Reziza’s LinkedIn profile showing him starting a new position as Chairman and CEO of In-N-Out Burger in Saudi Arabia last month.

Saudi users immediately reacted to the post, excited at the news of the apparent opening, despite there being no sign of a confirmation of the rumors.

Arab News contacted In-N-Out Burger’s offices in California, who said: “We are not opening any locations there (Saudi Arabia).”

Having started as a small drive-thru hamburger stand in Baldwin Park in 1948 by husband and wife team Harry and Esther Snyder, In-N-Out Burger shot to fame for their traditional yet creative menu – the famous Double-Double Burger and the Animal-Style Fries.

Now the popular chain has more than 300 locations in California, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Nevada, and Oregon.

And its popularity has moved beyond the US, with tourists making sure they get to try the most-talked-about chain.    

Topics: Burger restaurant Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco concerned over Gulf attacks, has capacity to meet demand: CEO

Updated 25 June 2019
Reuters
Saudi Aramco concerned over Gulf attacks, has capacity to meet demand: CEO

  • ‘What’s happening in the Gulf is definitely a concern’
  • Aramco has no plan to increase its current maximum output capacity of 12 million barrels per day, given sizeable spare capacity
Updated 25 June 2019
Reuters
Saudi Aramco concerned over Gulf attacks, has capacity to meet demand: CEO
SEOUL: Saudi Aramco is concerned at recent actions in the Gulf but can meet its customers’ needs thanks to its experience and the availability of additional spare capacity, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
“What’s happening in the Gulf is definitely a concern,” Amin Nasser, president and chief executive of Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant, told Reuters in an interview.
“At the same time, we went through a number of crises in the past ... we’ve always met our customer commitments and we do have flexibility and the system availability in terms of available additional spare capacity.”
Recent tanker attacks in the Gulf have raised fears about safety of one of the world’s key shipping routes and pushed up oil prices.
Nasser, who is in Seoul ahead of a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said Aramco has no plan to increase its current maximum output capacity of 12 million barrels per day (bpd), given sizeable spare capacity.
“If you look at our production, it is hovering around 10 million barrels per day so we do have additional spare capacity,” he said.
The oil giant is aiming to become a major global gas player, and has been developing its own gas resources as well as eyeing gas assets in the United States, Russia, Australia and Africa.
Nasser said Aramco is in talks to buy a stake in Russian gas company Novatek’s Arctic LNG-2 project, while exploring other investment opportunities in gas.
He confirmed the company is also in discussions about buying a stake in India’s Reliance Industries and in talks with other Asian companies about investments.
“We will continue to explore opportunities in different markets and different companies, and these things take time,” he said.
Nasser said the company, South Korea’s top oil supplier, was looking to increase its crude oil supplies to the country where it has partnerships and investments with South Korean refiners.
Saudi Aramco supplies between 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 900,000 bpd to South Korea, the world’s fifth-largest crude importer.

Topics: Oil energy Markets Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabia

