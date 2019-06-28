You are here

Berlin allotment holders dig in against property developers

German property developer Arne Piepgras poses in his office in Berlin. (AFP)
Updated 28 June 2019
AFP
Berlin allotment holders dig in against property developers

  • Berlin has 71,000 allotment plots spread over 890 settlements, often alongside busy railway lines or motorways
Updated 28 June 2019
AFP
BERLIN: Birds tweet and shears snip as one of Berlin’s many urban gardeners tends her city center allotment, but behind the tranquil scene a battle is raging over the real estate.
“Schrebergaerten,” or allotments, offer city dwellers a chance to grow plants and vegetables in small, private gardens and provide a green-leafed retreat from the hustle and bustle of inner-city life.
Berlin has 71,000 allotment plots spread over 890 settlements, often alongside busy railway lines or motorways. They make up three percent of the city’s surface area, according to local government figures.
Three-quarters of them are owned by the city and rented out for a modest fee.
“Two years ago, we celebrated our centenary,” recalls Suzanne Johnson, 60, of the Eschenallee allotments in the Tempelhof district where she has been lovingly cultivating her plot for 10 years.
She picks some radishes, proudly shows off her tomato plants and points to a small pond in the corner, where she marvels that every year dragonflies are born.
However, the atmosphere has become more that of a battleground than urban paradise.
Signs hanging around the allotments declare that plot owners are “Against Demolition!.”
The site — one of 15 in Berlin earmarked for demolition from next year, according to a draft by city planners — will be torn down to make way for a school.
“I think we should be able to find another solution,” says Johnson, referring to patches of wasteland dotted around the city, because allotments are “also a part of Berlin.”
The “Schrebergaerten” have been around for 150 years. During the industrial revolution, workers were given a plot to help fight malnutrition.
Later, in wartime, they helped feed the local population and, after 1945 when much of Berlin was in ruins, the allotment sheds were used for emergency housing, which is banned today.
Then, during the Cold War when West Berlin was an enclave inside the communist East German state, allotments were “extremely coveted,” Johnson said.
“At that time, there was no chance of getting away to the surrounding countryside,” she said.
But the Berlin Wall is long gone now and the allotments’ existence is under attack as the capital city struggles to meet demand for housing.
Some 50,000 people are moving into the city each year, increasing the need for homes and sparking steep rent hikes, to the point that Berlin’s senate voted this month to freeze rents for the next five years.
Housing experts say the city needs 200,000 new homes by 2030, putting allotments, often rented by the elderly and families, firmly in the sights of real-estate developers.
A year ago 54 percent of Berlin residents indicated they backed the complete or partial destruction of allotments, according to a survey by the Respondi institute.
Among 18 to 29 year-olds, the figure shot up to 71 percent.
Being able to afford housing “is a right,” but gardening is “a privilege,” argues real-estate investor Arne Piepgras, who is pushing city authorities to “put an end to the madness” of allotments.
Piepgras describes the rent rise in Berlin as “unbearable.”
If all of Berlin’s allotments were torn up, he says that 400,000 social housing units with vegetable gardens on the ground floor — as was common in 1920s Berlin — could be built, solving its housing problems.
However, Juergen Kropp, a professor at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, told AFP that razing all allotments would presume they “are worthless” while, with global warming, the opposite was true.
Kropp insists that allotments, thanks to the plants they grow, help control temperatures during heat waves, drain rainwater after storms and are a rich source of the fauna and flora that a healthy urban environment needs.
“Of course we need these oases, especially if we continue to build with concrete,” he argues.
At her allotment, Johnson admits she pays little for her beloved plot, 300 euros ($336) per year after buying the lease for 2,000 euros.
“But we don’t spend our time tanning ourselves on sun loungers — our work benefits everyone,” she says.
School classes regularly visit, and in autumn, bags of free apples are hung at the entrance for passersby to take home.
In her eyes, “gardens are social infrastructure” worthy of preservation and, while a building can be rebuilt, “when a garden dies, it dies for good.”

Oil price expectations cut as US crude floods market

Updated 28 June 2019
Reuters
Oil price expectations cut as US crude floods market

  • Global economic slowdown outweighs tensions caused by attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman
Updated 28 June 2019
Reuters
LONDON: Oil prices could stall as a slowing global economy squeezes demand and US crude floods the market, despite an expected extension by OPEC and its allies of their output-cutting pact next week, a Reuters monthly poll showed on Friday.

The survey of 42 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $67.59 a barrel in 2019, a downward revision from the $68.84 estimate in May, and just above the $66.17 average for the global benchmark so far this year.

“Currently, the oil market is more focused on the demand side of the story amid rising trade tensions,” ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

A decision by OPEC and other producers on whether to extend their production curbs would “set the supply story” for the second half of 2019 and into 2020,
Hynes added.

Analysts forecast global demand to grow by 0.9–1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019, versus
the 1.2–1.4 million bpd forecast in May.

OPEC and the International Energy Agency have also downwardly revised their forecasts for demand growth, putting it at 1.14 million and 1.2 million bpd respectively.

All eyes will now be on a meeting of OPEC and allies including Russia on Monday and Tuesday to discuss an extension in order to support prices. Most analysts expect the so-called OPEC+ to extend the agreement, although some uncertainty remains over Moscow’s continued cooperation.

“Oil prices could see some upside if Russia agrees to comply, or if OPEC agrees to cut its quotas further,” said Oliver Allen, economist at Capital Economics.

“A decision by OPEC ... to roll over its production cuts would probably put a floor under oil prices.”

Increasing production from the US could also keep prices under pressure, analysts said.

HIGHLIGHTS

•Analysts cut oil price forecasts for first time in four months. • Global oil demand expected to grow by 0.9–1.3m bpd in 2019.

• OPEC+ expected to extend production-cutting agreement.

• Markets await US-China trade talks at G20 summit.

“In the medium to long term, we believe that US supply growth will put a cap on oil prices and make it less probable to see prices over $70 per barrel in the absence of supply shocks,” said Adria Morron Salmeron, an economist at CaixaBank Research.

However, analysts still expect prices to be broadly supported by supply issues, such as US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, and geopolitical risk around tensions between the US and Iran.

After attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman — widely blamed on but denied by Tehran — and the downing of a US drone by Iran, the standoff could escalate to disrupt shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s busiest oil supply route.

“While Saudi Arabia will likely seek to replace Iranian and Venezuelan barrels and amend the production schedule at the OPEC meeting, recent comments suggest it will only do so retroactively, once supply losses are apparent,” said Michael Haigh, head of commodity research at Societe Generale.

US light crude is seen averaging $59.30 per barrel this year, compared with May’s $60.62 forecast, and the $57.45 average so far this year.

