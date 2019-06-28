You are here

Wealth managers head to Singapore amid Hong Kong concerns

Singapore is a preferred option for investors leaving Hong Kong. (Reuters)
  • Wealth managers looking to Singapore for new openings
HONG KONG: Some foreign wealth managers are scrapping plans to open offices in Hong Kong in favor of Singapore, as the rich begin to move funds from the Chinese territory where a new extradition bill has stoked public unrest, people familiar with the matter said.

A mid-sized European private wealth advisory firm has abandoned a plan to set up its Asia arm in Hong Kong and will instead aim to launch it in Singapore, its London-based CEO said.

“We have been watching the situation in Hong Kong for the last few weeks and what we are seeing there doesn’t give us much confidence,” he said on condition of anonymity.

“For me, the most important thing is stability for clients because you don’t want to invest
$1 million to $2 million to set up operations and then one day you need to shut it down because your clients don’t feel safe to operate in that market.”

Some Hong Kong tycoons have begun moving their personal wealth offshore as concerns deepen over a government plan to allow extraditions of suspects to face trial in China for the first time.

FASTFACTS

•Move comes as some HK tycoons start moving wealth offshore. •Singapore property brokers are seeing increased inquiries. •Real estate attractive investment asset class for wealthy Asians

The bill, which would cover Hong Kong residents and foreign and Chinese nationals living or traveling through the city, has been suspended. But protesters are now demanding it be scrapped amid broad concern it may threaten the rule of law that underpins Hong Kong’s global financial status.

For the wealthy, a key worry is that Beijing may eventually be able to seize their assets, leading them to weigh moving their assets offshore. Wealth managers mostly go where their clients prefer to park their riches.

The uncertainty over the bill clouds the outlook for Hong Kong as a wealth management hub, one of the main pillars of growth in the former British colony, which has been losing ground to Singapore in recent years.

In a survey published by trade publication Asian Private Banker last year, 58 percent of the respondents ranked Singapore as the most preferred offshore wealth management hub, followed by Hong Kong and Switzerland, respectively.

The survey said Singapore had become particularly attractive because, compared with Hong Kong, it was “less connected to mainland China from a regulatory, political, and financial perspective.”

Rahul Sen, a London-based global leader for private banking at headhunter Boyden, said three of his multi-office wealth advisory clients decided in the past few weeks to hire teams of bankers in Singapore after initially considering Hong Kong.

“New teams that are being set up, they are asking why should they align with Hong Kong when the future of Hong Kong itself as an independent wealth hub is uncertain,” Sen said.

The head of Singapore’s central bank said on Thursday that there were no signs of “any significant shift of business or funds” from Hong Kong to Singapore.

Singapore property brokers, though, said they are seeing increased inquiries and visits from Hong Kong-based groups, including real estate fund managers and family offices, or private investment vehicles of the rich.

Ian Loh, head of investments and capital markets at Knight Frank Singapore, said the investors are looking at a range of properties, including offices and hotels, starting at about S$200 million ($148 million) and going up to S$500 million.

Real estate in Singapore is an attractive asset class for rich individuals due to its affordability and growth outlook.

Singapore prime office monthly rents climbed 24 percent on the year in Q1 2019 to hit $81.2 per square meter, according to research by Knight Frank. Rents in central Hong Kong rose
3.2 percent to $221 per square meter over the same period.

“The events of recent weeks are likely to add more momentum to a trend that has emerged over the last 18 months where Hong Kong-based private investors and family offices have been looking actively at Singapore property assets,” said Chris Marriott, CEO of Savills in Southeast Asia.

Some analysts said it remained to be seen if bigger financial institutions would move assets out of Hong Kong or bypass it.

“Singapore could be one of the beneficiaries as Hong Kong investors and high net worth individuals look to shift their funds out of Hong Kong,” said Jenny Ling, director of office services at Colliers International.

Oil price expectations cut as US crude floods market

  • Global economic slowdown outweighs tensions caused by attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman
LONDON: Oil prices could stall as a slowing global economy squeezes demand and US crude floods the market, despite an expected extension by OPEC and its allies of their output-cutting pact next week, a Reuters monthly poll showed on Friday.

The survey of 42 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $67.59 a barrel in 2019, a downward revision from the $68.84 estimate in May, and just above the $66.17 average for the global benchmark so far this year.

“Currently, the oil market is more focused on the demand side of the story amid rising trade tensions,” ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

A decision by OPEC and other producers on whether to extend their production curbs would “set the supply story” for the second half of 2019 and into 2020,
Hynes added.

Analysts forecast global demand to grow by 0.9–1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019, versus
the 1.2–1.4 million bpd forecast in May.

OPEC and the International Energy Agency have also downwardly revised their forecasts for demand growth, putting it at 1.14 million and 1.2 million bpd respectively.

All eyes will now be on a meeting of OPEC and allies including Russia on Monday and Tuesday to discuss an extension in order to support prices. Most analysts expect the so-called OPEC+ to extend the agreement, although some uncertainty remains over Moscow’s continued cooperation.

“Oil prices could see some upside if Russia agrees to comply, or if OPEC agrees to cut its quotas further,” said Oliver Allen, economist at Capital Economics.

“A decision by OPEC ... to roll over its production cuts would probably put a floor under oil prices.”

Increasing production from the US could also keep prices under pressure, analysts said.

HIGHLIGHTS

•Analysts cut oil price forecasts for first time in four months. • Global oil demand expected to grow by 0.9–1.3m bpd in 2019.

• OPEC+ expected to extend production-cutting agreement.

• Markets await US-China trade talks at G20 summit.

“In the medium to long term, we believe that US supply growth will put a cap on oil prices and make it less probable to see prices over $70 per barrel in the absence of supply shocks,” said Adria Morron Salmeron, an economist at CaixaBank Research.

However, analysts still expect prices to be broadly supported by supply issues, such as US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, and geopolitical risk around tensions between the US and Iran.

After attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman — widely blamed on but denied by Tehran — and the downing of a US drone by Iran, the standoff could escalate to disrupt shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s busiest oil supply route.

“While Saudi Arabia will likely seek to replace Iranian and Venezuelan barrels and amend the production schedule at the OPEC meeting, recent comments suggest it will only do so retroactively, once supply losses are apparent,” said Michael Haigh, head of commodity research at Societe Generale.

US light crude is seen averaging $59.30 per barrel this year, compared with May’s $60.62 forecast, and the $57.45 average so far this year.

