West must be in 'driver's seat' for Syria reconstruction: human rights group

Any future reconstruction assistance in Syria must not fuel repression or benefit “cronies” of President Bashar Assad, Human Rights Watch said. (AFP)
Updated 28 June 2019
Reuters
West must be in ‘driver’s seat’ for Syria reconstruction: human rights group

  • Syrian authorities have denied using starvation tactics as a weapon of war or diverting aid to government-held areas
  • The US and EU say they cannot provide aid for reconstruction in Syria without a political transition
Updated 28 June 2019
Reuters
GENEVA: Western donors must ensure that humanitarian aid and any future reconstruction assistance in Syria do not fuel repression or benefit “cronies” of President Bashar Assad, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Friday.
The Syrian government has kept tight controls on the aid flow into the country throughout its eight-year civil war, often depriving civilians in opposition areas of supplies while favoring loyalists, according to New York-based HRW.
Syrian authorities have denied using starvation tactics as a weapon of war or diverting aid to government-held areas.
But Human Rights Watch, in a report based on interviews with aid workers and experts, said that UN and other aid agencies had been forced into complicity in selective distributions in order to access some areas.
Donors must be in the “driver’s seat” now that Assad has all but won the war and millions of Syrian refugees consider returning to their homeland where one-third of the infrastructure has been destroyed, the report said.
The Syrian government has proven to be “a master of manipulation when it comes to aid,” Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, told Reuters.
“This is an important moment...because it is a moment when the Syria government is also begging the West for billions (of dollars) of new funds for reconstruction aid. So, the problems that we have seen are going to recur in spades if there is not a serious effort to address them.”
The United States and European Union say they cannot provide aid for reconstruction in Syria without a political transition and end to a war that has killed hundreds of thousands.
The economies of Syria’s main allies Russia and Iran are hurting, Roth said. “So, I don’t see other big sources of funds. They are going to be Western funds which gives the Western donors some leverage which we hope that they will exercise.”
“Anybody proposing to provide humanitarian or reconstruction assistance in Syria has the responsibility to do basic due diligence to ensure that their funds are going to those in greatest need, that they are not underwriting ongoing repression, that they are not padding the bank accounts of government officials and cronies,” he said.

United States will sanction any countries that import Iranian oil

Updated 28 June 2019
Reuters
United States will sanction any countries that import Iranian oil

  • US President Donald Trump targeted Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian officials with sanctions on Monday
  • Tehran has been selling increased volumes of petrochemical products at below market rates in countries including Brazil, China and India
Updated 28 June 2019
Reuters
LONDON: The United States will sanction any country that imports Iranian oil and there are no exemptions in place, the US special envoy for Iran said on Friday.
US President Donald Trump targeted Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian officials with sanctions on Monday, taking an unprecedented step to increase pressure on Iran after Tehran’s downing of an unmanned American drone last week.
“We will sanction any imports of Iranian crude oil,” Brian Hook said when asked about the sale of Iranian crude to Asia, adding that the United States would take a look at reports of Iranian crude going to China.
“There are right now no oil waivers in place,” Hook told reporters in London. “We will sanction any illicit purchases of Iranian crude oil.”
Tehran has been selling increased volumes of petrochemical products at below market rates in countries including Brazil, China and India since the United States reimposed sanctions on Iranian oil exports in November, Reuters reported this month.
“Iran does have a history of using front companies to evade sanctions and enrich the regime and fund its foreign adventurism,” Hook said, adding that Iran routinely violates maritime law to hide its oil exports.
Last year, Trump pulled the United States out of the multinational deal under which sanctions on Iran were lifted in return for curbs on its nuclear program, verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Washington has since re-imposed tough sanctions on Iran, aiming to cut the Islamic Republic’s oil sales to zero to force it to negotiate a broader deal that would also cover its ballistic missile capabilities and regional influence.
Iran wants to sell its oil at the same levels that it did before Washington withdrew from the accord.
“Iran has just rejected diplomacy too many times,” Hook said. “They have got to stop this sectarian agenda of creating a Shia corridor of power to dominate the Middle East.”
“This is a clerical regime that wants to remake the Middle East in its image — and that would deeply destabilize the Middle East to have regimes following the same Marxist theocratic regime,” he added.

