US, China agree tentative trade truce ahead of G20 summit: report

The US and China have exchanged tariffs on $360 billion in their two-way trade battle so far. (AFP)
Updated 27 June 2019
Reuters


  
  
Updated 27 June 2019
Reuters
The United States and China have agreed to a tentative truce in their trade dispute ahead of a meeting between leaders of the two nations at the G20 summit this weekend, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Details of the agreement, which would halt the next round of US tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese goods, are being laid out in press releases and will be out as coordinated press releases and not a joint statement, the newspaper said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting with US President Donald Trump is conditional upon Washington agreeing to such a tentative agreement, SCMP reported, citing one source with knowledge of the plans.
Trump is set to hold much-anticipated trade talks with Xi in Osaka at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, a White House spokesman told reporters on Wednesday.
Trump said on Wednesday a trade deal with Xi was possible this weekend but he is prepared to impose US tariffs on virtually all remaining Chinese imports if the two countries continue to disagree.
China and the United States have already imposed tariffs of up to 25 percent on hundreds of billions of dollars of each other’s goods in a trade war that has lasted nearly a year.
Relations between Washington and Beijing have spiraled downward since talks collapsed in May, when the United States accused China of reneging on pledges to reform its economy.

Topics: trade tariff economy China US

Russia’s Novak sees agreement being reached at OPEC talks

Updated 27 min 40 sec ago
Reuters
Russia's Novak sees agreement being reached at OPEC talks

Updated 27 min 40 sec ago
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday he believed OPEC and its allies would reach an agreement when they discuss their global oil output deal at a meeting in Vienna.
Russia’s Energy Ministry is still in talks with Russian oil companies about the output deal, Novak said, adding he planned to meet Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih at a G20 summit in Japan later this week.
“I think we will definitely agree, there will be a consolidated general decision,” he told reporters when asked if he expected difficult talks at the Vienna meeting.

Topics: Oil energy Russia OPEC Markets

