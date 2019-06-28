You are here

Brazil beats Paraguay in shootout in Copa América quarters

Paraguay's Gustavo Gomez has his penalty saved during a penalty shootout by Brazil's Alisson in their quarterfinal match at the Copa America Brazil 2019 on June 27, 2019. (REUTERS/Diego Vara)
AP
PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil: Facing early elimination in the Copa América at home, Brazil finally found a way to get past Paraguay in a penalty shootout.
After two consecutive eliminations against its southern neighbor, Brazil came out on top on penalties on Thursday to avoid an embarrassing elimination in the quarterfinals of the South American tournament.
Goalkeeper Alisson made a save and Gabriel Jesus scored the decisive penalty as Brazil defeated Paraguay 4-3 in the shootout to return to the semifinals for the first time since 2007.
Alisson dived to his left to stop the initial penalty by defender Gustavo Gómez, and Gabriel Jesus sealed the victory to keep Brazil on track for its first Copa América title since 2007.
Brazil will next face either Venezuela or Argentina, which play on Friday in Rio de Janeiro.
Brazil had lost to Paraguay the last two times the teams met in the Copa América quarterfinals, in 2011 and 2015, both times in penalty shootouts.
Derlis González also missed from the spot for Paraguay, while Roberto Firmino failed to score for Brazil. Both players sent their shots wide.
González, who also missed a penalty in Paraguay’s 1-1 draw against Argentina in the group stage, had scored the decisive goal in the 2015 shootout. He was one of the five players back from that team that eliminated Brazil.
Willian, Marquinhos and Philippe Coutinho converted their penalties for Brazil, while Miguel Almirón, Bruno Valdez and Rodrigo Rojas netted for Paraguay.
“My teammates did their part, they took on the responsibility and succeeded. That was crucial,” Alisson said. “This was an important step toward our goal of winning the South American title.”
Gabriel Jesus had missed a late penalty in Brazil’s 5-0 rout of Peru in its last group game, but calmly found the net with his shot from the spot as Paraguay goalkeeper Roberto “Gatito” Fernández went the other way, igniting the Brazilian crowd of more than 48,000 at the Arena Grêmio.
“I was confident, I knew that if I took the penalty the way I’m used to taking it, I would have more chances of scoring,” Gabriel Jesus said. “I was upset after the other match because I didn’t take the shot my own way. This time I waited for the goalkeeper to move and just sent the ball the other way.”
Gatito had been key in regulation as the visitors held on to a 0-0 draw despite having a defender sent off in the 58th minute. In the Copa America quarterfinals, extra time is not played and the match proceeded straight to penalties.
Paraguay played with 10 men after Fabián Balbuena was sent off for a foul that was initially called a penalty kick but was reversed after video review determined the foul happened outside the area.
“We have to be proud of the character shown by this team,” said Paraguay coach Eduardo Berizzo, an Argentine. “We could have been rewarded with a wonderful and heroic triumph in the penalty shootout, but that doesn’t take anything away from my players’ great performance.”
Brazil controlled possession but struggled to create scoring opportunities against Paraguay’s solid defensive system.
The visitors had one of the best chances of the first half when González’s close-range shot was saved by Alisson.
Brazil pressed nearly full-time after Balbuena was sent off, but couldn’t capitalize on its many opportunities. Gabriel Jesus, Coutinho, Everton and Firmino all missed great chances in front of the goal.
Fernández made a great reflex save on a close-range header by Alex Sandro near the end of the match, and in the 90th Fernández could only watch as a low shot by Willian struck the post.
Brazil coach Tite said the poor field conditions didn’t help Brazil’s attack.
“It’s absurd to have to play on a field where it’s difficult to exchange passes,” Tite said.
Despite reaching the semifinals in 2015 and finishing runner-up in 2011, Paraguay has won only one of its last 21 matches in the Copa América, taking advantage of penalty shootouts to advance.
Paraguay reached the last eight this year with only two points, finishing as one of the two best third-place teams from the three groups.
Paraguay and Brazil failed to make it out of the group stage in the 2016 Copa América.
An eight-time South American champion, Brazil has won the tournament all four previous times it hosted the event, the last time in 1989.
Brazil’s Neymar, dropped from the squad because of an ankle injury sustained just before the tournament, watched from the tribunes at the Arena Grêmio.

Topics: Copa America

Video review creates drama at Women's World Cup

PARIS: Video review has created confusion and brought questions at the Women's World Cup.

The Video Assistant Referee, or VAR, was integrated into the men's World Cup in Russia last year, leading to calls for it to also be used for the women's tournament in France. But it certainly has not gone as smoothly as it did for the men.

VAR has already led to a change in the rules for the knockout stage of the tournament. Some have suggested there has been an overreliance on the technology, and there have been complaints that it is causing delays and interrupting the flow of the game.

FIFA officials insisted Wednesday that the system is working as intended.

“The VAR cannot be blind, cannot ignore. If you have a tool that offers you the possibility to check, you have to check,” said Pierluigi Collina, chairman of FIFA's refereeing committee.

Through 44 matches at the Women's World Cup, there were 441 incidents checked through the course of play and 29 VAR reviews, FIFA said. That is one review per 1.52 matches. Of those reviews, 25 resulted in decisions being changed. Four were confirmed.

There have been a record 23 penalty kicks heading into the quarterfinals, surpassing the 22 taken across the entire 2011 World Cup in Canada. Eleven were awarded with VAR assistance. Three were cancelled after VAR review.

Collina maintains that VAR helps referees by making sure calls are correct in the high-pressure setting of the World Cup while also protecting teams from bad calls that might impact advancement in the tournament.

Kari Seitz, FIFA’s senior manager of refereeing, insisted VAR is not changing the way games are being officiated.

“We instruct the referees to referee as they would referee (without VAR), and that is really a critical point. They are out there officiating like they would officiate with or without VAR. That hasn’t changed. Refereeing remains the same, but with the parachute, with the opportunity to correct those big mistakes, or those things the video evidence shows us,” Seitz said.

Last week, the use of VAR prompted a rules change going into the round of 16.

The rule was meant to give goalkeepers more flexibility, making them keep just one foot, not two, on the goal-line during penalty kicks. But the use of VAR strictly enforced the rule, with goalkeepers given little time to adjust. FIFA feared more goalkeepers could be penalized and sent off, a concern because no substitutes are allowed during shootouts.

So FIFA received approval from the game's lawmaking body last week to suspend the requirement that goalkeepers be shown yellow cards for stepping off the goal-line during penalty shootouts, which means goalkeepers can only be booked at the tournament for stepping off the line during a penalty kick in normal time. The kick will still be retaken, however.

The law could be revisited at future meetings of the International Football Association Board, which includes four FIFA delegates and a representative from each of the four British associations.

"I mean they're calling it very tight and I guess we didn't really know coming into the tournament how tight they were really going to call it," US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher said at the end of the group stage. "I think the last few games has obviously shown what they can and will call. So I think it's just something to keep in the back of my mind, trying not to dwell on it or think about it too much and have it affect what I'm doing and how I'm playing. But it's obviously something you have to be aware of."

The rule became an issue in the group stage when Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander saved a penalty kick by Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo in stoppage time. A VAR review showed Alexander had moved just inches off her line and Bonsegundo scored on the retake, tying the game at 3-3 and scuttling Scotland's hopes of going through to the knockout stage.

"I think most of the problems came after Argentina versus Scotland because of how the match went — 3-0 to 3-3. A few days before the same penalty kick was retaken in Jamaica versus Italy and nobody complained," Collina said. "We have to enforce the rules."

Topics: FIFA Women's World Cup 2019

