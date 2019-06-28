‘Wonder of nature’: Serbia’s ultra-expensive donkey cheese

Where We Are Going Today: The Sandwich Gallery

One of the most famous and uniquely themed restaurants in Jeddah is The Sandwich Gallery. Based on the slogan “Around the world in one bite,” the city restaurant was established by four childhood friends with a passion for food.

The idea was formed from the pals’ chats about the best sandwiches they had tasted during their international travels.

The Sandwich Gallery is a local shop with an international concept, serving authentic flavors from all over the world but with the owners’ unique touch.

Menu items come in all forms and sizes with mouth-watering influences from countries including the US, India and China. Sandwiches are named after famous cities with one of our favorites being the vegan San Francisco with ingredients including avocado, quinoa, walnuts, and black sesame.

The outlet also serves some of the best salads in Jeddah with Caracas, made up of quinoa, kale, cucumber, sun-dried tomato and balsamic dressing, one of its top sellers.

Its desserts are diverse and delicious too: Paris is bread pudding served with caramel and vanilla ice cream. The Sandwich Gallery is located in Al-Rawdah district, Jeddah.