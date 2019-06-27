You are here

  • Home
  • Libya’s UN-backed government reclaims key town near Tripoli
﻿

Libya’s UN-backed government reclaims key town near Tripoli

The clashes between the fighters have killed hundreds of militants lately and displaced thousands of civilians. (File/AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
0

Libya’s UN-backed government reclaims key town near Tripoli

  • The army freed Gharyan town from Haftar’s forces
  • The town was a key supply route for the LNA militia
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
0

CAIRO: Libya’s UN-backed government says it has taken back a strategic town near Tripoli from a Libyan commander whose forces have been fighting for the past three months to capture the country’s capital.
The Tripoli-based government released a statement late on Wednesday, saying their militias have retaken Gharyan and vowing to pursue its liberation campaign until the “aggressors are purged from all areas.”
The self-styled Libyan National Army of commander Khalifa Haftar launched a push on Tripoli in April, claiming it seeks to free the city of radical militias.
Gharyan, about 100 kilometers from Tripoli, was a key supply route for Haftar’s forces.
Haftar’s offensive against Tripoli has been widely criticized. So far, hundreds have been killed, mainly combatants but also civilians, and thousands have been displaced.

Topics: Libya Libyan National Army (LNA) Libyan Government of National Accords (GNA)

Related

0
Middle-East
Egypt militant returned from Libya back on trial: media
0
Middle-East
Libyan commander marching on capital dismisses negotiations

Iran still short of nuclear deal’s enriched uranium cap: diplomats

Updated 32 min 34 sec ago
Reuters
0

Iran still short of nuclear deal’s enriched uranium cap: diplomats

  • Two diplomats said Iran produces around 1kg of enriched uranium a day
  • UN nuclear watchdog confirmed that Iran currently has around 200kg of low-enriched uranium
Updated 32 min 34 sec ago
Reuters
0

VIENNA: Iran is still short of the maximum amount of enriched uranium it is allowed to have under its deal with major powers but it is on course to reach that limit at the weekend, the latest data from UN nuclear inspectors shows, diplomats say.

This makes it unlikely Iran will follow through on its threat to violate one of the nuclear deal’s central restrictions on Thursday, which could have unraveled the pact altogether.

It also sets up a meeting with other signatories on Friday aimed at saving the accord, which is straining under US pressure.

“They haven’t reached the limit... It’s more likely to be at the weekend if they do it,” one diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

The 2015 deal, which lifted international sanctions against Iran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear activities, is aimed at extending the time Iran would need to produce a nuclear bomb, if it chose to, to a year from roughly 2-3 months.

On Wednesday, the UN nuclear watchdog verified that Iran had roughly 200 kg of low-enriched uranium, below the deal’s 202.8 kg limit, three diplomats who follow the agency’s work said.

Two of the diplomats said Iran was producing at a rate of around 1 kg a day, meaning it could go over the line soon after the meeting of senior officials from Iran, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China in Vienna on Friday.

Washington pulled out of the nuclear accord last year and has imposed punishing economic sanctions against Tehran.

Iran has threatened to respond by setting aside some of the deal’s restrictions, which could cause the deal to collapse, though it has called on European powers to do more to shield it from US sanctions — a move the White House has called “nuclear blackmail.”

The European powers are scrambling to protect trade with Iran but what they can achieve pales in comparison to US sanctions aimed at slashing Iran’s vital oil exports to zero.

Diplomats have also stressed the European signatories are weary of Iranian demands that they sustain a pact that Washington has withdrawn from and said if Tehran followed suit, they would have little choice but to acquiesce in the reimposition of UN sanctions.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, which is policing the deal’s nuclear restrictions, does not generally comment on details of its inspections. It was not immediately available for comment on Thursday.

“We’ve made it clear to the Iranians that we have zero tolerance on the nuclear issue,” a senior European official said. “They are close to the threshold, but we will wait for the IAEA to report back to us in the coming days.”

Topics: Iran uranium nuclear agreement

Related

0
Middle-East
Hezbollah sees US war on Iran as unlikely
0
Middle-East
Iran warns US of stronger reaction if its borders violated again: Tasnim

Latest updates

Libya’s UN-backed government reclaims key town near Tripoli
0
Iran still short of nuclear deal’s enriched uranium cap: diplomats
0
Zuckerberg: US government inaction allowed fake news to spread
0
Lebanese army veterans block highways to protest budget cuts
0
Bollywood’s newest A-lister tackles caste, sexual violence
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.