You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysia seizes drugs, turtles from Indian nationals
﻿

Malaysia seizes drugs, turtles from Indian nationals

1 / 2
The red-ear sliders are one of the world’s most commonly traded turtles meant for the pet and meat markets. (AP)
2 / 2
Malaysian customs officials display the seized red-eared slider turtles at the customs office on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 26 June 2019
AP
0

Malaysia seizes drugs, turtles from Indian nationals

  • Agents found a total 5,255 red-ear slider baby turtles kept in small baskets from the luggage of two Indian nationals
  • Separately, two Indian nationals were arrested for possession of 14.34 kilograms of methamphetamine
Updated 26 June 2019
AP
0

SEPANG, Malaysia: Malaysia authorities have arrested four Indians and seized more than 14 kilograms of drugs and over 5,000 turtles from their luggage at the Kuala Lumpur airport.
Senior customs official Zulkarnain Mohamed Yusof said Wednesday that agents found a total 5,255 red-ear slider baby turtles kept in small baskets from the luggage of two Indian nationals who flew in from Guangzhou, China on June 20.
He said the men had no permits for the turtles and told investigators that the terrapins, estimated to be worth $12,700, were meant to be sold as pets in India. The men are expected to be charged and could face up to five years in jail and a fine, he said.
The red-ear sliders are one of the world’s most commonly traded turtles meant for the pet and meat markets. Permits are required as young turtles are susceptible to carrying salmonella and pose health concerns.
Separately, Zulkarnain said officials also found a total of 14.34 kilograms of methamphetamine worth 717,000 ringgit ($174,000), hidden in special compartments in boxes that were hand-carried by two men. One of them flew in from Hyderabad, India on June 19 and another on June 20 from Bengaluru, he said in a statement.
The two men, believed to be drug mules, are expected to be charged and face the death penalty if convicted.

Topics: wildlife Malaysia

Related

0
World
Malaysia seizes rare animal parts worth almost $1 million
0
World
50 live crocodiles from Malaysia seized at London airport

Pompeo pledges close cooperation with India but trade, defense issues unresolved

Updated 26 June 2019
Reuters
0

Pompeo pledges close cooperation with India but trade, defense issues unresolved

  • But US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave few specifics of how they would overcome disputes on issues
  • The disputes have led to higher trade tariffs by the two countries and created unease over the depth of their security alliance
Updated 26 June 2019
Reuters
0

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sought to reduce heightened trade tension with India on Wednesday, promising a renewed focus on negotiating improved trade and investment ties between the two nations.
But Pompeo, on a visit to India, gave few specifics of how they would overcome disputes on issues ranging from access to Indian markets for leading American companies to New Delhi’s demands for foreign firms to store Indian data in the country, and exports of steel and aluminum to the United States.
The two nations are “friends who can help each other all around the world,” Pompeo told a joint news conference with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar after they met.
The current differences were expressed “in the spirit of friendship,” he added.
The disputes have led to higher trade tariffs by the two countries and created unease over the depth of their security alliance.
In particular, the sudden introduction of new e-commerce rules for foreign investors in February angered the Americans because it showed New Delhi was prepared to move the goalposts to hurt two of the largest US companies, discount retailer Walmart, and Amazon.com Inc.
Walmart last year invested $16 billion to buy control of Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart.
Just days before Pompeo’s visit, India slapped higher retaliatory tariffs on 28 US products following Washington’s withdrawal of key trade privileges for New Delhi.
Jaishankar, a former Indian ambassador to the United States, played down the spat on Wednesday.
“If you trade with someone and they are your biggest trading partner, it is impossible you don’t have trade issues,” he said.
India’s ties with Russia and Iran, both now subject to US sanctions, are also a sore point.
US pressure has led India to stop buying oil from Iran, a top energy supplier. The United States has also stepped up pressure on India not to proceed with its purchase of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia.
The missile deal and Iranian oil were both discussed during their meeting, Jaishankar and Pompeo said, but mentioned no resolution of either at the news conference.
Earlier, Pompeo met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks at his official residence in the capital, New Delhi, and they exchanged handshakes in images broadcast on television.
“The Prime Minister expressed his strong commitment to achieve the full potential of bilateral relations in trade and economy, energy, defense, counterterrorism and people-to-people contacts,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, without elaborating.
Pompeo is expected to round off the trip with a policy speech hosted by the US embassy, before departing on Thursday for a summit of leaders of the Group of 20 nations in Japan.

Topics: India US Mike Pompeo trade Defense

Related

0
World
US’s Pompeo faces thorny issues on India visit, from trade to Russia arms deals
0
Business & Economy
India set to raise tariffs on some US goods

Latest updates

Russia to deliver first S-400 missile to Turkey in July: reports
0
10 dead in militant attack on security forces in Egypt’s Sinai
0
Pompeo pledges close cooperation with India but trade, defense issues unresolved
0
Parfums Christian Dior removes Bella Hadid campaign images in some UAE malls
0
Bum move: Kardashian ‘kimono’ shapewear sparks Japan debate
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.