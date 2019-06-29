You are here

Ghosn's wife steps up call for G20 leaders to help her husband

Carlos Ghosn denied the charges and says he is the victim of a boardroom coup at Nissan Motor. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 June 2019
Reuters
Ghosn’s wife steps up call for G20 leaders to help her husband

  • Carole called on leaders to hold Japanese PM Shinzo Abe accountable
  • Her comments come a day after Ghosn abruptly canceled what would have been his first press conference since his arrest in Tokyo in November
Updated 29 June 2019
Reuters
TOKYO: The wife of ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has again called on world leaders, who have gathered in Japan for a G20 summit, to help raise the issue of her husband’s treatment in the country where he is facing financial misconduct charges.
Ghosn, who holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, has denied the charges and says he is the victim of a boardroom coup at Nissan Motor. While he has been released on bail, he remains restricted from contacting his wife.
Carole called on leaders including US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron to hold Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe accountable for what she has repeatedly called the country’s “hostage justice system.”
“My husband’s basic human rights have been violated. And all of this came about because a few people at Nissan were working to prevent a merger between Nissan and Renault which resulted in a corporate coup,” she said in a statement on Saturday.
Her comments come a day after Ghosn abruptly canceled what would have been his first press conference since his arrest in Tokyo in November. His lawyers cited concern that it could invite retaliation by Japanese authorities.

At least 15 killed in western India wall collapse

Updated 14 min 30 sec ago
AFP
At least 15 killed in western India wall collapse

  • Most of those who died were sleeping when the 3 meter (10-foot) high brick wall came crashing down on several tin cabins built for a group of laborers
  • Two people were also injured in the accident and are “undergoing treatment at a hospital”
Updated 14 min 30 sec ago
AFP
NEW DELHI: At least 15 people, including four children, were killed when a wall collapsed on shacks outside an apartment complex in western India, police said.
Most of those who died were sleeping when the 3 meter (10-foot) high brick wall came crashing down on several tin cabins built for a group of laborers who had work at a nearby construction site, according to police.
Two people were also injured in the accident and are “undergoing treatment at a hospital,” a local police official told AFP.
He said a search was on to find any survivors.
The shacks, located in the city of Pune in Maharashtra state, were mostly occupied by migrant workers from India’s north.
Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident and announced a cash compensation to the families of those killed.
The city has seen two days of heavy rains.
India’s millions of laborers and their families often live either on construction sites or in temporary huts nearby to save on accommodation costs.
It is the latest in a series of deadly building accidents in India that mostly occur during the rainy season that runs from June to September.
More than a dozen devotees were killed on Sunday after a tent collapsed on them during a religious event in western Rajasthan state.
In 2017, a wall collapsed collapse onto guests celebrating a wedding in Rajasthan state, killing two dozen people.

