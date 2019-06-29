Naif bin Marzouq Al-Fahadi has been the Saudi ambassador to Japan since February 2019.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was one of the G20 leaders meeting in the Japanese city of Osaka. The leaders met and discussed the digital economy and global trade and investment. Next year, Saudi Arabia will become the first Middle Eastern country to host the event, in Riyadh.
Al-Fahadi said: “The recent reforms in the Kingdom, especially economic ones, have contributed to strengthening the image of the Kingdom globally and raising its level of influence in international forums.”
Al-Fahadi was born in 1973. For his higher education, he went to Japan’s Miyazaki University, from where he got his bachelor’s degree in comparative studies.
He received his master’s degree in law from Monash University in Australia. After that, he came to Saudi Arabia where he became a part of many organizations.
Al-Fahadi has actively held many positions in Saudi Arabia, including serving on the board of directors of the Misk Foundation and as an adviser to its president.
Al-Fahadi was also a member of the Saudi Shoura Council in 2013. He served as an adviser to the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority and as a member of the teaching staff at the Institute of Banking in Saudi Arabia.
In the field of governance and management, he served as a specialized consultant. He also took the role of the CEO of Riyadh Competitiveness Center.
He was also a member of the governance team of the Ahli Financial Group.
