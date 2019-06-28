You are here

  • Home
  • OPEC ‘set to roll over supply deal, discuss deeper oil curbs’
﻿

OPEC ‘set to roll over supply deal, discuss deeper oil curbs’

Security concerns have held back a $53 billion deal with Exxon to boost Iraq’s oil output at its southern fields. The US energy giant evacuated staff from one oilfield for security reasons. (Reuters)
Updated 28 June 2019
Reuters
0

OPEC ‘set to roll over supply deal, discuss deeper oil curbs’

  • Iraq authorities and Exxon working on final draft of agreement, minister says
  • •A deal between OPEC and its allies to curb oil output by 1.2 million barrels expires at the end of June
Updated 28 June 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: OPEC is expected to roll over a deal on cutting supplies at a meeting next week and discuss deepening the curbs that have been in place since Jan. 1, Iraq’s oil ministersaid on Thursday.

A deal between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia to curb output by 1.2 million barrels runs out at the end of June. Meetings on July 1-2 in Vienna will discuss the next steps.

“The rollover at least would be at the same level because it has not been very effective. It has been effective to a certain level to minimise the glut in the market, but there are now ideas or calls for agreeing (on) even more,” Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said.

He said the issue would be discussed in Vienna, but declined to specify what alternative level of cuts were being suggested.

Sources told Reuters this month that Algeria had floated an idea of deepening the cut by some 600,000 barrels per day.

Ghadhban also told reporters in London that Exxon had completed an evacuation of its staff from an oilfield in southern Iraq for security reasons.

Contractual wrangling and security concerns have held back a $53 billion deal with the US energy giant to boost Iraq’s oil output at its southern fields, Iraqi government officials have said.

Ghadhban said at the CWC Iraq Petroleum Conference in London that the two sides were drawing up a heads of agreement, adding one snag related to pricing and inflation adjustments remained.

“We are now working on final draft of our agreement. The point has to do with pricing, inflation and deflation, related to cash flow how to look at the price and returns. It’s purely a technical point, not political,” the minister said.

Topics: OPEC Oil supply

Related

0
Business & Economy
Russia’s Novak sees agreement being reached at OPEC talks
0
Business & Economy
Oil prices climb on improving US demand signs, OPEC agrees to meeting date

G20 summit officially opens in Japan’s Osaka

Updated 28 June 2019
AFP
0

G20 summit officially opens in Japan’s Osaka

  • The first session of the meeting is focused on the digital economy
  • The summit will be dominated by contentious discussions on trade, geopolitical tensions, and climate change
Updated 28 June 2019
AFP
0

OSAKA: Leaders of the Group of 20 opened a high-stakes summit in Japan’s Osaka Friday that is expected to be one of the most fractious in years.
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe opened the meeting, which will be dominated by contentious discussions on trade, geopolitical tensions, and climate change.
But the mood appeared friendly in the opening minutes, with smiles on the faces of the arriving leaders as they posed for the traditional “family photograph.”
US President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping, whose countries are mired in a damaging trade war, exchanged a handshake before the photo.
And as the leaders headed into the first session, French President Emmanuel Macron leaned down to whisper something into Trump’s ear, covering his mouth for privacy as he did so.
The first session of the meeting is focused on the digital economy, with concerns about privacy and security on the agenda.
“Digitalization has rapidly changed various aspects of our society and economy,” Abe said as he opened the session.
“I’m happy to see the momentum to globally tackle the digital economy.”
But in a sign of the ongoing tensions likely to dominate talks, Trump appeared to make reference to US concerns about the security threat posed by Chinese telecoms firm Huawei.
As “we expand digital trade, we must also ensure the resilience and security of our 5G networks,” he said.
Trump’s administration has taken measures to ban Huawei, with China reportedly seeking an end to the restrictions as part of any resumption of talks on resolving the trade war.
The summit is being overshadowed by the trade war between the world’s top two economies, with hopes that Xi and Trump can reach a truce when they hold talks on Saturday on the sidelines of the summit.

Topics: G20 Summit Japan Osaka

Related

0
World
China warns of ‘severe threats’ to global order at G20
Special 0
Saudi Arabia
All eyes on Osaka as Japan sets ambitious G20 agenda

Latest updates

Trump hails ‘very, very good relationship’ in talks with Putin
0
Impeach me, I’ll jail you — Philippines’ Duterte dares foes to test him
0
Kamala Harris gets personal, delivers civil rights blow on Biden at Democrats' presidential debate
0
G20 summit officially opens in Japan’s Osaka
0
China warns of ‘severe threats’ to global order at G20
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.