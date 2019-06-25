BEIRUT: Lebanon has had zero percent growth so far in 2019 but the prospects for its economy are set to improve, central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Tuesday.
“Despite the fact that we have this year 0% growth till now, we think at the horizon the prospects will be better for the Lebanese economy,” he told a Euromoney conference in Beirut.
He said the liquidity situation would improve in the next six months.
Lebanon central bank governor: economy will improve despite 0% growth so far in 2019
Lebanon central bank governor: economy will improve despite 0% growth so far in 2019
- The governor said the liquidity situation would improve
BEIRUT: Lebanon has had zero percent growth so far in 2019 but the prospects for its economy are set to improve, central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Tuesday.