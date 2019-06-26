You are here

Hong Kong court throws out ex-leader's misconduct conviction

Donald Tsang served as Hong Kong’s chief executive from 2005 to 2012. (AFP)
AP
  Former Chief Executive Donald Tsang was released in January after serving a 12-month jail term
HONG KONG: A Hong Kong court on Wednesday threw out former Chief Executive Donald Tsang’s conviction for misconduct relating to a property deal while in office.
Tsang was released in January after serving a 12-month jail term for failing to disclose plans to rent a luxury apartment from a businessman granted a government broadcasting license.
A panel of five judges on the Court of Final Appeal agreed the judge at Tsang’s trial had not given jurors sufficient directions on assessing whether he had deliberately concealed information before finding him guilty in 2017. The judges also ordered that no retrial be held.
Tsang, 74, served as Hong Kong’s chief executive from 2005 to 2012, is the highest-ranking former or current official sent to prison for wrongdoing in the Asian financial hub.
His conviction marked a dramatic downfall for the longtime civil servant known for his practice of wearing bow ties, whose career spanned both British colonial rule and Hong Kong’s handover to China in 1997.
Tsang’s successor C.Y. Leung also became embroiled in a corruption scandal for failing to report a 50-million Hong Kong dollar ($6.4 million) payout from an Australian engineering firm but was not prosecuted.
Current Chief Executive Carrie Lam has faced calls for her resignation and attempting to push through contentious extradition legislation that sparked massive street protests. Under the handover terms, Hong Kong was guaranteed rights to elections, assembly, free speech and other civil liberties unknown in mainland China for 50 years.

Topics: Donald Tsang Hong Kong

Two US service members killed in Afghanistan

Reuters
  The latest deaths bring the tally of US service member deaths in Afghanistan to at least six in 2019
  About 20,000 foreign troops, most of them American, are in Afghanistan
KABUL: Two US service members were killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in a statement.
It gave no further details and withheld the names of the service members until next of kin were informed.
The latest deaths bring the tally of US service member deaths in Afghanistan to at least six in 2019 and a total of at least 65 US military deaths since January 2015, according to US government and NATO reports.
The death of the two US service members came less than 24 hours after the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made an unannounced visit to Kabul where he discussed ongoing peace efforts and security with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and senior politicians.
Pompeo said he hoped for a peace deal with the Taliban before Sept. 1, ahead of the presidential election in Afghanistan. The seventh round of peace talks between the United States and Taliban officials, aimed at ending the 18-year-long war, will start on June 29.
Both sides are expected to focus on Taliban demands for the withdrawal of foreign troops, most of them American, and a US demand for an end to militant attacks plotted from Afghan soil.
About 20,000 foreign troops, most of them American, are in Afghanistan as part of a US-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces. Some US forces carry out counter-terrorism operations.
A record 3,804 Afghan civilians were killed last year due to stepped up air attacks by US-led forces and more suicide bombings, the United Nations said in a February report.

Topics: US Afghanistan

