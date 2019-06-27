You are here

﻿

German captain defies Italy again, moves closer to Lampedusa port

Sea-Watch 3 rescue ship remains blocked one mile outside the Port of Lampedusa, Italy. (Reuters)
A migrant on board the rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it remains blocked one mile outside the port of Lampedusa, Italy. (Reuters)
Updated 27 June 2019
AP
German captain defies Italy again, moves closer to Lampedusa port

  • Despite growing pressure inside Italy and from Europe, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has refused to allow the migrants to set foot in Italy
  • Sea-Watch 3 captain Carola Rackete: I am proceeding to the closest port, because I need to disembark 42 people. I am in a state of necessity
Updated 28 June 2019
AP
MILAN: A German captain defied the orders of Italian port officials for a second time Thursday, repositioning her ship with 42 rescued migrants aboard closer to the island of Lampedusa, the latest stand-off pitting Italy’s hard-line interior minister against humanitarian groups running rescue ships in the Mediterranean Sea.
Despite growing pressure inside Italy and from Europe, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has refused to allow the migrants to set foot in Italy. The European Union’s executive Commission indicated that member countries had stepped up to accept the migrants but said a solution could only be worked out once the migrants were on land.
Meanwhile, small demonstrations in Italian cities including Rome, Milan and Palermo have expressed solidarity with the ship’s crew and the migrants aboard. And an anti-fascist network has reported raising more than 150,000 euros ($170,000) in 24 hours to help support any legal fees for the ship’s crew and captain.
Sea-Watch 3 captain Carola Rackete showed signs of impatience during a call with financial police that was played by Italy’s Sky TG24.
“I am proceeding to the closest port, because I need to disembark 42 people. I am in a state of necessity. Your government has provided no assistance whatsoever,” Rackete said.
She was told not to approach the port of Lampedusa and to leave Italian waters.
“Guardia di Finanza, this is negative,” she responded. “I will proceed toward the port and disembark these 42 people due to the state of necessity. You are failing in your authority to provide a port of safety to the people I rescued.”
Sea-Watch spokesman Ruben Neugebauer said that the financial police approached and asked the captain to turn off the engines. She complied. Neugebauer said that ship is now adrift between 1 and 3 nautical miles off shore.
In a video posted on Twitter, Rackete said that she had intended to get close enough to the port to bring the migrants to shore with the ship’s own rubber dinghies, but that authorities asked her for patience for a resolution.
A delegation of Italian parliamentarians, meanwhile, boarded the ship Thursday afternoon, and said they would remain on board until the migrants were allowed to disembark. Former infrastructure minister Graziano Delrio, who was among them, told Corriere TV on board that it had appeared earlier that a resolution was near, but that several hours later that seemed not to be the case.
Rackete, in a video message earlier in the day, said she hoped the visit would “create the necessary momentum to finally disembark everyone and get them to a place of safety.”
Rackete repeated that she brought the ship into Italian waters without permission out of necessity, citing both the psychological state of the rescued passengers and the worsening humanitarian conditions on board.
Salvini has threatened to seize ship operated by the German group Sea-Watch, and to arrest the crew. He said they violated the law by ignoring direct orders not to enter Italian waters as well as a special government measure that specifically banned the Sea-Watch 3 from Italian jurisdiction.
The Foreign Ministry has asked the Netherlands to intervene, since the ship carries a Dutch flag. The Dutch Foreign Ministry on Thursday said it was preparing a response through diplomatic channels.
But it said in a statement that “the Netherlands takes its responsibility as a flag state, it does not mean that it will also take over migrants.”
In Brussels, meanwhile, the EU’s top migration official has urged Italy to help bring the 42 migrants to Lampedusa as soon as possible, saying that they can only be transferred to other member states once they are on land. He did not identify which countries are willing to take in the migrants.
“I hope that Italy, in this particular incident, will contribute to a swift resolution for the persons onboard,” Migration Commissioner Dmitris Avramopoulos said in a statement.
Those on board are among 53 that the group said it rescued June 12 from a rubber boat off Libya in international waters. Eleven have already been evacuated to Italy for medical reasons. The remaining 42 include a 12-year-old and two other children traveling alone.
Sea-Watch said in a separate message that they cannot wait another night at sea. “Desperation of people in need is nothing to gamble with,” it said.
While Salvini continues to focus on humanitarian rescue ships, which he accuses of aiding migrant traffickers by encouraging departures from lawless Libya, arrivals of smaller boats of migrants, mostly from nearby Tunisia, continue. The news agency ANSA reported that 10 migrants arrived directly in the port of Lampedusa early Thursday.

India’s oil imports from KSA rise by 32% after Iran curbs

Updated 28 June 2019
Sanjay Kumar
India's oil imports from KSA rise by 32% after Iran curbs

  • Saudi Arabia has become the second-largest crude supplier to India
  • KSA has become the second-largest crude supplier to India
Updated 28 June 2019
Sanjay Kumar
NEW DELHI: India’s oil imports from Saudi Arabia have jumped by 32 percent after US sanctions against Iran came into effect, making Riyadh the second-largest crude supplier to the South Asian republic.

According to data released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S), a Kolkata-based organization associated with the Indian Ministry of Commerce, the dwindling supply of crude oil from Iran has seen an increase in imports from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the US and Nigeria.

Imports from Saudi Arabia reached 3.55 million tons (MT) in May this year compared to 2.68 last year, the report said. At the same time, crude supply from Iran went down to 0.56 MT from 3.13MT. Iran was the third-largest importer of oil to India.

“Imports from other Middle Eastern countries have increased by 30-40 percent after we replaced crude from Iran. Middle Eastern countries present logistic advantage, that’s why their choice was logical,” said R. Ramachandran, director (refineries) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a leading oil company owned by the Indian government.

“I cannot tell you the exact percentage but we have replaced Iranian crude with Saudi (crude) and some other countries,” Ramachandran told Arab News.

New Delhi was compelled to cut off imports from Iran after the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

India was one of eight countries given a waiver from the US to import oil from Iran, but the waiver expired on May 2.

The issue of the ban on Iranian imports has been one of the sour points in the relationship between India and the US.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tried to address the issue by assuring New Delhi of adequate oil supply from the US during his visit to India on Wednesday.

“We’re doing everything we can to ensure that you have adequate crude imports. We appreciate your help in pushing these regimes to behave like normal countries,” Pompeo said in a speech in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

“You’ve made hard choices to cut off oil imports from Iran, and move away from purchasing Venezuelan oil. We know these decisions weren’t without cost,” he said.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told reporters after the interaction with his US counterpart: “I underlined the importance of stability, predictability and affordability in terms of India’s energy imports.”

He also said that the US is “very receptive” to India’s concerns about its global energy supplies.

BPCL chief Ramachandran said: “We have more opportunities available to import oil from the US, which is working out to be more economical than we expected.”

News reports quoting a spokesperson from the Indian petroleum ministry said that New Delhi had stopped importing oil from Iran.

Madhu Nainan, an editor of Petrowatch, a leading news portal on the Indian oil industry, said: “India has found alternative sources of crude supply, most importantly the USA and some of the Middle Eastern countries — a prominent one being Saudi Arabia.”

“Saudi Arabia being in a neighboring region means it is able to supplant oil from Iran. Besides, the growing bonhomie between the two nations also adds value to the relationship,” Nainan told Arab News.

