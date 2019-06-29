US, Russia FMs to start talks on nuke arms control: Putin

You are here

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. (File/Reuters)
Updated 29 June 2019
AFP
  • “We have charged our respective foreign ministers with starting consultations on this subject...,” Putin said
AFP
OSAKA: Foreign ministers from the United States and Russia will begin talks over nuclear arms control but it may not lead to an extension of the START3 nuclear disarmament treaty, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday.
“We have charged our respective foreign ministers with starting consultations on this subject... but we can not yet say whether this will lead to an extension of START3,” Putin told reporters after a G20 summit in Osaka on Saturday.

At least 15 killed in western India wall collapse

Updated 35 min 6 sec ago
AFP
  • Most of those who died were sleeping when the 3 meter (10-foot) high brick wall came crashing down on several tin cabins built for a group of laborers
  • Two people were also injured in the accident and are “undergoing treatment at a hospital”
AFP
NEW DELHI: At least 15 people, including four children, were killed when a wall collapsed on shacks outside an apartment complex in western India, police said.
Most of those who died were sleeping when the 3 meter (10-foot) high brick wall came crashing down on several tin cabins built for a group of laborers who had work at a nearby construction site, according to police.
Two people were also injured in the accident and are “undergoing treatment at a hospital,” a local police official told AFP.
He said a search was on to find any survivors.
The shacks, located in the city of Pune in Maharashtra state, were mostly occupied by migrant workers from India’s north.
Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident and announced a cash compensation to the families of those killed.
The city has seen two days of heavy rains.
India’s millions of laborers and their families often live either on construction sites or in temporary huts nearby to save on accommodation costs.
It is the latest in a series of deadly building accidents in India that mostly occur during the rainy season that runs from June to September.
More than a dozen devotees were killed on Sunday after a tent collapsed on them during a religious event in western Rajasthan state.
In 2017, a wall collapsed collapse onto guests celebrating a wedding in Rajasthan state, killing two dozen people.

