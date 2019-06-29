You are here

G20 foreign ministers convene for Osaka formal dinner

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim Al-Assaf and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir participated in the working dinner for foreign ministers at the G20 Summit in the Japanese city of Osaka on Friday. (Photo/Twitter: @KSAmofaEN)
Arab News
JEDDAH: Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono welcomed a group of G20 foreign ministers for a formal dinner at Osaka’s Tenno-den restaurant on Friday.
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim Al-Assaf and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir attended the dinner.
The Saudi delegation participated in the G20 Summit led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Japanese city of Osaka.
Leaders and heads of delegation of the G20 countries on Friday held a session of the summit titled “Digital Economy.” The session addressed the importance of digital transformation and its important role in societies as a source of economic growth and social well-being.
Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stressed the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and Japan, lauding the Kingdom’s roles in peace and stability in the region.
He described Saudi-Japanese relations as important, and said that they played crucial roles in peace and stability
in the region. He expressed his country’s pleasure over the achievements being made by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, noting that he felt such change when he visited Saudi Arabia in 2013.
Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Tsukasa Uemura stressed the determination of his country to build relations with the Kingdom, describing the visit of the crown prince to Japan as encouraging bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Trump says Saudi crown prince doing ‘spectacular job,’ as they hold talks in Osaka

JEDDAH: The US president on Saturday lavished praise on Saudi Arabia’s crown prince for his transformative reforms in the Kingdom.

“I want to congratulate you,” President Donald Trump told Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as they met for talks in Osaka, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, “you have done a really spectacular job.” 

Trump, referring to the crown prince as a friend, talked of the opening up of Saudi Arabia, “especially what you have done for women,” he told Prince Mohammed, “I think what’s happening is like a revolution in a very positive way.”

The crown prince said the Saudi people have achieved a lot in the past few years. “We are trying to do the best for our country,” and we need to do more. 

The crown prince said that with the president’s support Saudi Arabia has been able to realize a number of political, security, economic and military achievements, which he said also contributed to US economic growth and safety.

Trump also highlighted the significant business dealings between the two countries and the impact on US jobs, “at least a million jobs are created by purchases made by Saudi Arabia,” he said. 

“We have had meetings on trade and economic development and on the military, of course and the meetings have been really terrific.” 

“One thing that you are doing, which is almost at the top of the list and probably is at the top of the list is your fight on terror,” Trump said, addressing the Kingdom’s efforts to combat the evils of terrorism and extremism.

The remarks were made ahead of a closed-door meeting between Trump, the crown prince and prominent ministers and advisers from both countries. 

