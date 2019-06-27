You are here

Fresh protests rock Hong Kong as activists seek a voice at G20

Police escort protesters outside the Central Government Offices during a rally against a controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong on June 27, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 27 June 2019
Reuters
Fresh protests rock Hong Kong as activists seek a voice at G20

  • Millions have thronged the streets in the past three weeks to demand that the extradition bill be scrapped altogether
  • Demonstrators have seized on this week’s G20 summit in Japan to appeal for Hong Kong’s plight to be put on the agenda
Updated 27 June 2019
Reuters
HONG KONG: Hong Kong was plunged into chaos again on Thursday as protesters rallied outside the justice secretary’s offices, blocking roads and forcing workers to leave in the latest unrest to rock the city over an extradition bill that has now been suspended.
Millions have thronged the streets in the past three weeks to demand that the bill, which would allow criminal suspects to be sent to the mainland for trial in courts controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, be scrapped altogether.
“I think this movement is very successful because this time the goal is very clear,” said one protester, Ken Yau, drawing a contrast with Hong Kong’s 2014 democracy movement that gridlocked parts of the Asian financial center for 79 days.
“I was 11 when the Umbrella Movement happened. I only went to the occupied sites a few times with my family.”
In sweltering heat of 32°C (89.6°F), some protesters chanted, “Withdraw evil law, release martyrs ... Teresa Cheng, come out,” referring to the justice secretary. Others shouted, “Condemn excessive force by police and release protesters.”
Police formed a cordon to block the demonstrators, and one officer held a banner warning them away. Minor scuffles broke out between pro-democracy group Demosisto and officers.
“Fight for Justice,” “Free Hong Kong,” and “Democracy Now” were some of the demands emblazoned on the protesters’ banners.
Police chief Stephen Lo warned of consequences for outbreaks of violence and condemned what he said was an environment of hostility making his officers’ task difficult.
In the early hours, riot police wielding batons and shields chased dozens of protesters as they broke up a siege of police headquarters.
The demonstrators have seized on this week’s G20 summit of world leaders in Japan to appeal for Hong Kong’s plight to be put on the agenda, a move certain to rile Beijing, which has vowed not to tolerate such discussion.
“We know that the G20 is coming. We want to grasp this opportunity to voice for ourselves,” said Jack Cool Tsang, 30, a theater technician who took a day off work to protest.
Images of police firing rubber bullets and tear gas beneath gleaming skyscrapers this month near the heart of the financial center grabbed global headlines and drew condemnation from international rights groups and protest organizers.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, who has kept a low profile over the past few days, bowed to public pressure and suspended the bill a day after the violent protests but stopped short of a full withdrawal and rejected repeated calls to step down.
The demonstrations, which pose the greatest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he took power in 2012, have repeatedly forced the temporary closure of government offices, blocked major roads and caused massive disruptions.
Since Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997, it has been governed under a “one country, two systems” formula that allows freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including the liberty to protest and an independent judiciary.
But many accuse China of increased meddling over the years, by obstructing democratic reform, interfering with elections, suppressing young activists, as well as being behind the disappearance of five Hong Kong-based booksellers who specialized in works critical of Chinese leaders.
Opponents of the extradition bill fear being placed at the mercy of a justice system rights group say is plagued by torture, forced confessions and arbitrary detentions.

Air India plane makes emergency landing in UK after hoax bomb threat

Updated 29 min 10 sec ago
Reuters
0

Air India plane makes emergency landing in UK after hoax bomb threat

  • British Typhoon fighters escorted the Air India plane until it landed in Stansted
  • The airport’s runway has reopened and is fully operational
Updated 29 min 10 sec ago
Reuters
0

NEW DELHI/LONDON: An Air India passenger plane flying to the United States was escorted by British fighter jets to land in London on Thursday after what an official at the airline later said was a hoax bomb threat.
An Air India official said flight AI 191 from Mumbai to Newark had made a precautionary landing at London Stansted Airport after a hoax telephone call was made to Mumbai airport.
The official told Reuters there was no security threat.
Britain scrambled Typhoon fighters at supersonic speed to intercept the Boeing 777-337 and safely escorted it to Stansted, which briefly closed its runway.
The Air India plane was directed to an isolated stand with police in attendance.
“An Air India Boeing 777 diverted into London Stansted Airport at approximately 1015 and landed safely with Essex Police in attendance. It is parked on an isolated stand away from the normal airport operations,” the airport said.
“Our runway has now re-opened and is fully operational following a precautionary landing of Air India flight,” it said.
British police said officers were making inquiries.

