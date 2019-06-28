You are here

Iran will take more decisive measures if EU's trade mechanism fails: spokesman

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that ‘the implementation of the EU’s trade mechanism has been delayed due to some lack of commitments.’ (AFP)
Updated 28 June 2019
Reuters
Updated 28 June 2019

  • World powers warned Iran to stick to the terms of their nuclear deal as they met on Friday
Updated 28 June 2019
Reuters
DUBAI: Iran will take more decisive steps if the European signatories to its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers fail to protect the country from Washington’s reimposed sanctions, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told state TV on Friday.
“If INSTEX fails to meet Iran’s demands within the framework of the nuclear deal, we will take the next steps more decisively,” Mousavi said, adding that “the implementation of the EU’s trade mechanism has been delayed due to some lack of commitments.”
World powers warned Iran to stick to the terms of their nuclear deal as they met on Friday for “last chance” talks to save the accord, but with Tehran demanding a reprieve from punishing US sanctions expectations of a breakthrough are low.

US special representative on Iran Brian Hook on Friday said that Iran has rejected diplomacy too many times, but US President Donald Trump would welcome a call from the country’s leaders.

We want a change of Iranian behavior, not a change of the Iranian regime, he said.

The American envoy added that the US was on track to deny Iran $50 billion in oil revenue alone and would intensify sanctions on Iran until it decides to be a normal state and noted that European companies have a choice to do business with the United States or with Iran.

We have not seen any political plan for peace, stand with Palestinians: Bahrain

Updated 5 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
We have not seen any political plan for peace, stand with Palestinians: Bahrain

  • Bahrain’s position is clear and well-known and it supports the Palestinians decisions
  • The minister said the Manama workshop was not a step toward normalizing ties with Israel
Updated 5 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa said on Friday that Manama had not yet heard of any political plan for peace for the Palestinians, following the "Peace to Prosperity" held in Bahrain this week

Speaking to Al Arabiya, he said that the proposed US Middle East peace plan “will be between the two parties (Palestine and Israel) and we do not know any details about this so-called Deal of the Century.”

US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, hosted a two-day workshop in the Bahraini capital to support the economy of Palestine and its people. The conference was boycotted by Palestine as they claimed they were not consulted previously.

Al-Khalifa confirmed that Bahrain’s position was clear and well-known and that it supported the Palestinian people.

“We support the right of the Palestinian people to a state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the minister added.

On Iran, the minister said: “Iranian policy is the greatest threat to the region and Tehran is responsible for any confrontation or military escalation.

“We appreciate the US position not to be drawn into a military confrontation with Iran.” 

He also said the Peace to Prosperity workshop in Manama, which was held on June 25-26, was “not a step toward normalizing ties with Israel,” adding that “the Palestinian Authority has a view that we respect and it respects our position.”

