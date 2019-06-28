You are here

  • Home
  • China to launch new round of nationwide environmental inspections
﻿

China to launch new round of nationwide environmental inspections

The Shanghai skyline. China has launched a “war on pollution” to reverse the damage caused by more three decades of industrial growth. (Shutterstock)
Updated 28 June 2019
Reuters
0

China to launch new round of nationwide environmental inspections

  • The environment ministry last month publicly accused dozens of firms of exceeding pollution limits.
Updated 28 June 2019
Reuters
0

SHANGHAI: China will soon begin dispatching teams of inspectors to its provinces and regions in a new nationwide probe into environmental compliance, with the performance of state-owned firms one of its big priorities, an official said yesterday.

The first round of inspections saw thousands of government and state enterprise officials held to account, with many given official reprimands and a small number subjected to criminal punishments.

Zhai Qing, Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment, told a press briefing on Thursday that preparation work has been completed and they were now waiting for the go-ahead to launch a second round of regional inspections focusing on state-owned enterprises and government ministries.

Zhai said the central government will carry out several rounds of inspections covering all regions of China over 2019-2021, and then in 2022 hold “reviews” into how those violations have been rectified.

“No matter what company they are, what size of the company they are, as long as they violate environmental rules, we will strictly investigate and deal with them,” he said.

The environment ministry last month publicly accused dozens of firms, including subsidiaries of some its biggest state enterprises like China Baowu Steel Group and the Aluminum Corporation of China of exceeding pollution limits.

New guidelines published this month have created a standing army of environmental inspectors now responsible for identifying violations nationwide and supervising efforts to rectify them.

China’s Premier Li Keqiang launched a “war on pollution” in 2014 to reverse the damage done to the country’s skies, water and soil after more than three decades of breakneck industrial growth.

President Xi Jinping has also identified the environment as a major political priority, and he promised last year to use the full might of the Chinese Communist Party to resolve the country’s environmental problems.

The central government environmental inspection teams were first launched at the end of 2015 with the full authority of the Communist Party’s top leadership, reflecting concerns that the environment ministry itself was not powerful enough to tackle the problems on its own.

Led by retired senior ministers, they were sent out to every province and region, starting in the pollution hotspot of Hebei province, to check how well China’s policies and standards were being enforced.

They were modeled on China’s regional anti-corruption task forces, and were given powers to conduct spot checks anywhere and without warning, and to summon any local government or company official of any rank to explain their record on pollution.

Topics: China Pollution Shanghai

Related

0
Offbeat
Factory smoke clouds China pollution pledges
0
Business & Economy
Tesla investigating incident of parked car exploding in Shanghai

G20 summit officially opens in Japan’s Osaka

Updated 26 min 58 sec ago
AFP
0

G20 summit officially opens in Japan’s Osaka

  • The first session of the meeting is focused on the digital economy
  • The summit will be dominated by contentious discussions on trade, geopolitical tensions, and climate change
Updated 26 min 58 sec ago
AFP
0

OSAKA: Leaders of the Group of 20 opened a high-stakes summit in Japan’s Osaka Friday that is expected to be one of the most fractious in years.
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe opened the meeting, which will be dominated by contentious discussions on trade, geopolitical tensions, and climate change.
But the mood appeared friendly in the opening minutes, with smiles on the faces of the arriving leaders as they posed for the traditional “family photograph.”
US President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping, whose countries are mired in a damaging trade war, exchanged a handshake before the photo.
And as the leaders headed into the first session, French President Emmanuel Macron leaned down to whisper something into Trump’s ear, covering his mouth for privacy as he did so.
The first session of the meeting is focused on the digital economy, with concerns about privacy and security on the agenda.
“Digitalization has rapidly changed various aspects of our society and economy,” Abe said as he opened the session.
“I’m happy to see the momentum to globally tackle the digital economy.”
But in a sign of the ongoing tensions likely to dominate talks, Trump appeared to make reference to US concerns about the security threat posed by Chinese telecoms firm Huawei.
As “we expand digital trade, we must also ensure the resilience and security of our 5G networks,” he said.
Trump’s administration has taken measures to ban Huawei, with China reportedly seeking an end to the restrictions as part of any resumption of talks on resolving the trade war.
The summit is being overshadowed by the trade war between the world’s top two economies, with hopes that Xi and Trump can reach a truce when they hold talks on Saturday on the sidelines of the summit.

Topics: G20 Summit Japan Osaka

Related

0
World
China warns of ‘severe threats’ to global order at G20
Special 0
Saudi Arabia
All eyes on Osaka as Japan sets ambitious G20 agenda

Latest updates

Kamala Harris gets personal, delivers civil rights blow on Biden at Democrats' presidential debate
0
G20 summit officially opens in Japan’s Osaka
0
China warns of ‘severe threats’ to global order at G20
0
In Japan, Trump pushes allies on trade before meeting Putin
0
Five Japanese automakers sign on to SoftBank-Toyota self-drive venture
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.