  What We Are Reading Today:  The Reasons of Love by Harry Frankfurt
What We Are Reading Today:  The Reasons of Love by Harry Frankfurt

In The Reasons of Love, leading moral philosopher and bestselling author Harry Frankfurt argues that the key to a fulfilled life is to pursue wholeheartedly what one cares about, that love is the most authoritative form of caring, and that the purest form of love is, in a complicated way, self-love.

Through caring, we infuse the world with meaning. Caring provides us with stable ambitions and concerns; it shapes the framework of aims and interests within which we lead our lives.  Frankfurt goes on to explain that the most important form of caring is love, a nonvoluntary, disinterested concern for the flourishing of what is loved, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. 

And he contends that the purest form of love is self-love. This sounds perverse, but self-love—as distinct from self-indulgence—is at heart a disinterested concern for whatever it is that the person loves.  The most elementary form of self-love is nothing more than the desire of a person to love. Insofar as this is true, self-love is simply a commitment to finding meaning in our lives.

 

Dubai honors Shah Rukh Khan with a star at Walk of Fame

DUBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, is the second celebrity to receive a tribute in Dubai Stars’ lane of stars scheduled to open later this year.
The company said SRK was one of the most nominated A-list celebrities for the Hollywood-style Walk of Fame being reading along Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai.


The Bollywood star was also chosen to be the face of Dubai’s ‘Be My Guest’ campaign, where he shot six videos exploring various locations and activities in the city through a series of quests.

Dubai Stars, a walkable tribute by Emaar, plans to launch its first 400 stars in October and has honored Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab with the first star for his work and being ‘the pride of the Arab world.’
The personalized stars will honor different national and international celebrities and personalities for their positive impact in their respective fields including music, film, art, sports and literature.
Upon the completion of the project, the landmark is expected to have more than 10,000 stars.

