Bollywood's newest A-lister tackles caste, sexual violence

Indian Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana takes part in a promotional event for his Indian crime thriller Hindi film ‘Article 15’ in Mumbai. (AFP)
Updated 36 sec ago
AFP
Bollywood’s newest A-lister tackles caste, sexual violence

  • It is rare for Bollywood to give top billing to two of India’s weightiest subjects
  • The film’s title refers to the section of India’s constitution which outlaws discrimination
Updated 36 sec ago
AFP
MUMBAI: A young man with erectile dysfunction, a pianist who pretends to be blind, and a sperm donor raking in the cash: unconventional roles have catapulted Ayushmann Khurrana into Bollywood’s A-league.
Now the 34-year-old, one of the most popular actors in Hindi cinema at the moment, is set to tackle two of India’s weightiest subjects — caste discrimination and sexual violence.
Khurrana plays an upper-caste police officer assigned to investigate the rape and hanging of a low-caste woman in “Article 15,” which hits screens across India on Friday.
Such cases are depressingly common in the pages of India’s newspapers, but it is rare for Bollywood — renowned for its cheery song and dance routines — to give them top billing.
“This practice has been going on for decades. With a film like ‘Article 15’, the discussion about caste discrimination comes into the mainstream,” Khurrana said.
The film’s title refers to the section of India’s constitution which outlaws discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex and place of birth.
The movie — directed by Anubhav Sinha — drew inspiration from several true stories, including a 2014 gang-rape and the 2016 flogging of a low-caste Dalit family.
It is a departure from Khurrana’s usual roles in family comedies, and Sinha was initially skeptical about casting the actor as police officer Ayan Ranjan.
“Ayushmann is aware of his branding as a family audience, which is why at first even I could not see him in this part. But I was stoked by his keenness and conviction for this subject matter,” Sinha said.
Khurrana began his career in theater, moving onto radio and reality TV before debuting in Bollywood in 2012 in the romantic comedy “Vicky Donor” where he played the sperm donor.
He gained widespread acclaim for “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” (Beware of Marriage) in 2017 before notching two of the biggest hits of 2018, a year when several industry superstars flopped at the box office.
In crime thriller “Andhadhun” (The Blind Melody) he played a pianist who is the only witness to a murder; in “Badhaai Ho” (Congratulations), a shocked 25-year-old trying to deal with the news that his middle-aged parents are expecting their third child.
“After the success of the last few years I feel able to make courageous choices and choose radical cinema,” Khurrana said in a phone interview.
“The films I am doing are about content, credibility and respect,” he added.
Khurrana’s stock is on the rise outside of India too. “Andhadhun” recently grossed $43 million in China to become the third-highest grossing Indian film there ever.
He believes streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime are increasing the reach of Indian films that break the usual Bollywood mold, and in turn spread his popularity, among India’s vast diaspora.
Khurrana returns to type for his next two offerings: “Bala,” where he will play a man trying to cope with premature balding, and “Dream Girl,” both due out this year.
He will then shoot alongside Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, before playing a homosexual man from a socially conservative family in “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.”
Khurrana hopes the latter movie will help change attitudes in India, where gay sex was illegal until September last year.
“(A)... cruel bias against homosexuality still exists,” he said.
“A subject like this needs a mainstream actor and certain tonality to reach a larger population and start a conversation,” the actor added.

Topics: Offbeat Bollywood

Selfies: five times more deadly than shark attacks

Updated 27 June 2019
AFP
Selfies: five times more deadly than shark attacks

  • The death toll has crept up incrementally each year as smartphones become more sophisticated
  • Young men, who are more prone to take risks, make up three quarters of the selfie death
Updated 27 June 2019
AFP
RIO DE JANEIRO: Selfies, which have become a global sensation in the last decade or so, have remarkably killed five times more people than shark attacks.
And the death toll has crept up incrementally each year as smartphones become more sophisticated and selfie-sticks increase the range at which people can snap themselves, prompting them to take bigger risks for the perfect shot.
Between October 2011 and November 2017, at least 259 people died taking selfies around the globe, according to India’s Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care, compared to just 50 people killed by sharks in the same period.
While women take the most selfies, young men, who are more prone to take risks, make up three quarters of the selfie deaths — in drownings, crashes, falls or shooting accidents.
India, with a population of more than 1.3 billion and 800 million cell phones, holds the record for the number of people dying in the act of photographing themselves, with 159 recorded so far.
That is more than half of the global total — and a testament of sorts to the nation’s love of group photos and its youthful population.
India has seen selfie-snapping groups of youths die when they were hit by a train or drowning when their boat sank at the moment they were clicking the shutter.
The situation has become so dire that India has set up “no selfie” zones — 16 of them in the city of Mumbai alone.
The country came in far ahead of Russia (16 deaths), the United States (14) and Pakistan.
In Russia, people have fallen from bridges and high-rise buildings, shot themselves or even died while handling a land mine. Police issued a guide to “selfies without danger” in 2015.
In the United States, most of those involved in selfie deaths fatally shot themselves while seeking the perfect pose. A number of people have fallen to their deaths at the Grand Canyon.
Rescue services in Croatia used Twitter to ask tourists to “stop taking stupid and dangerous selfies” after a Canadian miraculously survived a 75-meter (250-foot) fall in the Plitvice lakes region.
In January, Taiwanese social media celebrity Gigi Wu — known as the “Bikini Climber” for taking selfies on top of mountain peaks dressed in a bikini — died when she fell into a ravine. She was 36.
Even when they are not fatal, selfies can be extremely macabre.
In 2014, a Brazilian woman sparked rage online when she took a smiling selfie in front of the coffin of presidential candidate Eduardo Campos at his funeral.
Social media influencer Sueli Toledo also caused a stir online when she posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, “My look today for the funeral of a super friend.”
Selfies in places deemed sacred or hallowed — especially when they honor the dead — can also raise questions.
At the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz in Poland, visited by 2.1 million people every year, museum staff do not hesitate to contact people who post selfies deemed to be inappropriate.
From Brazil to Vietnam and Germany, witnesses to traffic accidents have posted selfies at the scene of the crash — generally seen as gauche.
More and more, selfies — even in tourist havens — are becoming a bit of a nuisance for locals.
Residents of the picturesque Rue Cremieux in Paris were so disturbed by the constant stream of selfie-snapping tourists outside their windows that they started their own Instagram account, clubcremieux, where they publish pictures of the most absurd posers outside their doors, skewering them with barbed captions.
The same thing happened in Hong Kong, where residents of the vast multi-colored Quarry Bay apartment complex put up signs banning photos.
In Brazil, several youths made a buzz on Facebook in 2017 when they posted smiling selfies taken among terrified bus passengers who had thrown themselves to the floor during a shooting.
Facing the mad frenzy of endless selfies, Vienna has launched a campaign for a digital detox.
The Belvedere Museum has put up a large copy of Gustav Klimt’s classic painting “The Kiss” near the original and added a giant red hashtag, so that visitors can take their selfie next to the facsimile and actually look at the real work of art.

Topics: Offbeat

