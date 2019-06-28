Impeach me, I’ll jail you — Philippines’ Duterte dares foes to test him

You are here

The maverick leader has echoed Beijing’s line that it was an accident, not an intentional ramming. (AFP)
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened opponents with prison if they try to impeach him, the latest in what a top UN official and an Asian lawmakers’ group this week called a pattern of persecution and assaults on free speech.
Duterte vented his anger late on Thursday amid intense media scrutiny and accusations that he is siding with China over a June 9 sinking of a Filipino fishing boat by a Chinese vessel, which happened inside Manila’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).
The maverick leader has echoed Beijing’s line that it was an accident, not an intentional ramming, and shrugged off the presence of Chinese fishermen inside the Philippine EEZ, saying he would allow it out of friendship.
Some high-profile critics, among them a top judge and a former foreign minister, have called that a breach of the constitution, or worthy of his impeachment.
“Me? Will be impeached? I will jail them all,” Duterte told reporters. “Try to do it and I will do it. Son of a bitch.”
He added: “I am challenging you to do it. You really want to force my hand into it? Okay. You sons of bitches, do it. Yes. File it.”
A report on Tuesday by the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights chided the Duterte administration for what it said were threats and aggressive rhetoric and trumped-up criminal charges against opponents that amounted to “deliberate effort to muzzle critics and weaken checks and balances.”
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday said there was a “very real risk of violence” for Filipinos who speak out, noting threats were publicly made by state officials.
While Duterte’s popularity and mandate have been bolstered by a recent midterm election, the sinking incident has put the domestic spotlight on cracks that are appearing in his much-trumpeted foreign policy of non-confrontation with China in return for economic incentives.
Some analysts say China’s offers of high-interest infrastructure loans and promises of massive investments have won Duterte’s acquiescence, but with much of that yet to materialize and China further militarizing its artificial islands and strengthening its fishing militia, Duterte risks looking like he is being duped.
Asked on Friday about threats to jail opponents, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said Duterte was merely upset that people could not see he had the country’s interests at heart.
“He cannot understand why people are against his policy,” Panelo told reporters.

Police smash Germany’s biggest online drug market

Updated 28 June 2019
AFP
0

Police smash Germany’s biggest online drug market

  • Accepting Bitcoin payments, Chemical Revolution started operations in September 2017
  • Internet marketplace sold amphetamines, cocaine, heroin, cannabis, ecstasy, LSD and other synthetic drugs
Updated 28 June 2019
AFP
0

BERLIN: German authorities said Friday they took down the country’s largest Internet marketplace for narcotics and arrested 11 suspects from Germany, the Netherlands and Poland.
Police and prosecutors said in a statement that they worked for more than a year to smash Chemical Revolution, which sold amphetamines, cocaine, heroin, cannabis, ecstasy, LSD and other synthetic drugs.
Accepting Bitcoin payments, the site started operations in September 2017 and was allegedly run by a 26-year-old German man. He has been in custody since May.
The latest suspects arrested — eight Germans aged 24 to 35, two Poles aged 32 and 44 and a 43-year-old Dutchman — managed the acquisition, packaging, transport and distribution of the illicit wares.
The police operation made its first swoop in early 2018 with the arrest of a German man in the eastern state of Brandenburg found with a significant stash of drugs at his home.
Between February and May 2019, German investigators working with colleagues in Poland, the Netherlands, France and Spain arrested another 10 suspects.
The statement by authorities Friday did not provide information on the total amount of drugs sold on the site or its revenues before it was shut down.
In May, German authorities announced that they had dismantled the world’s second largest darknet market.
The “Wall Street Market” site traded in narcotics as well as stolen data, fake documents and malicious software.
The encrypted platform had more than one million customer accounts, over 5,000 registered sellers and more than 60,000 sales listings.
Investigators believe the operators of Chemical Revolution also sold drugs on Wall Street Market.

