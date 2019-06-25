You are here

  • Home
  • FedEx sues US government over shipment restrictions
﻿

FedEx sues US government over shipment restrictions

FedEx sued the US government on Monday. (Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
0

FedEx sues US government over shipment restrictions

  • The company said it was impossible for employees to determine “the origin and technological make-up of contents of all the shipments it handles and whether they comply with” US laws
  • The announcement of the lawsuit comes as Beijing and Washington face off in a trade war
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
0

NEW YORK: American logistics giant FedEx sued the US government on Monday, saying Washington’s restrictions on exports and imports due to growing trade disputes and sanctions created an “impossible burden” for delivery firms.
The announcement of the lawsuit comes as Beijing and Washington face off in a trade war that has seen both sides exchange steep tariffs on hundreds of billions in exports.
The US has also sought to bar Chinese telecom giant Huawei from the American market and limit its ability to purchase US technology.
A statement by the delivery firm said the restrictions placed “an unreasonable burden on FedEx to police the millions of shipments that transit our network every day” or face heavy fines.
The company said it was impossible for employees to determine “the origin and technological make-up of contents of all the shipments it handles and whether they comply with” US laws.
The statement was released hours after China called on FedEx to explain why a parcel from Huawei to the US went undelivered, in the second spat between the two companies in less than a month.
FedEx CEO Fred Smith told US broadcaster Fox News that “Huawei is just emblematic of this problem,” referring to what he described as the “confusing situations” that can emerge when employees sought to comply with the restrictions.
“Under the Department of Commerce’s regulations, we are expected to be the policeman for these export and import controls,” he said.
“Despite the fact that we handle 15 million shipments a day, if we make an error on any one of them… we can be fined $250,000 per piece.”
IT publication PC Mag said on Friday a FedEx package to the US that contained a Huawei phone was returned to the UK.
An accompanying note explained a US government “issue” with China prevented the delivery.
FedEx apologized for the incident.
“The package in question was mistakenly returned to the shipper and we apologize for this operational error,” the company said in a statement.
The US logistics group is already under investigation in China for failing to deliver some of Huawei’s parcels, with the Chinese company saying it would review its ties to FedEx.
Shortly after Smith’s interview, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox News that “the regulation states that common carriers cannot knowingly ship items in contravention of the entity list or other export control authorities.”
“It does not require a common carrier to be a policeman or to know what’s in every package.”

Topics: FedEx Huawei

Related

0
Business & Economy
FedEx confirms Huawei mail ban as new “mistake” reignites Chinese ire
0
Business & Economy
Philippine telco to roll out Huawei-backed 5G service

Saudi Aramco concerned over Gulf attacks, has capacity to meet demand: CEO

Updated 25 June 2019
Reuters
0

Saudi Aramco concerned over Gulf attacks, has capacity to meet demand: CEO

  • ‘What’s happening in the Gulf is definitely a concern’
  • Aramco has no plan to increase its current maximum output capacity of 12 million barrels per day, given sizeable spare capacity
Updated 25 June 2019
Reuters
0

Saudi Aramco concerned over Gulf attacks, has capacity to meet demand: CEO
SEOUL: Saudi Aramco is concerned at recent actions in the Gulf but can meet its customers’ needs thanks to its experience and the availability of additional spare capacity, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
“What’s happening in the Gulf is definitely a concern,” Amin Nasser, president and chief executive of Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant, told Reuters in an interview.
“At the same time, we went through a number of crises in the past ... we’ve always met our customer commitments and we do have flexibility and the system availability in terms of available additional spare capacity.”
Recent tanker attacks in the Gulf have raised fears about safety of one of the world’s key shipping routes and pushed up oil prices.
Nasser, who is in Seoul ahead of a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said Aramco has no plan to increase its current maximum output capacity of 12 million barrels per day (bpd), given sizeable spare capacity.
“If you look at our production, it is hovering around 10 million barrels per day so we do have additional spare capacity,” he said.
The oil giant is aiming to become a major global gas player, and has been developing its own gas resources as well as eyeing gas assets in the United States, Russia, Australia and Africa.
Nasser said Aramco is in talks to buy a stake in Russian gas company Novatek’s Arctic LNG-2 project, while exploring other investment opportunities in gas.
He confirmed the company is also in discussions about buying a stake in India’s Reliance Industries and in talks with other Asian companies about investments.
“We will continue to explore opportunities in different markets and different companies, and these things take time,” he said.
Nasser said the company, South Korea’s top oil supplier, was looking to increase its crude oil supplies to the country where it has partnerships and investments with South Korean refiners.
Saudi Aramco supplies between 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 900,000 bpd to South Korea, the world’s fifth-largest crude importer.

Topics: Oil energy Markets Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabia

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
‘Fuel of the future’ comes of age as Aramco opens first hydrogen filling station

Latest updates

FedEx sues US government over shipment restrictions
0
Australia crush England to reach World Cup semifinals
0
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman begins Asia trip
0
US Secretary of State Pompeo makes unannounced visit to Kabul
0
Kushner opens ‘Peace to Prosperity’ conference, says US has not ‘given up’ on Palestine
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.