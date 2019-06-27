You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia eyes South Korean weapons programs
﻿

Saudi Arabia eyes South Korean weapons programs

A Saudi Royal Air Force jet takes off at an airbase in the south of the Kingdom. The country faces increased drone attacks from Houthi militants. (SPA)
Updated 27 June 2019
Jeff Sung
0

Saudi Arabia eyes South Korean weapons programs

  • Billion-dollar agreements signed during Saudi crown prince’s two-day visit
Updated 27 June 2019
Jeff Sung
0

SEOUL: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman showed a keen interest in South Korea’s weapons development programs, South Korean defense officials said on Thursday.

The crown prince, who is also defense minister, visited the Agency for Defense Development (ADD), the hub for developing South Korea’s weapons systems, before flying to Japan to attend the G20 Summit.  

“We can’t disclose details of the crown prince’s visit to our agency,” an ADD spokesman said, citing the sensitivity of the matter.

But an informed defense industry source told Arab News that the crown prince toured the agency and observed the demonstration of key weapons systems under development.

“Riyadh is keen to augment its air defense system to defend against missile and drone attacks by Houthi militias (in Yemen),” Kim Dae-young, a weapons analyst at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy, told Arab News.

“In that case, South Korea’s weapons systems and related technologies could be an effective option,” he added.

“In order to minimize civilian casualties, the Saudi armed forces would need more precision armament.”

Houthi attacks

In recent weeks, the Iran-backed Houthis have increased missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia.

They have carried out at least 10 missile or drone attacks since April against Saudi airports and other infrastructure facilities. The Kingdom has succeeded in intercepting some of them.

One of the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 strategy is to produce locally at least half of the Kingdom’s defense equipment over the next decade. Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest arms importer.

Against that backdrop, an executive of a major defense group in South Korea said the crown prince showed a willingness to set up a weapons development agency similar to the ADD.

“Saudi Arabia has long spent freely to purchase weapons systems abroad, but it wants now to bring in technologies and infrastructures so as to nurture a robust defense industry domestically,” the executive said on condition of

HIGHLIGHTS

• In recent weeks, the Iran-backed Houthis have increased missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia.

• One of the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 strategy is to produce locally at least half of the Kingdom’s defense equipment over the next decade.

anonymity, citing comments by ADD sources.

Kim said: “If the Saudi defense sector can be successfully developed, the Kingdom could create a new growth engine, easing its overreliance on energy exports.”

He added: “For South Korea, Saudi Arabia could be a bridgehead to expand its defense exports to the Middle East. So it’s going to be a win-win game.”

The crown prince wrapped up his two-day visit on Thursday with commitments to eight business deals worth a total of $8.3 billion between Saudi state firms and South Korean private companies. In addition, 16 government-level agreements to expand bilateral cooperation in various industry sectors, including robotics, were sealed.

Potential ties

The agreements were signed after talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday at the presidential Blue House, where the crown prince was also greeted by business leaders, including Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group heir Chung Eui-sun.

The agreements include a $6 billion joint project between the Kingdom’s national oil company Saudi Aramco and Korean oil refiner S-Oil, and a memorandum of understanding between Aramco and Hyundai to cooperate on hydrogen car technology.

The crown prince had a private one-on-one meeting on Wednesday at Samsung’s secretive guest house in Seoul.

According to Samsung officials, the crown prince and Lee discussed potential cooperation on future-oriented technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

Topics: South Korea Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia seeks to bridge cultural gaps with South Korea
0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to world market oil supply after Korea visit

All eyes on Osaka as Japan sets ambitious G20 agenda

Updated 7 min 28 sec ago
Rawan Radwan
0

All eyes on Osaka as Japan sets ambitious G20 agenda

  • Issues to be tackled range from sustainable growth and trade reform to the digital economy and aging populations
  • Next year, the G20 summit will be held in an Arab country for the first time, with Saudi Arabia as host
Updated 7 min 28 sec ago
Rawan Radwan
0

JEDDAH: World leaders meeting in the Japanese city of Osaka for the 14th Group of Twenty (G20) summit will focus on issues concerning trade, demographics, the environment and the digital economy.

Japan’s third-largest city rolled out the red carpet for dignitaries attending the two-day forum on June 28-29.

Preparations have been underway for months for the event, which coincides with a heated US-China trade dispute as well as heightened tensions in the Gulf region, source of most of the world’s oil supplies.

The Osaka summit has become the most anticipated global gathering since the club’s heads of state met in November 2008 to discuss the global financial crisis. Informal chats between leaders and bilateral sideline meetings will attract as much attention as the main proceedings.

Last month, policy recommendations developed by a Japanese task force were unveiled for consideration by the G20 leaders who will meet in Osaka. They are intended to enable the member countries to implement the ambitious agenda set by Japan as the new G20 president.

The summit will focus broadly on four topics: Promoting strong, sustainable and balanced growth; greater provision of international public goods and resilience; digitalization of the economy; and aging populations.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Osaka to join world leaders attending the G20 summit. (AFP)

“Maintaining continuity and coherence with the previous discussion is very important,” Koji Tomita, the Japanese government’s representative to the G20 Summit, told Arab News, referring to last year’s meeting in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

“We believe Argentina did a great job on many points. Osaka will take place just six months after the Buenos Aires summit, so continuity will be more important than usual. We would like to point to two specific areas where we want to deepen the discussion that we had in Buenos Aires on trade.”

Tomita said that doubts about the benefits of globalization, which have been blamed for protectionist movements worldwide and the US-China tariff wars, will not be allowed to “hijack” the discussions in Osaka. However, reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) will be high on the agenda.

Depending on global economic financial concerns, each chair country’s task force incorporates a combination of regional and global issues into the summit agenda. In the run-up to Osaka, ministerial-level meetings and conferences of eight engagement groups have produced a number of recommendations, policy briefs and communiques.

“WTO reform is an urgent task because if you look at the situation with the global economy, it is obvious that trade tensions are starting to weigh heavily on growth prospects,” Tomita said. “The issue goes straight to the heart of G20’s mission, which is to maintain sustainable growth.”

The summit will take place at Osaka’s International Exhibition Center, or Intex, on the city’s waterfront, while world leaders will be hosted in the city’s northern Umeda area.

Officials of Osaka prefecture explained to Arab News last month how they planned to accommodate the 30,000 members of 37 different delegations expected to descend on the city in the run-up to the summit.

All 13 five-star hotels in Osaka are expected to be filled to capacity, but this does not mean life in the city will grind to a halt. Authorities have increased public transport capacity to ensure that the streets are clear for VIP traffic during the summit.

G20 NUMBERS

• 20 - Permanent member states

• 17 Invited guest countries and organizations

• 6.4% - Saudi Arabia’s share of total G20 forex reserves

• 80% - G20 members’ share of global GDP

Takashi Harada, assistant secretary-general at the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and secretariat for the G20 Summit, said the organizers had three key objectives: Providing security for leaders taking part in the summit; ensuring a comfortable stay for visitors; and promoting Japan, particularly Osaka and the Kansai area, to an international audience.

“Osaka deserves to host the G20 meeting. It is a highly traditional city with a thousand-year history,” Harada said.

Osaka’s unique and diverse culture differs from that of Japan’s capital, Tokyo. In addition to being the capital of Japanese comedy and the country’s “kitchen,” Osaka is spearheading Japan’s transformation from a homogenous society to a diverse one. The city is the gateway to opening Japan to the world, Harada told Arab News.

Tomita said: “The G20 has a tradition of working in a troika. The present chair is assisted by the previous chair and the next chair.” This system was adopted at the G20 summit in Cannes, France, in 2011, with the three chairs working together to ease the transition process.

The G20 summit will be held in an Arab country for the first time in 2020, with Saudi Arabia as host — a decision that was announced at the end of the 2017 meeting in Hamburg and confirmed via the final communique in Buenos Aires.

The Riyadh summit’s agenda is expected to include financial to social issues. Saudi Arabia is due to unveil its taskforce later this year, after Japan’s presidency comes to an official end and the baton is passed to the Kingdom.

“Saudi Arabia is fully committed to the G20’s objectives and to the stability and prosperity of the international economic system,” said a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency in April.

Tomita said: “We have already been working with the Saudi and the Argentine teams, so the troika is a driving force behind the preparation for the summit in Osaka.

“I had the pleasure of traveling to Riyadh recently. I visited the secretariat for next year’s summit and, quite frankly, I was extremely impressed with the resources Saudi Arabia is investing in the preparation for the summit.” 

 

Topics: G20 Osaka Osaka Summit Editor’s Choice MBS in Osaka

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince joins world leaders in Japan for G20 summit
Update 0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince arrives in Osaka ahead of G20 summit

Latest updates

All eyes on Osaka as Japan sets ambitious G20 agenda
0
Apple’s star designer Jony Ive to set up own firm
0
Palestinian leaders call for anti-Manama unity to continue
0
Saudi crown prince joins world leaders in Japan for G20 summit
0
What We Are Reading Today:  The Reasons of Love by Harry Frankfurt
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.