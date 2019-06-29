You are here

  • Home
  • Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free
﻿

Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free

This photo provided by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows Marshae Jones. (AP)
Updated 51 sec ago
AP
0

Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free

  • Jones’ arrest drew criticism from the Yellowhammer Fund, which raises money to help women have access to abortions
Updated 51 sec ago
AP
0

MONTGOMERY, Alabama: An Alabama district attorney’s office hasn’t decided whether to prosecute a woman indicted for manslaughter after she lost her fetus when she was shot during a fight.
Marshae Jones was five months pregnant when 23-year-old Ebony Jemison shot her in the stomach during a December altercation over the fetus’s father, authorities said.
Jemison was initially charged with manslaughter, but a Jefferson County grand jury declined to indict her after police said an investigation determined Jones started the fight, and Jemison ultimately fired in self-defense. Jones, 28, was indicted by that same grand jury Wednesday.
The indictment stated Jones did “intentionally cause the death” of “Unborn Baby Jones by initiating a fight knowing she was five months pregnant.”
However, the office of District Attorney Lynneice O. Washington said there has been no decisiSaudi Arabiaon on whether to pursue the case against Jones.
With Washington out of the country, her chief assistant D.A. Valerie Hicks Powe put out a statement expressing “sympathy for all the families involved, including Mrs. Jones, who lost her unborn child.” Both prosecutors are African American women; Washington took office in 2017 as the first black female district attorney to be elected in Alabama.
While the grand jury “had its say,” Powe said the office has “not yet made a determination about whether to prosecute it as a manslaughter case, reduce it to a lesser charge or not to prosecute it.” She promised a thorough review and “an outcome that is most just for all the parties involved.”
“Foremost, it should be stated that this is a truly tragic case, resulting in the death of an unborn child,” she said. “The fact that this tragedy was 100 percent avoidable makes this case even more disheartening.”
A Birmingham law firm, White Arnold & Dowd, said in a statement Friday that it is representing Jones.
“Marshae has been subjected to extraordinary violence, trauma and loss over the past year,” the statement reads, adding that Jones recently lost her home to a fire and lost her job. “Now, for reasons that defy imagination, she faces an unprecedented legal action that subjects this victim of violence to further distress and harm.”
The law firm also noted that Jones has no criminal history and is raising a young daughter.
Pleasant Grove police Lt. Danny Reid had called the fetus “the only true victim,” having been brought unnecessarily into a fight and “dependent on its mother to try to keep it from harm.”
A 2006 Alabama law allows homicide charges to be brought when a fetus or embryo is killed. The law was named “Brody’s Law” on behalf of the unborn son of Brandy Parker, who was nearly nine months pregnant when she was shot and killed in 2005. Lawmakers said at the time that would allow for two murder charges when a pregnant woman is killed.
However, a section of the 2006 law also notes that the provision does not authorize prosecution of a “woman with respect to her unborn child.” That wording could become an issue in the case against Jones.
Advocates for women’s rights expressed outrage over Jones’ arrest.
Lynn Paltrow, executive director of National Advocates for Pregnant Women, said women across the country have been prosecuted for manslaughter or murder for having an abortion or experiencing a miscarriage.
She said Alabama currently leads the nation in charging women for crimes related to their pregnancies. She said hundreds have been prosecuted for running afoul of the state’s “chemical endangerment of a child” statute by exposing their embryo or fetus to controlled substances.
But this is the first time she’s heard of a pregnant woman being charged after getting shot.
“This takes us to a new level of inhumanity and illegality toward pregnant women,” Paltrow said. “I can’t think of any other circumstance where a person who themselves is a victim of a crime is treated as the criminal.”
The district attorney’s office said it will decide how to proceed “only after all due diligence has been performed.”
Alabama is one of dozens of states that have fetal homicide laws allowing criminal charges when fetuses are killed in violent acts, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Jones’ arrest also drew criticism from the Yellowhammer Fund, which raises money to help women have access to abortions.
“The state of Alabama has proven yet again that the moment a person becomes pregnant their sole responsibility is to produce a live, healthy baby and that it considers any action a pregnant person takes that might impede in that live birth to be a criminal act,” said Amanda Reyes, the group’s director.

Topics: Alabama

Related

0
World
Alabama Senate bans nearly all abortions, including rape cases
Update 0
World
At least 23 dead in Alabama tornado, toll expected to rise

Mercury tops 45C in France as deadly heatwave roasts Europe

People play as they bathe in the Trocadero Fountain in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris during a heatwave on June 28, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 29 June 2019
AFP
0

Mercury tops 45C in France as deadly heatwave roasts Europe

  • Two deaths linked to the heatwave were reported in Spain
  • In Paris, Lyon and Marseille, authorities have banned the most polluting cars from the roads in recent days
Updated 29 June 2019
AFP
0

CARPENTRAS, FRANCE: Temperatures in France surpassed 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) Friday for the first time on record as Europe sweltered in an early summer heatwave that has caused several deaths.
With France, Spain, Italy and parts of central Europe hard hit by the record-breaking temperatures, officials pleaded with people to take precautions.
France’s new record temperature of 45.9 degrees C (114.6 degrees F) was registered in Gallargues-le-Montueux, a village in the southern department of Gard near Montpellier, breaking successive records set earlier in the day, the Meteo-France weather service told AFP.
This is the same area where the previous high of 44.1 degrees Celsius was set in August 2003. Records began at the turn of the 20th century.
The weather service said the new high was comparable to August temperatures in California’s Death Valley.
Earlier Friday, the mercury rose above 44 degrees C in the southeastern French town of Carpentras. The town was deserted, with cafe owners contemplating empty terraces which would normally be packed. “We have never seen this!” one exclaimed.
The new record makes France just the seventh European country to have recorded a plus 45-degree temperature, along with Bulgaria, Portugal, Italy, Spain, Greece and North Macedonia, Meteo France said.

Two deaths linked to the heatwave were reported in Spain.
A Spanish teenager felt dizzy while helping harvest wheat in the southern Andalusia region, took a dip in a swimming pool, and collapsed in convulsions.
He was rushed to hospital in the town of Cordoba where he died, the regional government said.
A 93-year-old man collapsed and died on the street in the northern Spanish city of Valladolid, police said, giving heatstroke as the cause of death.
Heat-related deaths have also been reported in Italy, France and Germany, mainly among the elderly.
France remains haunted by the memory of the devastating heatwave of August 2003 which exposed the shortcomings of emergency services at the height of the summer holidays.
That year, nearly 15,000 people are estimated to have died because of the heat, many of them elderly people at home.
“I want to appeal to the sense of responsibility of citizens — there are avoidable deaths in every heatwave,” said French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.
Scientists warn that global warming linked to human fossil fuel use could make such scorchers more frequent.
Germany’s national weather service said the country experienced temperatures more than four degrees higher in June than the average, on one measure.

French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn warned people tempted to plunge into cold water, both young and old, to do so only in designated public bathing areas, adding that four people have drowned since the beginning of the week.
On Thursday, Buzyn lamented that despite a barrage of public health warnings on radio, TV and on public transport, some parents were still leaving their children in hot cars and joggers were out exercising in the midday heat.
A six-year-old Syrian child was seriously injured north of Paris Thursday after being catapulted into the air by water gushing from an open fire hydrant and then crashing to the ground.
The incident occurred in the multi-ethnic Saint-Denis neighborhood, where “uncapping” hydrants has long been used as a way to cool off.
In the Italian city of Milan, a 72-year-old homeless man was found dead at the main train station Thursday after falling ill in the heatwave.
A day earlier, four people died in Germany in bathing accidents.

In Spain, firefighters managed to halt the progression of a forest fire that broke out Wednesday in the northeastern Catalonia region and had burned more than 6,000 hectares (14,800 acres).
Catalonia’s forest service said the fire likely began when an “improperly managed” pile of manure at a chicken farm spontaneously combusted in the extreme heat.
Hundreds of firefighters backed by troops and aerial water bombers were hampered by roasting 44-degree temperatures and very low humidity.
Spain’s north-east was on red heatwave alert denoting “extreme risk.”
The stifling temperatures have caused air quality to nosedive in some European cities, prompting local authorities to take anti-pollution measures.
In Paris, Lyon and Marseille, authorities have banned the most polluting cars from the roads in recent days.

Topics: heatwave Europe France

Related

0
Offbeat
France fries: Record heat hits tourists, schools, hospitals
0 photos
World
France put on hot weather alert as heatwave reaches Europe

Latest updates

Trump says Saudi crown prince doing ‘spectacular job,’ as they hold talks in Osaka
0
Mexico struggles to understand, solve, seaweed invasion
0
Wanted dead or a live: Despite ‘Leaving Neverland,’ Michael Jackson’s star seems undiminished in the Middle East
0
Libya’s Haftar orders forces to attack Turkish ships and interests: spokesman
0
G20 foreign ministers convene for Osaka formal dinner
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.