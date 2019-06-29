G20 foreign ministers convene for Osaka formal dinner

JEDDAH: Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono welcomed a group of G20 foreign ministers for a formal dinner at Osaka’s Tenno-den restaurant on Friday.
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim Al-Assaf and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir attended the dinner.
The Saudi delegation participated in the G20 Summit led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Japanese city of Osaka.
Leaders and heads of delegation of the G20 countries on Friday held a session of the summit titled “Digital Economy.” The session addressed the importance of digital transformation and its important role in societies as a source of economic growth and social well-being.
Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stressed the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and Japan, lauding the Kingdom’s roles in peace and stability in the region.
He described Saudi-Japanese relations as important, and said that they played crucial roles in peace and stability
in the region. He expressed his country’s pleasure over the achievements being made by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, noting that he felt such change when he visited Saudi Arabia in 2013.
Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Tsukasa Uemura stressed the determination of his country to build relations with the Kingdom, describing the visit of the crown prince to Japan as encouraging bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
