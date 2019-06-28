Russia investigating 13 suspects in oil contamination case

MOSCOW: The number of suspects Russia is investigating over a major oil contamination in the Druzhba pipeline earlier this year has risen from 10 to 13, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a lawyer for one of the suspects.
Russia’s Transneft pipeline monopoly said earlier this month that four suspects in the case worked for its Transneft-Druzhba subsidiary, while six other people had also earlier been accused of involvement.
