﻿

Germany-Iran trade collapses under US sanctions — report

Container ship at the Port of Hamburg (Hamburger Hafen) is a German sea port on the river Elbe, Germany's largest port. (Shutterstock image)
Updated 28 June 2019
Reuters
Germany-Iran trade collapses under US sanctions — report

Updated 28 June 2019
Reuters
BERLIN: Trade between Germany and Iran has collapsed under the impact of United States sanctions, data published by Funke newspapers showed, supporting Iran’s assertion that Europe is failing to help preserve the nuclear non-proliferation deal it signed.
Data from the German Chamber of Commerce showed that trade volumes between Iran and Europe’s largest economy were down 49% over the first four months of the year compared to the same period in 2018, with volumes continually declining.
The fall — to a total volume of 529 million euros — shows the impact of sanctions, imposed by the US administration of President Donald Trump, that punish companies doing business with Iran by depriving them of access to the US market.
There were some 60 German companies still doing business in Iran, according to Dagmar von Bohnstein, the Chamber’s representative in the the country, but they were increasingly working only with local staff.
European powers are keen to preserve the deal signed by Trump’s predecessor, which relaxed international sanctions on Iran in return for Tehran accepting curbs on its nuclear program that are designed to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons.
Tehran has said it pursued only a peaceful nuclear program.
European nations have tried to save the deal by maintaining some of its economic benefits despite US sanctions. So far they have failed, with Iran largely shut out from oil markets and all major European companies canceling plans to invest.
The latest data, showing that German exports to Iran were down 49 percent in the same period to 450 million euros, lend weight to Iran’s insistence that Europe’s efforts are having too little impact for it to be worth Tehran sticking to the agreement.

Nissan ex-chair Ghosn holding news conference in Tokyo

Updated 58 min 23 sec ago
AP
0

Nissan ex-chair Ghosn holding news conference in Tokyo

  • Ghosn is out on bail and is awaiting trial on charges of falsifying financial documents on retirement compensation and charges of breach of trust
  • The Foreign Correspondents Club in Tokyo announced the news conference, which would take place as the Group of 20 summit is being held in Osaka, Japan
Updated 58 min 23 sec ago
AP
0

TOKYO (AP) — Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn plans a news conference later Friday that would be his first since he was arrested in November on financial misconduct allegations.
He had scheduled a news conference in April during a previous release from detention, but he was rearrested instead and his lawyers released a video statement.
Ghosn is out on bail and is awaiting trial on charges of falsifying financial documents on retirement compensation and charges of breach of trust by diverting Nissan Motor Co. money for personal gain. He has spent 130 days in detention over the two arrests.
Ghosn says he is innocent.
The Foreign Correspondents Club in Tokyo announced the news conference, which would take place as the Group of 20 summit is being held in Osaka, Japan.

