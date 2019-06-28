Baby wipes, tents and private jets: festivals vow to go green

You are here

Festival goers watch the band Bastille perform on the Pyramid stage during Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, Britain. (Reuters)
  • Glastonbury banned plastic bottles for the first time this year to prevent more than 1 million bottles going into landfill.
LONDON: As anxieties about climate change mount, a growing number of festivals are boosting their eco-credentials with initiatives tackling everything from plastic waste and abandoned tents to low carbon transport and vegetarianism.
Glastonbury — the world’s largest greenfield festival which opened in southwest England on Wednesday — banned plastic bottles for the first time this year to prevent more than 1 million bottles going into landfill.
“We’re always trying to make Glastonbury Festival more sustainable and we’re working really hard to reduce our carbon footprint,” said Emily Eavis, whose family dairy farm has hosted the event since 1970, this week attended by some 135,000 people.
“I’d like to think that thanks to Sir David Attenborough, and amazing environmental activists like Greta Thunberg and the Extinction Rebellion group, there’s a growing consciousness around how we should treat our planet.”
British naturalist Attenborough’s TV series, Swedish teen Thunberg’s school strikes and civil disobedience by the UK’s Extinction Rebellion have made many young festival-goers more conscious about how much they consume and throw away.
Less than one-third of the 23,5000 tons of waste produced by Britain’s 3 million music festival-goers each year is recycled, according to a 2015 estimate by Powerful Thinking, an initiative to cut festivals’ environmental and carbon footprint.
“It has been getting worse every year,” said Andy Willcott, director of Critical Waste, which organizes litter picking at British festivals and gathers two to three tons of rubbish at Glastonbury’s 900-acre site each year.
“The camping fields are full of old tents and stuff that people have just left behind,” he said. “Then you have your general rubbish — stuff that people have been eating and packaging, baby wipes, and all that kind of horrible stuff.”
About 250,000 tents are dumped at festivals each year in Britain alone, said the Association of Independent Festivals, most of which end up in landfill and create a huge amount of plastic waste.
Change
Event organizers are bringing in increasingly strict measures to cut down on waste and carbon emissions.
Global music promoter LiveNation announced it would bar single-use plastic from 2021 at all its events, including Chicago’s Lollapalooza and Tennessee’s Bonnaroo in the United States and Britain’s Reading and Leeds festivals.
Others are taking more unusual steps. England’s family-friendly Shambala festival said on its website that it banned all meat and fish from food stands in 2016 to encourage people to try new things and think about changing their diets.
Meanwhile the Boom festival in Portugal — which has been hit by drought and wildfires — limits water availability times to reduce usage and has built a water treatment system using plants to clean waste water from restaurants and showers.
Interest in sustainability among festival organizers has “skyrocketed” in recent months, said Claire O’Neill from non-profit A Greener Festival, which assesses festivals on their environmental performance.
“Previously ... if it got difficult or if there were pressures on budget, it would often be the first thing to go to the bottom of the pile or to be put off until next year,” she said. “Now we see that a lot of the stops are being pulled out.”
Festivals are also aiming to convince revellers to cycle, take trains or share cars to reach the event and booking talks on climate change as part of the entertainment to encourage festival-goers to change their habits when they return home.
Greenwashing
But some have raised concerns over festival “greenwashing,” arguing that projects may be little more than a branding exercise.
“There is a danger that these initiatives tackle the most visible issues,” said Glen Dowell, an expert on corporate sustainability at Cornell University in the United States.
Promoting potentially superficial eco-initiatives may be seen good marketing, aimed at a young audience who are often worried about climate change and “don’t want to feel that going to a festival conflicts with their core values,” he said.
“The danger is when festival-goers see branding around this ‘greening the festival’, they can feel like problems have been tackled when maybe it’s just a small piece of it that has been dealt with, and they think we can relax,” he said.
George Zifkos, an economist at Britain’s Leeds University, has highlighted that some festivals sell themselves as sustainable while offering visitors the chance to win a new petrol car or booking artists who travel by private jet.
But Chris Spinato of Reverb, a US non profit working to reduce the footprint of the music industry, said festivals do genuinely want to cut emissions — and risk a backlash for cynically using green schemes to gain cultural capital.
“I think people’s bullshit detectors have become stronger and stronger,” he said.
“When they start to see that fake environmentalism, that superficial effort toward sustainability, they know it and it’s not going to look good for the people that are doing that.” (Reporting by Sonia Elks, Editing by Katy Migiro. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers that covers humanitarian news, women’s and LGBT+ rights, human trafficking, property rights, and climate change.

  • Global economic slowdown outweighs tensions caused by attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman
LONDON: Oil prices could stall as a slowing global economy squeezes demand and US crude floods the market, despite an expected extension by OPEC and its allies of their output-cutting pact next week, a Reuters monthly poll showed on Friday.

The survey of 42 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $67.59 a barrel in 2019, a downward revision from the $68.84 estimate in May, and just above the $66.17 average for the global benchmark so far this year.

“Currently, the oil market is more focused on the demand side of the story amid rising trade tensions,” ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

A decision by OPEC and other producers on whether to extend their production curbs would “set the supply story” for the second half of 2019 and into 2020,
Hynes added.

Analysts forecast global demand to grow by 0.9–1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019, versus
the 1.2–1.4 million bpd forecast in May.

OPEC and the International Energy Agency have also downwardly revised their forecasts for demand growth, putting it at 1.14 million and 1.2 million bpd respectively.

All eyes will now be on a meeting of OPEC and allies including Russia on Monday and Tuesday to discuss an extension in order to support prices. Most analysts expect the so-called OPEC+ to extend the agreement, although some uncertainty remains over Moscow’s continued cooperation.

“Oil prices could see some upside if Russia agrees to comply, or if OPEC agrees to cut its quotas further,” said Oliver Allen, economist at Capital Economics.

“A decision by OPEC ... to roll over its production cuts would probably put a floor under oil prices.”

Increasing production from the US could also keep prices under pressure, analysts said.

HIGHLIGHTS

•Analysts cut oil price forecasts for first time in four months. • Global oil demand expected to grow by 0.9–1.3m bpd in 2019.

• OPEC+ expected to extend production-cutting agreement.

• Markets await US-China trade talks at G20 summit.

“In the medium to long term, we believe that US supply growth will put a cap on oil prices and make it less probable to see prices over $70 per barrel in the absence of supply shocks,” said Adria Morron Salmeron, an economist at CaixaBank Research.

However, analysts still expect prices to be broadly supported by supply issues, such as US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, and geopolitical risk around tensions between the US and Iran.

After attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman — widely blamed on but denied by Tehran — and the downing of a US drone by Iran, the standoff could escalate to disrupt shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s busiest oil supply route.

“While Saudi Arabia will likely seek to replace Iranian and Venezuelan barrels and amend the production schedule at the OPEC meeting, recent comments suggest it will only do so retroactively, once supply losses are apparent,” said Michael Haigh, head of commodity research at Societe Generale.

US light crude is seen averaging $59.30 per barrel this year, compared with May’s $60.62 forecast, and the $57.45 average so far this year.

