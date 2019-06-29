You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka rapped over plan to execute 4 drug dealers
﻿

Sri Lanka rapped over plan to execute 4 drug dealers

President Maithripala Sirisena signed the death warrants for four drug dealers on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen
0

Sri Lanka rapped over plan to execute 4 drug dealers

  • Island’s ‘peaceful image’ at risk, say critics, after president signs death warrants
Updated 10 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen
0

COLOMBO: A decision by Sri Lanka’s president to order the execution of four drug offenders, ending a 43-year moratorium on capital punishment, has drawn criticism from foreign governments.

On Wednesday, President Maithripala Sirisena signed the death warrants for four drug dealers, saying that the government was committed to combating the narcotics scourge on the island.

Drugs had become a serious menace across Sri Lanka, which now had 300,000 addicts, he said.

Up to 60 percent of the country’s 24,000 prison inmates had been jailed for drug-related offenses, the Sri Lankan leader added.

The government last executed a prisoner in 1976, but there are 1,299 inmates on death row, including 48 convicted of drug offenses.

Sirisena said the four prisoners facing execution and their next of kin will be informed of the decision.

FASTFACT

The government last executed a prisoner in 1976, but there are 1,299 inmates on death row, including 48 convicted of drug offenses.

“The convicts could appeal for clemency,” he said.

The Canadian, UK and Swiss governments were joined by the EU in condemning the decision.

In Colombo, the Canadian High Commission said: “We join many Sri Lankans and friends of Sri Lanka around the world in urging the government to maintain the moratorium on the death penalty.

“Canada is deeply concerned by reports that Sri Lanka is considering a reversal of its long-standing moratorium on the death penalty.

“We strongly and unequivocally oppose the use of the death penalty in all cases. This form of punishment is incompatible with human dignity and can lead to irreversible miscarriages of justice. No justice system is immune from error.”

The Canadian mission also said there is no evidence that the death penalty is an effective deterrent.

“The resumption of executions would do little to rebuild Sri Lanka’s image as a peaceful and welcoming destination for travelers and investment,” it said.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman in London said the UK “opposes the use of the death penalty in all circumstances as a matter of principle.”

Sri Lanka voted in favor of a global moratorium on the death penalty at the UN General Assembly just six months ago, he said.

“A reversal of this policy would be a regressive step that would harm Sri Lanka’s international standing, and its reputation as a tourist destination and growing center for business.”

He said that implementation of the death penalty will make it more difficult for the UK to cooperate on law enforcement issues, including counterterrorism, and will require the UK to review its assistance programs on policing, defense and other security issues.

“We have raised our concerns at the highest levels of the Sri Lankan government,” he said.

The EU said that the move will damage the country’s economic ties, and “send a wrong signal to the international community, investors and partners of the country.”

Highlighting the “inhuman and degrading nature of the punishment,” the EU pointed out that studies show that the death penalty fails to act as a deterrent.

Swiss Ambassador Hanspeter Mock said on Twitter: “Months ago (Sri Lanka) officially confirmed at the UN its commitment to maintain the moratorium on #DeathPenalty.”

Amnesty International Secretary-General Kumi Naidoo called on Sirisena to abandon plans to resume executions.

“When most of the world has turned its back on the death penalty, particularly for drug-related crimes, Sri Lanka risks heading in the wrong direction and joining a shrinking minority of states that persist with the practice,” he said.

Topics: Sri Lanka

Related

0
World
Sri Lanka’s president orders execution of 4 drug convicts
0
World
Sri Lanka extends emergency in surprise move

Trade, climate change threaten G20 accord

Updated 28 June 2019
Frank Kane
0

Trade, climate change threaten G20 accord

  • Saudi crown Prince, Trump to discuss bilateral ties
Updated 28 June 2019
Frank Kane
0

OSAKA: The opening day of the 2019 G20 summit of world leaders closed without the turbulence many had predicted, but there was still concern that tensions over trade and climate change could derail the newfound cordiality on day two.

US President Donald Trump — around whom many of the forecasts of antagonism had swirled — seemed in lighthearted mood, and was even able to joke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about alleged Russian meddling in US elections.

There was an outbreak of cordiality, too, between Trump and the Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, with the latter unveiling a list of Japanese investments in the US, as well as a jovial “family photograph” gathering in which Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman figured prominently.

The crown prince had a prominent position alongside Trump at the first discussion session between the leaders, focusing on data technology. Saudi Arabia joined other G20 countries in signing the “Osaka declaration” calling for “effective use” of data to promote economic growth.

A bilateral meeting is expected today between the crown prince and the US leader to discuss the issue of Iran.

The Saudi leader is due to have private meetings with several other G20 leaders at the event, people close to the Saudi delegation said.

Saudi Arabia is also preparing to take over the G20 baton from Japan after being awarded the right to stage the summit in Riyadh next year.

In a briefing after the first day of the summit, the international spokesman for Japan’s G20 presidency, Takeshi Osuga, said that progress had been made in closed-door sessions on trade. Leaders had agreed that trade disputes presented a risk to the global economy and recognized the need to reform the dispute-settlement mechanisms of the World Trade Organization.

He said there had been “no notable dissent” on climate change. “The sherpas (advisers to the leaders) are working hard at a good outcome document and we’ll see it tomorrow,” Osuga added, referring to the end-of-summit communique that traditionally closes the G20 and is intended to show the leaders’ unity.

But observers cautioned against reading too much into the first day’s gathering of the most powerful leaders in the world when many of the potentially troublesome meetings are due to take place on Saturday, including the long-awaited face-to-face between Trump and President Xi Jinping of China on the thorny subject of trade hostilities between the two biggest economies.

There were hints of tensions below the surface in early comments by Xi and EU leaders.

The Chinese president warned of the dangers of protectionism in world trade — one of Trump’s most often used tactics — which he said was endangering the global commercial system.

“All this is destroying the global trade order. This also affects the common interests of our countries, and overshadows peace and stability worldwide,” he said.

Chinese concern was echoed by the Japanese leader, who had been the target of barbed tweets by Trump over security.

“I harbor great concern about the current situation on global trade.The world is watching the direction at which we are going. Now is the time we communicate a strong message for the maintenance and strengthening of a free, fair and non-discriminatory trading system,” Abe said.

European leaders also seemed at odds with Trump on other issues. Emmanuel Macron, president of France, indicated that he will refuse to sign the joint communique if it fails to match his ambitions on reducing climate change.

“If we do not talk about the Paris accord and if, in order to reach agreement among the 20 in the room, we are not able to defend climate ambitions, it will be without France,” he said before arriving in Osaka.

However, these tensions did not figure highly on the opening day of the 2019 summit. A one-to-one televised discussion between Putin and Trump even raised some amusement when the US leader, answering a question about alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 poll, wagged a finger at the Russian and told him: “Don’t meddle in elections.”

Topics: MBS in Osaka G20 Summit 2019

Related

0
Business & Economy
G20 summit officially opens in Japan’s Osaka
Update 0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince arrives in Osaka ahead of G20 summit

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Finding Fibonacci by Keith Devlin
0
Lost in Arrivals: A reporter's Osaka G20 summit diary
0
Sri Lanka rapped over plan to execute 4 drug dealers
0
ThePlace: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Rudaf Park, located in the heart of Taif
0
What We Are Playing Today: BTS World
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.