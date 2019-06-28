You are here

Syria aid rigged, donors and aid agencies risk abetting abuse

A Syrian boy leans on new jerry cans as he watches aid items to cope with the winter weather being delivered to the Al-Hol refugee camp in Al-Hasakah governorate in northeastern Syria on January 07, 2019. (File/AFP/Delil Souleiman)
  • Aid and reconstruction players in Syria are likely to have to partner with top regime figures and allies who dominate the economy and thus risk working with or funding rights abusers
  • While the problem has been going on for a long time, Roth stressed the need to quickly break the cycle before reconstruction funds really start flooding in
GENEVA: The Syrian regime is co-opting aid and reconstruction assistance, Human Rights Watch said Friday, warning humanitarian players that they risked complicity in human rights abuses.
Eight years after the start of the civil war, President Bashar Assad’s forces control around 60 percent of Syria and are looking to rebuild the battered country.
The New York-based watchdog urged donors, investors and agencies partnering with the Damascus government to ensure their programs would not entrench repressive policies and contribute to serious human rights violations.
“The Syrian government has manipulated the massive amounts of humanitarian aid that have been delivered to the country, and it is frankly the most sophisticated, brazen operation that we have ever seen,” HRW chief Kenneth Roth told AFP in an interview.
“Aid gets diverted to loyalists of the government, away from the people who are most in need, who are often the people who have lived in opposition-held areas,” he said.
“A lot of it ends up in the pockets of government officials and cronies, and some of it even ends up funding the very security forces who are responsible for the humanitarian crisis, the ones who are detaining, torturing and killing,” he added.
HRW’s 94-page report, entitled “Rigging the System” details how humanitarian organizations often comply with Damascus’s conditions for fear of losing access or being shut down.
It also found that aid programs that include a human rights chapter are almost systematically blocked by the authorities.
Aid and reconstruction players in Syria are likely to have to partner with top regime figures and allies who dominate the economy and thus risk working with or funding rights abusers, the watchdog said.
The group admitted that aid in government-controlled areas of Syria was needed and that donors and agencies there had little room for maneuver.
“The Syrian government’s aid framework undermines human rights, and donors need to ensure they are not complicit in the government’s human rights violations,” HRW’s acting Middle East director Lama Fakih said in a statement.
Roth said humanitarian agencies were often cornered into supporting Damascus’s objectives.
At a certain point, he said, the humanitarians, donors and investors working with the regime “are all complicit in this.”
While the problem has been going on for a long time, Roth stressed the need to quickly break the cycle before reconstruction funds really start flooding in.
“A lot of money is at stake, many new opportunities for graft and for diversion of funds,” he said.
HRW did not call on UN agencies and donors to stop providing aid to Syria, but gave recommendations to minimize the chances they would end up complicit in violations.
In particular, Roth said, HRW would like to see donors and humanitarian agencies “band together” and create a common clearinghouse mechanism for setting and upholding standards and distributing aid.
“If they were to operate in a more unified way, not let Damascus divide and conquer, this would be a way to change things,” he said.
If humanitarian actors stand together, he said, they will have more leverage to ensure aid is “distributed not according to partisan preferences, but according to need.”

Topics: Syria syria aid aid Human Rights Watch

United States will sanction any countries that import Iranian oil

LONDON: The United States will sanction any country that imports Iranian oil and there are no exemptions in place, the US special envoy for Iran said on Friday.
US President Donald Trump targeted Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian officials with sanctions on Monday, taking an unprecedented step to increase pressure on Iran after Tehran’s downing of an unmanned American drone last week.
“We will sanction any imports of Iranian crude oil,” Brian Hook said when asked about the sale of Iranian crude to Asia, adding that the United States would take a look at reports of Iranian crude going to China.
“There are right now no oil waivers in place,” Hook told reporters in London. “We will sanction any illicit purchases of Iranian crude oil.”
Tehran has been selling increased volumes of petrochemical products at below market rates in countries including Brazil, China and India since the United States reimposed sanctions on Iranian oil exports in November, Reuters reported this month.
“Iran does have a history of using front companies to evade sanctions and enrich the regime and fund its foreign adventurism,” Hook said, adding that Iran routinely violates maritime law to hide its oil exports.
Last year, Trump pulled the United States out of the multinational deal under which sanctions on Iran were lifted in return for curbs on its nuclear program, verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Washington has since re-imposed tough sanctions on Iran, aiming to cut the Islamic Republic’s oil sales to zero to force it to negotiate a broader deal that would also cover its ballistic missile capabilities and regional influence.
Iran wants to sell its oil at the same levels that it did before Washington withdrew from the accord.
“Iran has just rejected diplomacy too many times,” Hook said. “They have got to stop this sectarian agenda of creating a Shia corridor of power to dominate the Middle East.”
“This is a clerical regime that wants to remake the Middle East in its image — and that would deeply destabilize the Middle East to have regimes following the same Marxist theocratic regime,” he added.

Topics: United States Brian Hook Iran

