You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt aims to tap debt markets for up to $7 bln in new financial year
﻿

Egypt aims to tap debt markets for up to $7 bln in new financial year

Egypt aims to conclude a non-financial agreement with the International Monetary Fund by October to replace a three-year loan deal that expires this month. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters
0

Egypt aims to tap debt markets for up to $7 bln in new financial year

  • Officials are considering different programs under IMF
  • Egypt may sell up to $7 billion in int’l bonds in 2019-2020
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: Egypt will tap debt markets for between $4 billion and $7 billion in the coming financial year starting in July and is in talks with the IMF about a non-financial deal to help entice investors, its finance minister said on Tuesday.
The country was considering all options for debt instruments, including sukuk, green bonds and Asian currency bonds, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait told Reuters on the sidelines of an investment conference at Bloomberg in London.
“This time last year I said we would go for between $4 to $7 billion and eventually we went for $6.2 billion,” he said. “Let me repeat what I said last year: between $4-7 billion (for this coming financial year). It depends on market conditions, demand and whether we can diversify to other instruments as we are hoping for green bonds, sukuk.”
The Egyptian parliament on Monday approved the government’s budget for the coming 2019/2020 financial year, targeting a 7.2% deficit for the year and 6% GDP growth.
Now that the budget was approved, Egypt will start talks with banks in the first quarter from July to September about a potential bond issue, Maait said, adding that the period from November to February was the normal time for any issuance.
Depending on financial conditions, the country could also consider tapping finance from other sources, including the World Bank, African Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and European governments such as France and Germany, he added.
“In the Middle East, development partners find Egypt as somewhere to go for as other places have problems. Egypt needs funding for infrastructure and the development partners have the money,” Maait said.
Egypt signed a three-year, $12 billion loan program with the IMF in late 2016, seeking to attract back international investors who pulled out after an uprising in 2011.
Maait said the government was in talks with the IMF about a new non-financial program that could last around two years with a plan to reach a deal by October. “It would give comfort to international investors and international institutions.”

Topics: Egypt International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Related

0
Business & Economy
Egypt’s parliament approves FY 2019/20 budget targeting 7.2% deficit
0
Business & Economy
IMF hopes Lebanon parliament will approve budget ASAP-finance ministry

Nicaragua puffing up status in rarefied world of premium cigars

Updated 25 min 43 sec ago
AFP
0

Nicaragua puffing up status in rarefied world of premium cigars

  • Nicaraguan cigar exports to the US have increased by 40 percent since 2008
  • Half of town of Esteli is employed in the tobacco industry
Updated 25 min 43 sec ago
AFP
0

ESTELI, Nicaragua: From “rich and full-bodied” to “complex with hints of licorice,” aficionados exhaust the lexicon to capture the essence of Nicaragua’s most highly-prized produce — not wine, but cigars, which are especially popular in the United States.
The recognition turns the vibrant green hills of Esteli, in the troubled Central American country’s northwest, into a hive of activity come harvest time.
Here, 800 meters (2,620 feet) above sea level, half of the population of 110,000 is employed in the tobacco industry — picking, drying or curing, or rolling cigars in factories.
“No one has soil as good for tobacco as Nicaragua,” explains Nestor Plasencia, whose family business is one of the country’s leading cigar exporters, as he sits and savors the sweet aroma of one of their creations.
Nutrient-rich volcanic soil and know-how imported from Cuba more than 50 years ago, as well as a knowledgeable workforce have set Nicaragua apart when it comes to growing flavorful top-quality tobacco.
Apart from Esteli, the two other tobacco-growing regions are the Condega and Jalapa valleys in the north, each with their own distinct soils and minerals.
Part of the lure of Nicaraguan tobacco is that “the same seeds planted in different soils and climatic regions give different flavors,” Plasencia said, between spiralling puffs.
Cuban cigars may easily outsell the lesser-known Nicaraguan product in Europe, but Nicaraguan brands have taken advantage of the crippling US embargo on Havana — in place since 1961 — to sell to the Americans.
Nicaraguan cigar exports to the US have increased by 40 percent since 2008, reaching 140 million cigars in 2018, outstripping the Dominican Republic and Honduras, according to figures from the Cigar Association of America (CAA).
Nicaragua’s industry is a young one — it was started by Cuban exiles who fled Fidel Castro’s revolution in 1959. When the Central American country’s civil war ended at the start of the 1990s, the industry started to flourish.
“My family started in tobacco in Cuba in 1865. Today we operate in Nicaragua and Honduras,” says Plasencia, whose father hails from the Caribbean island.
Today, the country has 70 factories producing more than 5,000 brands, says the director of the Nicaraguan Chamber of Tobacco Producers, Wenceslao Castillo.
Karina Rivera, a quality control supervisor at Plasencia Cigars, tests an average of eight cigars a day.
“If I see that it’s not at the level of quality demanded by customers, we report immediately to find out where the problem is,” she said.
Smokers say a lot is going on in a cigar during puffs, tasting richness, balance and complexity — a variety of flavors and aromas that have helped several Nicaraguan brands conquer the US market.
In 2018, American trade magazine Cigar Aficionado named seven Nicaraguan brands in the top 10 of its annual ranking.
As for the Best Cigar of the Year, the “E.P. Carrillo Encore Majestic” is made in the Dominican Republic, but with Nicaraguan tobacco, the magazine says.
“The strength of the Nicaraguan tobacco industry is our focus on quality, which is why we are today the largest exporter of premium cigars to the United States,” Castillo says proudly.
It’s clear that in the rarified world of premium cigars, names are important. To the aficionado, in clubs and the best bars, they trip off the tongue — La Opulencia Toro, La Imperiosa, Villiger La Vencedora Churchill...
“We believe that 60 to 70 percent of our success is due to the way tobacco is dried and the time spent on fermentation and aging — we don’t rush things,” says Castillo.
“The trilogy of this success is the soils, the microclimate and the people, the care they put into their work,” says Plasencia, who runs two factories in the Central American country and exports 15 million cigars a year to the United States.
The cigar industry has had to do more that resist climatic changes to survive.
It’s one of the few to emerge largely unscathed from the political and economic crisis that has rocked Nicaragua for more than a year, after a violent crackdown on anti-government demonstrations left more than 325 people dead and forced 62,000 into exile.
It also put 400,000 out of work in an economy that had enjoyed annual 4.0 percent growth, according to the private sector.
“If it weren’t for these factories, Esteli would surely be deserted,” says 43-year-old Silvia Moreno, who has worked in the tobacco industry for half her life.

Topics: Nicaragua cigars

Related

0
Business & Economy
Cuban cigars hit record sales thanks to increasing Chinese demand
0
World
US orders restriction on e-cigarette sales; youth use surges

Latest updates

Egypt aims to tap debt markets for up to $7 bln in new financial year
0
Hong Kong protests signal alarm special freedoms fading
0
Many reasons to visit Four Seasons Hotel Cairo
0
Nicaragua puffing up status in rarefied world of premium cigars
0
GDA hosts industry experts at Bahrain Capital Club
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.