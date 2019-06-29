You are here

Naif bin Marzouq Al-Fahadi, Saudi ambassador to Japan

Naif bin Marzouq Al-Fahadi
Updated 29 June 2019
Arab News
Naif bin Marzouq Al-Fahadi, Saudi ambassador to Japan

Updated 29 June 2019
Arab News
Naif bin Marzouq Al-Fahadi has been the Saudi ambassador to Japan since February 2019.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was one of the G20 leaders meeting in the Japanese city of Osaka. The leaders met and discussed the digital economy and global trade and investment. Next year, Saudi Arabia will become the first Middle Eastern country to host the event, in Riyadh.
Al-Fahadi said: “The recent reforms in the Kingdom, especially economic ones, have contributed to strengthening the image of the Kingdom globally and raising its level of influence in international forums.”
Al-Fahadi was born in 1973. For his higher education, he went to Japan’s Miyazaki University, from where he got his bachelor’s degree in comparative studies.
He received his master’s degree in law from Monash University in Australia. After that, he came to Saudi Arabia where he became a part of many organizations.
Al-Fahadi has actively held many positions in Saudi Arabia, including serving on the board of directors of the Misk Foundation and as an adviser to its president.
Al-Fahadi was also a member of the Saudi Shoura Council in 2013. He served as an adviser to the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority and as a member of the teaching staff at the Institute of Banking in Saudi Arabia.
In the field of governance and management, he served as a specialized consultant. He also took the role of the CEO of Riyadh Competitiveness Center.
He was also a member of the governance team of the Ahli Financial Group.

Trump says Saudi crown prince doing ‘spectacular job,’ as they hold talks in Osaka

Updated 29 June 2019
Arab News
Trump says Saudi crown prince doing 'spectacular job,' as they hold talks in Osaka

  Trump praised the Saudi crown prince for his reforms, especially efforts to empower women in the Kingdom
Updated 29 June 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The US president on Saturday lavished praise on Saudi Arabia’s crown prince for his transformative reforms in the Kingdom.

“I want to congratulate you,” President Donald Trump told Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as they met for talks in Osaka, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, “you have done a really spectacular job.” 

Trump, referring to the crown prince as a friend, talked of the opening up of Saudi Arabia, “especially what you have done for women,” he told Prince Mohammed, “I think what’s happening is like a revolution in a very positive way.”

Trump praised the crown prince’s reform efforts. (Reuters)

The crown prince said the Saudi people have achieved a lot in the past few years. “We are trying to do the best for our country,” and we need to do more. 

The crown prince said that with the president’s support Saudi Arabia has been able to realize a number of political, security, economic and military achievements, which he said also contributed to US economic growth and safety.

Trump also highlighted the significant business dealings between the two countries and the impact on US jobs, “at least a million jobs are created by purchases made by Saudi Arabia,” he said. 

“We have had meetings on trade and economic development and on the military, of course, and the meetings have been really terrific.” 

“One thing that you are doing, which is almost at the top of the list and probably is at the top of the list is your fight on terror,” Trump said, addressing the Kingdom’s efforts to combat the evils of terrorism and extremism.

The remarks were made ahead of a closed-door meeting between Trump, the crown prince and prominent ministers and advisers from both countries. 

 

