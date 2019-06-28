You are here

Former Nissan Chairman Ghosn cancels news conference in Tokyo

Ghosn plans a news conference later Friday, June 28, that would be his first since he was arrested in November on financial misconduct allegations. (File/Kyodo News via AP)
Reuters
Former Nissan Chairman Ghosn cancels news conference in Tokyo

  • Ghosn is out on bail and is awaiting trial on charges of falsifying financial documents on retirement compensation and charges of breach of trust
  • The reason for the cancellation was not given, but Ghosn had been rearrested after scheduling a news conference in April during a previous release from detention
Reuters
TOKYO: Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn canceled his news conference planned for Friday within hours of its announcement, citing opposition from his family and media adviser.
It would have been his first such appearance since he was arrested in November on financial misconduct allegations, and timed with the Group of 20 summit of world leaders being held in Osaka, Japan.
The reason for the cancellation was not given, but Ghosn had been rearrested after scheduling a news conference in April during a previous release from detention.
At the time, his lawyers released a video statement in which Ghosn asserted his innocence and accused some executives at the Japanese automaker of a "conspiracy" that led to his arrest.
Ghosn is out on bail and is awaiting trial on charges of falsifying financial documents on retirement compensation and charges of breach of trust by diverting Nissan Motor Co. money for personal gain. He has spent 130 days in detention over the two arrests.
Ghosn says he is innocent.
The Foreign Correspondents Club in Tokyo had invited reporters to the news conference. But Ghosn's family and media adviser met with him after the announcement, the club said in a statement.
The conditions for Ghosn's release on bail include forbidding contact with his wife Carole Ghosn, who has spoken out about Japan's justice system. She and her husband's lawyers have criticized the restriction as a violation of human rights.
Prosecutors say the restriction is needed to prevent evidence tampering.
He is not restricted in interacting with his children or other family members.
Ghosn's departure has raised questions about the stability of Nissan's relationship with French alliance partner Renault, which owns 43% of Nissan.
Ghosn's trial likely won't start until next year, according to his legal team.
Ghosn, 65, a Brazilian-born Frenchman of Lebanese ancestry, led Nissan for two decades, saving it from near bankruptcy. He has been ousted from Nissan's board, and he has resigned from the board of Renault.

G20 summit officially opens in Japan’s Osaka

AFP
G20 summit officially opens in Japan's Osaka

  • The first session of the meeting is focused on the digital economy
  • The summit will be dominated by contentious discussions on trade, geopolitical tensions, and climate change
AFP
OSAKA: Leaders of the Group of 20 opened a high-stakes summit in Japan’s Osaka Friday that is expected to be one of the most fractious in years.
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe opened the meeting, which will be dominated by contentious discussions on trade, geopolitical tensions, and climate change.
But the mood appeared friendly in the opening minutes, with smiles on the faces of the arriving leaders as they posed for the traditional “family photograph.”
US President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping, whose countries are mired in a damaging trade war, exchanged a handshake before the photo.
And as the leaders headed into the first session, French President Emmanuel Macron leaned down to whisper something into Trump’s ear, covering his mouth for privacy as he did so.
The first session of the meeting is focused on the digital economy, with concerns about privacy and security on the agenda.
“Digitalization has rapidly changed various aspects of our society and economy,” Abe said as he opened the session.
“I’m happy to see the momentum to globally tackle the digital economy.”
But in a sign of the ongoing tensions likely to dominate talks, Trump appeared to make reference to US concerns about the security threat posed by Chinese telecoms firm Huawei.
As “we expand digital trade, we must also ensure the resilience and security of our 5G networks,” he said.
Trump’s administration has taken measures to ban Huawei, with China reportedly seeking an end to the restrictions as part of any resumption of talks on resolving the trade war.
The summit is being overshadowed by the trade war between the world’s top two economies, with hopes that Xi and Trump can reach a truce when they hold talks on Saturday on the sidelines of the summit.

