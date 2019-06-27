You are here

  • Home
  • North Korea: Time running out for fresh US talks on denuclearization
﻿

North Korea: Time running out for fresh US talks on denuclearization

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reads a letter from US President Donald Trump in Pyongyang in this picture released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency on June 22, 2019. (KCNA via Reuters)
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters
0

North Korea: Time running out for fresh US talks on denuclearization

  • The United States is in behind-the-scenes talks with North Korea over a possible third summit
  • Pyongyang says the recent US extension of sanctions against North Korea was an act of hostility
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters
0

SEOUL: The United States should take action to present a new strategy to revive denuclearization talks, a North Korean diplomat in charge of US affairs said on Thursday, warning time was running out ahead of a year-end deadline set by Pyongyang.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said after the collapse of his second summit with US President Donald Trump in February that a third meeting would be possible only if Washington adopted a more flexible approach. Kim said he will wait until the end of the year.
The United States is in behind-the-scenes talks with North Korea over a possible third summit and has proposed reviving working-level negotiations, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday.
Trump said on Wednesday he would not meet with the North Korean leader during his trip to Asia for the G20 summit in Japan this week, which will include a visit to South Korea.
Kwon Jong Gun, director for US affairs at the North’s foreign ministry, said the United States had recently spoke of dialogue while “contemptibly committing hostile acts.”
He did not elaborate, but a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday that the recent US extension of sanctions against North Korea was an act of hostility and an outright challenge to the first summit between Kim and Trump in Singapore last year.
“Dialogue doesn’t happen by itself when the United States doesn’t act to come up with a realistic approach that serves the interests of both sides and speaks of a restart of talks like a parrot,” Kwon said in a statement carried by Pyongyang’s official KCNA news agency.
“The United States doesn’t have much time left if it were to move to produce results.”
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that a recent exchange of letters between Trump and Kim boosted hopes for a restart of talks, calling it a “very real possibility.”

Topics: North Korea US Donald Trump Kim Jong Un

Related

Special 0
World
Trump, Kim’s letters could explain thaw in relations, say experts
0
World
Kim Jong Un says he’s open to another summit with Trump

Security ramped up as Indonesia court rules on disputed election

Updated 58 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
0

Security ramped up as Indonesia court rules on disputed election

  • President Joko Widodo was declared by the election commission winner of April’s presidential race with a comfortable double-digit lead
  • But challenger Prabowo Subianto has refused to concede defeat and has sought to overturn the result, citing systematic fraud and abuse of power
Updated 58 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
0

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Constitutional Court will rule on Thursday on an opposition challenge to the official presidential election result after allegations the vote won by President Joko Widodo in the world’s third-biggest democracy was rigged.
Widodo won April’s presidential race with a comfortable double-digit lead, the General Election Commission’s (KPU) official count showed last month.
However, his challenger, retired general Prabowo Subianto, has refused to concede defeat and his legal team has called on the court to overturn the result or disqualify Widodo’s ticket, citing systematic fraud and abuse of power.
The election supervisory agency (Bawaslu) has said there was no evidence of systematic cheating and independent observers have said the poll was free and fair.
At least 47,000 security personnel have been deployed in Jakarta in case of protests by Prabowo supporters and police have blocked roads in the vicinity of the court, which has been hearing the case for two weeks.
The court’s verdict, delivered by a panel of nine judges, is final and no appeal can be lodged.
Some of the worst civil unrest in years broke out in the heart of Jakarta last month after the official election results were announced. Prabowo supporters clashed with security forces and called for Widodo to step down.
At least nine people were killed and 900 injured in two nights of the violence, with police firing tear gas and rubber bullets and protesters charging them with rocks, sticks, and firecrackers.
Amnesty International Indonesia said this week police used excessive force and accused officers of torturing several people while trying to contain the riots.
The rights group has called for an independent probe into the deaths, which police say they are conducting with the national commission for human rights.

’Massive tampering’
Authorities have blamed last month’s violence on several groups, saying many of the rioters were paid, and also accused a retired special forces general with links to Prabowo of masterminding a plot to assassinate top state officials during the unrest.
Prabowo and his running mate Sandiaga Uno have urged their supporters to stay off the streets and “watch the verdict at home on television instead,” said Andre Rosiade, a campaign spokesman.
Both sides have said they will accept the court’s ruling.
Prabowo’s legal team sued the KPU and presented in court witnesses and evidence they said showed there was “election tampering in a structural, systematic, and massive manner.”
They claim Prabowo won 52% of the vote — against 44.5% according to official results — and have asked for the court to nullify the official results as they stand, hold a re-vote, or declare Prabowo and Uno the winners.
The legal team has also called on the court to disqualify Widodo’s ticket on the grounds that his running mate, Ma’ruf Amin, failed to resign from an advisory position on the board of a state-controlled bank as required by election law.
The team has also sought to highlight issues with Widodo’s campaign financing, while claiming he used state apparatus as a campaign tool. It has also called on the court to dismiss all KPU commissioners.
Many experts say it will be very difficult to prove the opposition’s claims and two separate legal teams for the KPU and Widodo have said the allegations are baseless.
The vast majority, around 70%, of Indonesians believe the election was honest and fair, an opinion poll by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting showed last week.

Topics: Joko Widodo Prabowo Subianto Indonesian Election 2019

Related

0
World
Official count shows Widodo reelected as Indonesian leader
0
World
Indonesia’s Prabowo files challenge to poll results

Latest updates

North Korea: Time running out for fresh US talks on denuclearization
0
Selfies: five times more deadly than shark attacks
0
US, China agree tentative trade truce ahead of G20 summit: report
0
Security ramped up as Indonesia court rules on disputed election
0
To dodge trade war, Chinese exporters shift production to low-cost nations
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.