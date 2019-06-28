Saudi, Russian ministers discuss OPEC+ deal cooperation

MOSCOW: Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih and his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak discussed cooperation in a global pact between OPEC and non-OPEC states on reducing oil supplies, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Friday.
It provided no further details of the discussions about the pact between the group of oil producers that are known as OPEC+.
Meanwhile, Russia is cutting its oil output in June by slightly more than envisaged in a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC oil exporters, RIA news agency cited Novak as saying on Friday.
Novak said Russian daily output now stood at 228,000 barrels, in line with the deal, but production had been below the required level at the beginning of the month, RIA reported.