Trade, climate change threaten G20 accord

World leaders gather in Osaka for the G20 Summit. (SPA)
Frank Kane
Frank Kane
OSAKA: The opening day of the 2019 G20 summit of world leaders closed without the turbulence many had predicted, but there was still concern that tensions over trade and climate change could derail the newfound cordiality on day two.

US President Donald Trump — around whom many of the forecasts of antagonism had swirled — seemed in lighthearted mood, and was even able to joke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about alleged Russian meddling in US elections.

There was an outbreak of cordiality, too, between Trump and the Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, with the latter unveiling a list of Japanese investments in the US, as well as a jovial “family photograph” gathering in which Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman figured prominently.

The crown prince had a prominent position alongside Trump at the first discussion session between the leaders, focusing on data technology. Saudi Arabia joined other G20 countries in signing the “Osaka declaration” calling for “effective use” of data to promote economic growth.

A bilateral meeting is expected today between the crown prince and the US leader to discuss the issue of Iran.

The Saudi leader is due to have private meetings with several other G20 leaders at the event, people close to the Saudi delegation said.

Saudi Arabia is also preparing to take over the G20 baton from Japan after being awarded the right to stage the summit in Riyadh next year.

In a briefing after the first day of the summit, the international spokesman for Japan’s G20 presidency, Takeshi Osuga, said that progress had been made in closed-door sessions on trade. Leaders had agreed that trade disputes presented a risk to the global economy and recognized the need to reform the dispute-settlement mechanisms of the World Trade Organization.

He said there had been “no notable dissent” on climate change. “The sherpas (advisers to the leaders) are working hard at a good outcome document and we’ll see it tomorrow,” Osuga added, referring to the end-of-summit communique that traditionally closes the G20 and is intended to show the leaders’ unity.

But observers cautioned against reading too much into the first day’s gathering of the most powerful leaders in the world when many of the potentially troublesome meetings are due to take place on Saturday, including the long-awaited face-to-face between Trump and President Xi Jinping of China on the thorny subject of trade hostilities between the two biggest economies.

There were hints of tensions below the surface in early comments by Xi and EU leaders.

The Chinese president warned of the dangers of protectionism in world trade — one of Trump’s most often used tactics — which he said was endangering the global commercial system.

“All this is destroying the global trade order. This also affects the common interests of our countries, and overshadows peace and stability worldwide,” he said.

Chinese concern was echoed by the Japanese leader, who had been the target of barbed tweets by Trump over security.

“I harbor great concern about the current situation on global trade.The world is watching the direction at which we are going. Now is the time we communicate a strong message for the maintenance and strengthening of a free, fair and non-discriminatory trading system,” Abe said.

European leaders also seemed at odds with Trump on other issues. Emmanuel Macron, president of France, indicated that he will refuse to sign the joint communique if it fails to match his ambitions on reducing climate change.

“If we do not talk about the Paris accord and if, in order to reach agreement among the 20 in the room, we are not able to defend climate ambitions, it will be without France,” he said before arriving in Osaka.

However, these tensions did not figure highly on the opening day of the 2019 summit. A one-to-one televised discussion between Putin and Trump even raised some amusement when the US leader, answering a question about alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 poll, wagged a finger at the Russian and told him: “Don’t meddle in elections.”

MANILA: Eight people were killed and 22 were wounded after two suspected "suicide bombers" attacked a military camp in southern Philippines Friday.

Maj. Arvin Encinas, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) spokesperson, said the attack occurred around 12 noon at the headquarters of the Army 1st Brigade Combat Team in Tanjung, Indanan, Sulu.

Of the eight fatalities, three were soldiers, three civilians, and the two bomb carriers. The wounded include 10 civilians and 12 soldiers.

The attack took place as the new AFP Wesmincom commander, Maj. Gen. Cirilito E. Sobejana, assumed post vice Lt. Gen. Arnel B. Dela Vega who retired from the service, in a ceremony held in Zamboanga City also on Friday.

Encinas told Arab News the suspected bombers attempted to enter the camp. The first suspect, however, was intercepted at the gate of the camp. 

"It appears that the suspects' initial plan was to bring their bombs inside the camp but during inspection at the gate, our soldiers discovered the explosives which suddenly went off," according to Encinas.

At that point, the suspect detonated the bomb, instantly killing three soldiers and three civilians who were nearby. The suspect also died in the blast which destroyed the gate, leaving the entry of the camp open.

Encinas said another suspect rushed inside the camp and detonated the second bomb. He also died in the process.

A police report said armed men simultaneously attacked the camp following the explosion. A brief encounter between the armed men and government forces ensued.

Asked whether the suspects who carried out the bombing were Filipinos or foreigners, Encinas said it has yet to be determined as they were both blown to pieces. Body parts recovered from the scene may be submitted for DNA testing, he added.

Daesh, in a statement released by its propaganda agency Amaq, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

It said that two of their bombers, identified in the statement as Khattab and Abu Muhammed, have made the sacrifice by storming an anti-terror camp of the Philippine military in Sulu.

"They were able to blow up their explosive belts inside the camp and they have killed over a hundred of the crusaders," read the statement. 

The military have yet to confirm who is behind attack.

The group also released a photo of two young men holding a black flag used by the Daesh. The two were allegedly those who carried out the attack.

The last case of a suicide bombing in southern Philippines was in January. 

An Indonesian couple was believed to have carried out the attack on a Catholic church in Jolo, Sulu where 23 people died and more than 100 were injured.

