Afghan officials say Taliban attack kills 25 in north

The battle took place late Friday in the area of Nahrin. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 June 2019
AP
  District chief Fazeluddin Muradi says that the insurgents' attack also wounded at least eight pro-government fighters
  Taliban did not immediately claim the attack
Updated 29 June 2019
AP
KABUL: Afghan officials say a Taliban attack against pro-government forces has killed at least 25 in the northern province of Baghlan.
District chief Fazeluddin Muradi says that the insurgents’ attack also wounded at least eight pro-government fighters, during several hours of battle late Friday in the area of Nahrin.
A police official, who was not authorized to speak on the issue, confirmed the high death toll.
Taliban did not immediately claim the attack, but recently the militant group has stepped up its offensive against Afghan security forces.
The US is opening Saturday in Qatar a fresh round of peace talks with the militants to end the country’s long-running civil war.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

0
0
At least 15 killed in western India wall collapse

Updated 36 min 3 sec ago
AFP
  Most of those who died were sleeping when the 3 meter (10-foot) high brick wall came crashing down on several tin cabins built for a group of laborers
  Two people were also injured in the accident and are "undergoing treatment at a hospital"
Updated 36 min 3 sec ago
AFP
NEW DELHI: At least 15 people, including four children, were killed when a wall collapsed on shacks outside an apartment complex in western India, police said.
Most of those who died were sleeping when the 3 meter (10-foot) high brick wall came crashing down on several tin cabins built for a group of laborers who had work at a nearby construction site, according to police.
Two people were also injured in the accident and are “undergoing treatment at a hospital,” a local police official told AFP.
He said a search was on to find any survivors.
The shacks, located in the city of Pune in Maharashtra state, were mostly occupied by migrant workers from India’s north.
Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident and announced a cash compensation to the families of those killed.
The city has seen two days of heavy rains.
India’s millions of laborers and their families often live either on construction sites or in temporary huts nearby to save on accommodation costs.
It is the latest in a series of deadly building accidents in India that mostly occur during the rainy season that runs from June to September.
More than a dozen devotees were killed on Sunday after a tent collapsed on them during a religious event in western Rajasthan state.
In 2017, a wall collapsed collapse onto guests celebrating a wedding in Rajasthan state, killing two dozen people.

Topics: India Pune

0
0
0
0
0
0
