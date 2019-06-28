You are here

‘Wonder of nature’: Serbia’s ultra-expensive donkey cheese

A farmer milks a female donkey on June 19, 2019, on a nature reserve in northern Serbia called Zasavica. ( AFP)
A farmer milks a female donkey on June 19, 2019, on a nature reserve in northern Serbia called Zasavica.
Donkeys eat grass in a field on June 19, 2019, on a nature reserve in northern Serbia called Zasavica. (AFP / Andrej Isakovic)
Updated 28 June 2019
AFP
  Donkey milk has similar properties to breastmilk and is touted as a cure for a range of ailments, including asthma and bronchitis
  Donkey milk has low levels of casein — a type of protein that acts as a binding agent in cheese-making
AFP
ZASAVICA, Serbia: White, dense and rich in flavor, Serbia’s one-of-a-kind donkey cheese is not only tasty but good for your health, says maker Slobodan Simic.
There’s only one catch — at 1,000 euros ($1,130) a kilogram, it may well be the most expensive cheese in the world.
Since 2012, Simic and his team of farmers have been milking a herd of more than 200 donkeys who live on a nature reserve northern Serbia called Zasavica.
Their milk has similar properties to breastmilk and is touted by Simic as a cure for a range of ailments, including asthma and bronchitis.
“A human baby can take this milk from the first day, without having it diluted,” he says, calling it a “wonder of nature.”
While a lack of scientific studies make it difficult to assess its health properties, the milk is high in protein and has been recognized by the UN as a good alternative for those with allergies to cow’s milk.
But “what no one in the world does, and could never make, is the donkey cheese,” Simic says of his flagship product.
Donkey milk has low levels of casein — a type of protein that acts as a binding agent in cheese-making.
But a staff member at Zasavica discovered that portions of donkey milk could be mixed with some from goats in order to craft the crumbly mounds of cheese.
The mixture also helps make up for the fact that donkeys produce less than a liter of milk a day — a fraction of the 40 liters a cow can provide.
The farm sells between six and 15 kilos of cheese a year, mainly to foreigners and tourists who visit, says Simic.
They also produce donkey milk soap and liquor.
For Simic, the business is also a way to protect the Balkan donkey, an animal that has become less prevalent as machines take their place in agriculture.
“We are maintaining the need for this animal and now there are more and more donkey farms, the demand for donkeys is higher... which is a very good thing for us and the region,” he says.
The unique product made headlines in 2012 after false rumors spread that Serbia’s tennis star Novak Djokovic had bought up an annual supply — which he denied.
Where We Are Going Today: The Sandwich Gallery

AMEERA ABID
0

  A local shop with an international concept
AMEERA ABID
One of the most famous and uniquely themed restaurants in Jeddah is The Sandwich Gallery. Based on the slogan “Around the world in one bite,” the city restaurant was established by four childhood friends with a passion for food.

The idea was formed from the pals’ chats about the best sandwiches they had tasted during their international travels.

The Sandwich Gallery is a local shop with an international concept, serving authentic flavors from all over the world but with the owners’ unique touch.

Menu items come in all forms and sizes with mouth-watering influences from countries including the US, India and China. Sandwiches are named after famous cities with one of our favorites being the vegan San Francisco with ingredients including avocado, quinoa, walnuts, and black sesame.

The outlet also serves some of the best salads in Jeddah with Caracas, made up of quinoa, kale, cucumber, sun-dried tomato and balsamic dressing, one of its top sellers.

Its desserts are diverse and delicious too: Paris is bread pudding served with caramel and vanilla ice cream. The Sandwich Gallery is located in Al-Rawdah district, Jeddah.

