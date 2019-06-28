You are here

Five Japanese automakers sign on to SoftBank-Toyota self-drive venture

A mock-up of self-driving car e-Palette is displayed at a news conference by Monet Technologies Inc., a joint venture of SoftBank Corp and Toyota Motor Corp that will develop self-driving car services, in Tokyo, Japan, on March 28, 2019. (REUTERS/File Photo)
The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. (REUTERS/File Photo)
Reuters
Five Japanese automakers sign on to SoftBank-Toyota self-drive venture

  • Suzuki, Mazda, Subaru Corp, Isuzu Motors Ltd. and Toyota’s compact car unit Daihatsu will each invest $530,620 in the venture — dubbed Monet — in return for a 2% stake
Reuters
TOKYO: Five Japanese automakers including Suzuki Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. on Friday said they would each invest 2% in the on-demand, self-driving car service venture set up by SoftBank Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp.
Suzuki, Mazda, Subaru Corp, Isuzu Motors Ltd. and Toyota’s compact car unit Daihatsu will each invest 57.1 million yen ($530,620) in the venture — dubbed Monet — in return for a 2% stake, the companies said in a statement.
SoftBank and Toyota will each retain their 35% stakes in the company, which is now capitalized at $26.6 million. The latest investors join Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and Hino Motors Ltd., Toyota’s truck-making operations, which each own 10% stakes.
Launched in October, the venture plans to roll out on-demand bus and car services in Japan in the next year, and a services platform for electric vehicles in the country as early as 2023 based on Toyota’s boxy “e-palette” multi-purpose vehicle.
Monet is building up members as it joins the ride-sharing sphere which is dominated by startups such as Uber Technologies Inc, Didi Chuxing and Lyft Inc, as traditional automakers band together to compete in an industry which is placing growing emphasis on offering vehicle services rather than selling cars to individual drivers.
Automakers are increasingly joining forces with technology companies as well as each other as they grapple with the massive investment and software expertise required to develop these new services for which demand has yet to be tested.
The new investment will see Suzuki, Mazda and Subaru deepen their partnership with Toyota, as they have already agreed to tap the R&D firepower of Japan’s biggest automaker for electric cars and other future vehicle technologies.
Friday’s announcement comes after Monet’s chief executive told Reuters earlier this month it was planning to expand its investor base and start operating in,

 

Topics: SoftBank Group Toyota Monet

Germany-Iran trade collapses under US sanctions — report

Updated 28 June 2019
Reuters
Germany-Iran trade collapses under US sanctions — report

Updated 28 June 2019
Reuters
BERLIN: Trade between Germany and Iran has collapsed under the impact of United States sanctions, data published by Funke newspapers showed, supporting Iran’s assertion that Europe is failing to help preserve the nuclear non-proliferation deal it signed.
Data from the German Chamber of Commerce showed that trade volumes between Iran and Europe’s largest economy were down 49% over the first four months of the year compared to the same period in 2018, with volumes continually declining.
The fall — to a total volume of 529 million euros — shows the impact of sanctions, imposed by the US administration of President Donald Trump, that punish companies doing business with Iran by depriving them of access to the US market.
There were some 60 German companies still doing business in Iran, according to Dagmar von Bohnstein, the Chamber’s representative in the the country, but they were increasingly working only with local staff.
European powers are keen to preserve the deal signed by Trump’s predecessor, which relaxed international sanctions on Iran in return for Tehran accepting curbs on its nuclear program that are designed to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons.
Tehran has said it pursued only a peaceful nuclear program.
European nations have tried to save the deal by maintaining some of its economic benefits despite US sanctions. So far they have failed, with Iran largely shut out from oil markets and all major European companies canceling plans to invest.
The latest data, showing that German exports to Iran were down 49 percent in the same period to 450 million euros, lend weight to Iran’s insistence that Europe’s efforts are having too little impact for it to be worth Tehran sticking to the agreement.

Topics: Iran nuclear deal Germany Iran

