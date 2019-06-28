Apple’s star designer Jony Ive to set up own firm

You are here

Apple chief design officer Jony Ive (L) and Apple CEO Tim Cook. (AFP)
AFP
SAN FRANCISCO: Apple announced Thursday its star design chief Jony Ive, who played a key role in the development of the iPhone and other products, was leaving to set up his own firm.
Ive will depart later this year “to form an independent design company which will count Apple among its primary clients,” Apple said in a statement.
Ive will pursue “personal projects” but also continue to work closely “on a range of projects with Apple,” the California tech company said.
“Jony is a singular figure in the design world and his role in Apple’s revival cannot be overstated, from 1998’s groundbreaking iMac to the iPhone and the unprecedented ambition of Apple Park, where recently he has been putting so much of his energy and care,” said chief executive Tim Cook.
“Apple will continue to benefit from Jony’s talents by working directly with him on exclusive projects, and through the ongoing work of the brilliant and passionate design team he has built.
“After so many years working closely together, I’m happy that our relationship continues to evolve and I look forward to working with Jony long into the future.”
British-born Ive joined Apple in 1992 and designed the iPod, iPhone, iPad and Macbook as well as the iOS software system for Apple devices.
Ive was a key collaborator of the late Steve Jobs at Apple when the company’s fortunes were revived with the development of the iPod and later the iPhone.
In Walter Isaacson’s biography, Jobs praised Ive as being his partner in dreaming up devices.
“If I had a spiritual partner at Apple, it’s Jony,” Jobs was quoted as saying. “Jony and I think up most of the products together and then pull others in and say, ‘Hey, what do you think about this?’“
“After nearly 30 years and countless projects, I am most proud of the lasting work we have done to create a design team, process and culture at Apple that is without peer,” Ive said in Thursday’s statement.
“Today it is stronger, more vibrant and more talented than at any point in Apple’s history.”
Apple said its design team leaders Evans Hankey and Alan Dye will report to Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.
Ive said the design team “will certainly thrive under the excellent leadership of Evans, Alan and Jeff, who have been among my closest collaborators.”

Topics: Jony Ive

Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to world market oil supply after Korea visit

Arab News
Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to world market oil supply after Korea visit

  • Statement comes in a joint communique from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to South Korea
  • The countries signed an $8.3 billion economic cooperation pact that included a $6 billion deal between Saudi Aramco and the Korean company S-Oil
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said it was committed to ensuring world markets are supplied with oil after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited South Korea.

The Kingdom also confirmed its commitment to compensating for shortages that may occur as a result of any supply disruptions from other sources.

In a joint communique issued by Saudi Arabia and South Korea on Thursday, the Kingdom said that as “the world’s largest reliable source of oil,” it would make sure that oil markets were well supplied.

South Korea, the world’s fifth-largest importer of crude oil, depends on the Middle East for the vast majority of its supplies.

Asian countries have been worried about oil supply after two tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman this month. The attacks on the Japanese owned Kokuka Courageous and Norwegian Front Altair were blamed on Iran.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited South Korea on Wednesday in a bid to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

“Saudi Arabia, a key ally of South Korea, is the biggest oil supplier to our government and the largest economic partner among the Middle Eastern countries,” South Korean presidential spokeswoman Koh Min-jung said.

South Korea halted its Iranian oil imports in May as its waivers from US sanctions on Tehran expired.

The communique detailed the agreements made and meetings held by the two countries during the visit. 

The countries signed an $8.3 billion economic cooperation pact that included a $6 billion deal between Saudi Aramco and the Korean company S-Oil to build an oil refinery and downstream petrochemical facilities in South Korea.

Topics: South Korea Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Saudi Aramco

